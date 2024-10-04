Continuation of the Giving Pledge Members Roster:

Anne Wojcicki

Wealth : Estimated net worth of around $1 billion, primarily from co-founding 23andMe.

Foundations/Philanthropy : Involved in health-related philanthropy through the 23andMe Foundation, which promotes genetic research and education.

Involvement in COVID-19 Narrative : Wojcicki has promoted the use of genetic testing to understand COVID-19 susceptibility, advocating for a data-driven approach to public health that raises concerns about privacy and data ethics.

Manipulation of Policy and Government : Data Utilization for Policy Making : Her focus on genetic data can be seen as aligning with global health initiatives that utilize personal data to drive public health policy, often at the expense of individual privacy. Influence on Health Regulations : Through lobbying efforts, Wojcicki has influenced health policy related to genetic testing and data sharing, pushing for regulations that may favor corporate interests over public health.

Political Stance : Wojcicki leans liberal, advocating for progressive healthcare policies. However, her alignment with data-driven governance often intersects with globalist agendas, prioritizing large-scale data collection and analysis for health policies.

Barron Hilton (d. 2019)

Barron and Paris Hilton. Image from https://edition.cnn.com/2019/09/21/entertainment/barron-hilton-dead/index.html

Wealth : At the time of his passing, his net worth was estimated at $1.8 billion, primarily from the Hilton hotel chain.

Foundations/Philanthropy : Involved in various philanthropic efforts, including the Barron Hilton Foundation, focusing on youth and health services.

Involvement in COVID-19 Narrative : While Hilton did not have a direct impact on the COVID-19 narrative, his wealth and influence through philanthropy could have contributed to initiatives that align with broader global health agendas.

Manipulation of Policy and Government : Influence Through Philanthropy : The Hilton Foundation has funded numerous health and social initiatives, potentially steering public policy towards outcomes favorable to corporate interests in the hospitality industry. Lobbying for Industry Interests : The hospitality industry has seen significant lobbying efforts during crises like COVID-19, and Hilton's influence may have helped shape policy responses that benefit large hotel chains over local businesses.

Political Stance: Hilton was known for his conservative views, often advocating for business-friendly policies. His philanthropic focus reflects an alignment with globalist interests in promoting tourism and hospitality on a global scale.

Pledge Letter My Philanthropic Pledge

July 28, 2010 I am happy to reiterate the pledge I made in 2007 to donate the vast majority of my personal wealth to the humanitarian work of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. For me, the decision was easy—not just for how the money will be spent, but for how the money was earned. My father, Conrad Hilton, was one of America's business giants. He was the first to link hotels together in a coast-to-coast chain, and to turn his name into a world-famous brand. During his career, "Hilton" literally became synonymous with the word "hotel." He personified his personal creed, "Think big, act big, dream big." While he reached amazing heights in business, he also suffered through the kind of economic downturns that are all too familiar to people coping with today's recession. In fact, the milestones of my father's career often followed a long, determined climb from the worst economic periods in modern history. In 1919, during the post World War I recession, my father bought his first hotel, the Mobley in Cisco, Texas. He built up a collection of eight hotels in Texas, only to lose all but one during the Great Depression. By refusing to declare bankruptcy, he was among the first hoteliers to emerge from the Depression, only to endure the dramatic business slowdown during World War II. Eventually he was able to grow by acquiring several hotels for cents on the dollar, including the then-largest hotel in the world, the Stevens in Chicago. In 1946, Hilton Hotels Corporation became the first hotel company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. When the post-war recession slowed U.S. expansion, my father began to expand overseas, but not before he fulfilled his longtime goal of acquiring the lease for the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City. After my service in the Navy in World War II, I spent 20 years as an entrepreneur, investing in VitaPakt citrus products and founding such diverse companies as Air Finance Corporation, Carte Blanche Credit Card and, 50 years ago, the Chargers of the American Football League. In 1966, the board of Hilton Hotels Corporation invited me to become President of Hilton Hotels, provided I drop my football responsibilities. That's when I took the reins of the company. Just after the recession that followed the Vietnam War, and just before the Arab oil embargo, I managed to enter the Las Vegas gaming market by acquiring the Flamingo and the International (renamed the Las Vegas Hilton) from financier Kirk Kerkorian. That added a valuable revenue stream for our company that, when combined with franchising, greatly increased the value of Hilton stock. Not every deal worked out well in the short term, however, such as our sale of Hilton International to TWA in 1967. It took us another 30 years to reunite the companies. With more hotels of over 1,000 rooms than the rest of the industry combined, our strength in the convention market made us the envy of the lodging business. In the midst of our domestic expansion, my father passed away in 1979 at age 91. Throughout his life, he embraced the power of prayer, and felt it was our God-given responsibility to alleviate the suffering of the most disadvantaged among us. He generously supported Catholic sisters and other worthy causes, writing personal notes to accompany his checks. But his $160 million estate created a new opportunity. Under the leadership of Don Hubbs, and now my son, Steven, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation has become a real agent for change. We focus on a need, find the right people or organization to fill that need, and then provide enough funding to create real systemic change. My brother, Eric, is among the family members and outside directors that are following my father's philanthropic vision as board members. In his will, my father directed us to make our grants without regard for race, religion or geography. The reason was as simple as it was genius—the customers that built our wealth hailed from all parts of the world. In 1996, I retired after 30 years as CEO of Hilton Hotels Corporation, and convinced Stephen Bollenbach to succeed me while I continued to chair the board. He ushered in a new era of consolidation for both Hilton and for the industry, while utilizing technology to improve efficiency and customer service. We continued to expand our gaming and hotel networks, adding brands like Bally's, Caesars, Embassy Suites, Doubletree and Hampton Inn. In 2006 and 2007, our gaming company and then our hotel company were both acquired by private equity firms at a considerable premium over the trading price of the stock. Despite my tremendous family pride, I knew Hilton Hotels Corporation had grown to the point where it could thrive, even without a Hilton family member at the helm. I had been a member of the Hilton Foundation board since 1954. It was only after the sale of our companies that I proudly became Chairman of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. As one of Hilton's principal shareholders, I decided to immediately pledge my proceeds of the sales—$1.2 billion—to the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. In making the gift, I also pledged to follow my father's example and donate 97 percent of my wealth to the Hilton Foundation. That gift, together with other personal assets, should bring the Foundation's corpus to more than $4 billion. Today we concentrate on a few strategic initiatives: Safe water development, homelessness, children, substance abuse and Catholic sisters. Other major programs include blindness prevention, hotel and restaurant management education, multiple sclerosis, disaster relief and recovery, and Catholic schools. We are constantly reviewing our practices while remaining faithful to the values and principles that guide us. I recite our saga to consolidate information that was already a matter of public record over the past 90 years. I am gratified that our Foundation will live on forever, aiding the most vulnerable populations in the world. It will operate in perpetuity as a tribute to the customers, executives and hotel employees who created our wealth in the first place. I salute Warren Buffett, Bill and Melinda Gates and other philanthropic leaders who have subscribed to the Philanthropic Pledge. It is my hope that others are inspired by my father's story, and by our family's steadfast adherence to his charitable philosophy. Barron Hilton

Jeff and Marieke Rothschild

Wealth: Estimated at $1 billion (combined) Source: Jeff Rothschild made his fortune as a co-founder of Veritas Software, and later through his pivotal role at Facebook (Meta), where he helped build its infrastructure. His work in tech has placed him among the influential figures in Silicon Valley.

Foundations/Philanthropy: The Rothschilds are involved in various “philanthropic” efforts, primarily in the areas of technology, health, and education. Their charitable giving supports research, healthcare, and social impact initiatives, particularly those addressing access to education and advancements in healthcare technology.

Ties to Global Interests: Despite sharing the last name with the prominent banking family, Jeff Rothschild is reportedly not related to the Rothschild banking dynasty. His wealth and influence come from his tech ventures. He is connected with global technology circles and has a voice in the future of internet policy and social media ethics. His involvement in Facebook during its early years tied him to critical global discussions on data, privacy, and social influence.

Political Stance: The Rothschilds’ political contributions tend to favor progressive causes, particularly in health, education, and social reform. They are known for backing initiatives that align with the Silicon Valley ethos of technological innovation and liberal values.

Controversies: While not directly embroiled in public controversies, Jeff Rothschild's involvement with Facebook during its rise to dominance raises concerns about data privacy and the platform's role in shaping global narratives. The concentration of power within tech circles and Rothschild's role within that framework has sparked debate about the ethical implications of big tech's influence.

Pledge Letter We are honoured to join the Giving Pledge Community committing the majority of our wealth to philanthropy. The central theme of our philanthropy has been to have a positive impact on the lives of others who have not had the opportunities and good fortune we have enjoyed. We translate this objective to projects that address equality of opportunity through scholarships, access to healthcare through the creation of self sustaining medical infrastructure in places that are today dependent on charity, helping people achieve financial independence, protection of open spaces so that all can have access to nature and outdoor recreation, and improving health and well being through advancements in medical science. Both Marieke and I were raised with the expectation that one should participate in philanthropy, and we feel very fortunate to be able to engage at the scale, scope, and impact that our success has enabled.

George P. Mitchell (d. 2013)

Wealth : At the time of his passing, Mitchell's net worth was approximately $2.2 billion, primarily from the oil and gas industry. In 1940, George Mitchell graduated as valedictorian from Texas A&M with a degree in petroleum engineering and captained the tennis team. He founded Mitchell Energy & Development Corp., turning it into a Fortune 500 company and drilling over 10,000 wells. In the 1980s and 1990s, Mitchell's company revolutionized the gas industry by perfecting hydraulic fracturing in the Barnett Shale, igniting a North American gas boom. His groundbreaking work earned him the title "pioneer of shale," with his innovations shaping the future of energy extraction. Mitchell Energy was later acquired by Devon Energy.



Foundations/Philanthropy : Founded the Mitchell Foundation, which focuses on environmental and educational initiatives. George and Cynthia Mitchell, along with their foundation, have pledged or distributed over $900 million, largely to causes related to science, environmental sustainability, and sustainability science. Their foundation's key focuses include clean energy, water sustainability, and sustainable practices in natural gas. In 2010, Mitchell joined the Giving Pledge, publicly committing to donate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes. Deeply involved in the Club of Rome, Mitchell helped sponsor Dennis Meadows’ The Limits to Growth study, which became a pivotal moment in advancing global awareness of sustainability and the need for sustainable energy and food sources.



Mitchell played a major role in advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through his sponsorship of sustainability-focused conferences and prizes like The Woodlands Conference and the International George and Cynthia Mitchell Prize. He supported the National Academies’ landmark report Our Common Journey: A Transition Toward Sustainability and donated $20 million to establish the George and Cynthia Mitchell Endowment for Sustainability Science at the National Academy of Sciences. He also founded the Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC) and contributed $25 million to its Endowment for Regional Sustainability Science to foster regional development strategies. Mitchell's granddaughter, Katherine Lorenz, is continuing the family’s legacy as a Next Gen leader in the Giving Pledge, focusing on “philanthropy” with a strong emphasis on sustainability and global development.



Other Giving Pledge members associated with the Club of Rome include Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Ted Turner, who have aligned their philanthropic efforts with sustainability initiatives and the SDGs.



Involvement in COVID-19 Narrative : Mitchell's legacy does not have a direct connection to the COVID-19 narrative, but his environmental focus can be seen as part of a broader agenda that promotes sustainability as a response to global crises.

Manipulation of Policy and Government : Influence in Energy Policy : As a pioneer in hydraulic fracturing, Mitchell influenced energy policy that prioritized fossil fuels, despite environmental concerns. His practices set precedents that affected regulatory approaches. Philanthropic Influence : Through his foundation, he directed funds towards environmental initiatives that often align with globalist agendas, advocating for policies that support corporate interests in sustainable practices.

Political Stance: Mitchell was known for his business acumen and support of free-market policies. His advocacy for environmental sustainability often intersected with globalist goals of promoting a unified approach to climate change and energy regulation.

Pledge Letter December 7, 2010 I was born in Galveston, Texas, to Greek immigrant parents and was a teenager during the Great Depression. Although I grew up in a very meager, yet loving, environment, I always considered myself fortunate to live in the United States where opportunities were unlimited, yet something we all seemed to take for granted. I quickly learned that a good education, hard work, dedication, willing mentors, and a few lucky breaks meant the difference between success and failure. Throughout my life I’ve seen firsthand how even a little financial assistance could mean a chance for struggling students, dedicated scientists, and families to reach their goals. I’ve also witnessed how underwriting large-scale academic, performing arts, medical, and research programs can be quite appealing, as those ventures have far-reaching, long-term benefits for society as a whole, often extending for successive generations. As I’ve been blessed with good fortune for decades and have lived the American dream, I’m pleased to take the Giving Pledge. Through The Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation, I will continue to donate a substantial portion of my assets during my lifetime and through my will. Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett have set an extraordinary example by their generosity and leadership, so I’m honored to join them in this remarkable philanthropic endeavor. George P. Mitchell

Charles Butt

Wealth : $10 billion (owner of H-E-B grocery chain)

Foundations/Philanthropy : Charles Butt Foundation, H-E-B's charitable giving programs

Involvement in COVID-19 Narrative : H-E-B was lauded for its internal response to COVID-19, but Butt has stayed relatively low-profile in influencing the pandemic narrative on a global scale.

Political Work : Butt has spent millions of dollars advocating for public education reforms in Texas. His political donations tend to lean Democrat, and he has supported progressive political causes.

Political Stance: Democrat-leaning, focusing on public education and healthcare. Has connections with progressive social equity efforts.

Controversies: Advocacy for Mail-In Ballots : Charles Butt publicly supported expanded access to mail-in voting, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. This stance drew criticism from conservatives and voter fraud skeptics who opposed broadening mail-in voting options, arguing it could lead to election integrity issues. School Choice Opposition : Butt has been criticized for his strong opposition to school vouchers in Texas, funding campaigns against school choice initiatives that aim to provide more private and charter school options. Political Influence : Accused of leveraging his wealth to influence Texas education policy, Butt's significant funding of anti-voucher campaigns has led to concerns over his disproportionate political sway. Donations to Democratic Candidates : Butt's financial support of Democratic candidates and causes, despite Texas being a largely conservative state, has raised eyebrows within the business community and among conservatives. Grocery Dominance : H-E-B’s market dominance in Texas, led by Butt, has prompted concerns about its impact on smaller grocery competitors. Charitable Priorities : While known for his philanthropy, some have criticized Butt for focusing heavily on public education reform, with critics claiming he could address other pressing social issues like healthcare and poverty in Texas.



Pledge Letter May 21, 2018 The roots of the Spirit of Giving at the company I’ve headed over the past 50 years are directly traced back to my parents’ decision in 1933 to contribute 5% of our pre-tax income to charitable causes. We’ve kept that pledge through changes in tax rates and other variables. We donate to charitable organizations in the areas of hunger relief, education, health, the environment, diversity and the arts. Reasons for our beliefs include: It’s our civic obligation.

The income gap between top and bottom earners is too great for the nation’s future stability.

It’s the right thing to do. Over the past 30 years, my personal philanthropy has been increasingly focused on strengthening public education. I believe that a quality education for every child should be a preeminent national goal. I believe that achieving this goal is critical to securing our nation’s future. Regrettably, public education has been underfunded, ignored, under-led, sidestepped, attacked, and then criticized for not getting better results. “The beatings will continue until morale improves!” Teachers are losing respect for their profession as we fail to support the amazing work many do. Quoting a high school senior who had expressed an interest in teaching and then decided not to: “You can’t make any money, and you can’t make a difference.” Tackling the challenge of public education is a massive undertaking, and more support for the schools that educate 90% of our students is sorely needed. Other causes are more glamorous, but public education is foundational for the United States. The United States led the world in education at the end of World War II, but our rankings have dropped precipitously as other countries take different approaches, have more success, and, therefore, have better educated societies. We have a responsibility and opportunity to provide the best possible education to all kids, but it starts with great leaders—supportive principals, administrators, superintendents, and well-prepared teachers—in every classroom, not just a few. We can all agree that skilled leadership represents the ability and, perhaps more importantly, the will to go above and beyond and to inspire others. How we teach leadership is our challenge. How we inspire leadership is our mission. Inspiring and preparing our school leaders is the central mission for The Holdsworth Center for Excellence in Education Leadership, which I’m funding with $250 million in its first five years. It is my hope that Holdsworth can inspire the personal growth of people who spend each and every day in school leadership. Research consistently shows that, within schools, the quality of the teacher makes the biggest impact on student success. Our students deserve the best teachers, and our teachers deserve the best preparation. Many states are loosening the requirements for pre-service teacher preparation, making it easier to enter the profession. We need more rigorous approaches to preparing teachers—not less. We need to invest in aspiring teachers’ subject matter expertise and pedagogical skill, and we need significant real-time observation and coaching of teaching ability. The Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers is designed to address this challenge by providing scholarship funding for students with an expressed interest in a career in teaching in public schools. We provide scholarships for students attending schools of education with high standards, which only some universities meet. In addition to investing directly in the next generation of teachers, we’re also working to support Schools of Education across the State in deepening the rigor of their programs. We realize there are no silver bullets. Our group’s hope is to provide models of what is possible. Please wish us success. Thank you.

Dennis Troper and Susan Wojcicki (d. 2024)

Wealth : Susan Wojcicki, former CEO of YouTube (Google/Alphabet), estimated at $765 million.

Foundations/Philanthropy : Not major figures in traditional philanthropy but involved in Google’s social impact efforts. Wojcicki’s control of YouTube put her in a pivotal position in global media.

Involvement in COVID-19 Narrative : YouTube, under Wojcicki, partnered with global organizations like WHO to remove content considered "misinformation" about COVID-19 and vaccines, giving her considerable influence over the global narrative.

Influence in Energy Policy : Involved indirectly through Google’s commitments to renewable energy use and sustainability goals.

Political Work : Wojcicki’s role as the head of YouTube put her in contact with government regulators and global policymakers. She testified before the U.S. Congress on tech regulations and censorship issues.

Political Stance: Aligned with progressive causes, she supported Democratic candidates and policies focused on tech regulation, internet governance, and social justice.

Dennis Troper Controversies: Role at Google and Privacy Concerns : As a senior executive at Google, Dennis Troper has been associated with controversies surrounding the company’s data collection practices, privacy policies, and its role in user surveillance. Critics argue that Google’s handling of user data raises concerns about privacy rights. Monopoly and Antitrust Issues : Troper’s role at Google during the company’s growth has also tied him to antitrust controversies. Google has faced multiple investigations and lawsuits accusing it of monopolistic practices, and critics suggest that executives like Troper have benefited from these practices. Influence on Tech Industry Regulation : Some argue that Google executives, including Troper, have wielded too much influence over regulatory discussions surrounding the tech industry, lobbying against stronger data protection and privacy laws.

Susan Wojcicki Controversies: Content Moderation and Free Speech : As former CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki has faced ongoing criticism over YouTube's content moderation policies. Conservatives have accused the platform of censoring right-wing voices, while others claim YouTube has not done enough to curb hate speech, misinformation, and harmful content. Misinformation on YouTube : Wojcicki has also been criticized for YouTube's role in the spread of misinformation, especially related to COVID-19, elections, and conspiracy theories. Critics say YouTube has struggled to effectively manage the platform’s massive influence. Demonetization of Content Creators : Under Wojcicki's leadership, YouTube implemented stricter rules on monetization, which led to many creators being demonetized or having reduced income. This has sparked backlash from content creators who argue the policies are unfair and inconsistently enforced. Ad Revenue and Child Exploitation : YouTube has faced controversies over child exploitation issues, particularly when inappropriate content involving minors was found to have ads running alongside it. This led to a major ad boycott in 2017, raising concerns about how the platform handles content targeting minors. Algorithm and Content Bias : Wojcicki has faced criticism for YouTube’s recommendation algorithm, with some accusing it of amplifying harmful or polarizing content. There are claims that the algorithm promotes sensationalism and divisive content in pursuit of higher engagement.



Marco Troper's Tragic Death:

Marco Troper, 19, son of Susan Wojcicki and Dennis Troper, passed away in February 2024.

Found unresponsive in his UC Berkeley dorm, his death is suspected to be from a drug overdose.

Autopsy revealed high levels of cocaine, amphetamines, Xanax, and hydroxyzine.

His family believes it was an accidental overdose, possibly involving fentanyl-laced substances.

Susan Wojcicki's Death:

Susan Wojcicki, former YouTube CEO, died on August 9, 2024.

She battled non-small cell lung cancer for two years.

Her death followed her son's tragic overdose earlier in the year.

No publicly available Giving Pledge bio or pledge letter available.

Michael R. Bloomberg

Wealth : $94.5 billion (media and financial services)

Foundations/Philanthropy : Bloomberg Philanthropies

Involvement in COVID-19 Narrative : Bloomberg's philanthropy was heavily involved in public health initiatives, including funding COVID-19 testing and contact tracing efforts in New York City and globally. He supported policies that emphasized public health lockdowns and vaccine distribution.

Influence in Energy Policy : Bloomberg has been a leading figure in promoting renewable energy and climate change action. His "Beyond Coal" campaign aimed to shut down coal plants in the U.S. and globally. He’s aligned with UN’s Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to promote climate action.

Political Work : Bloomberg served as Mayor of New York City from 2002-2013 and ran for President in 2020 as a Democrat. He’s known for his work on gun control, public health, and climate change policy. He also holds a special envoy position for climate action in the United Nations.

Political Stance : Centrist Democrat. Bloomberg has financially supported Democratic candidates and causes focused on climate, public health, and progressive social policies.

Controversies: Stop-and-Frisk Policy : As Mayor of New York City (2002-2013), Bloomberg defended the use of the "stop-and-frisk" policy, which disproportionately targeted Black and Latino individuals. This led to widespread criticism for racial profiling and civil rights violations. Comments on Women : Bloomberg has been criticized for making derogatory and sexist remarks about women, including allegations of creating a toxic work environment at his company, Bloomberg LP. Several women have accused him of inappropriate behavior, including making unwanted comments and suggestions. Billionaire's Influence on Politics : Bloomberg's significant wealth has allowed him to exert enormous influence on political campaigns, leading to concerns about the power of billionaires in shaping U.S. elections. His 2020 presidential campaign, in which he spent over $1 billion, sparked criticism of his ability to "buy" political support. Environmental and Climate Change : While Bloomberg has been a proponent of climate change action, his financial interests in fossil fuel companies have drawn criticism. His investments in the energy sector, particularly with companies linked to oil and gas, have raised concerns about conflicts of interest. NYC Soda Ban : In 2012, Bloomberg proposed a ban on large sugary drinks in New York City as part of a public health initiative. While intended to combat obesity, the proposal was met with backlash for being an overreach of government power and for infringing on personal freedoms. Non-Compete Clauses and Lawsuits : Several former Bloomberg LP employees have alleged that the company used non-compete clauses and other restrictive measures to limit their employment opportunities. There have been lawsuits alleging unfair treatment and attempts to silence whistleblowers. Support for Authoritarian Regimes : Bloomberg has faced criticism for his business dealings in countries with authoritarian regimes, including China, where he has been accused of compromising on human rights issues in order to expand his business interests. Gun Control Advocacy : While Bloomberg is a staunch advocate for gun control, his stance has often been polarizing. Some critics argue that his wealth and influence have allowed him to push his agenda in ways that may bypass democratic processes. New York City’s Homeless Crisis : Despite his efforts to improve the city, Bloomberg faced criticism over the growing homelessness crisis during his tenure as mayor, with critics accusing him of neglecting affordable housing and failing to address the root causes of homelessness. Education Reform : Bloomberg's push for charter schools and education reform initiatives received mixed reactions. While some praised his efforts to improve the city's public schools, others criticized the focus on charter schools and the privatization of education. 2019 "Bloomberg's Race" Presidential Campaign : Bloomberg's entry into the 2020 presidential race was controversial due to his late start, heavy spending, and accusations of trying to buy the nomination, which alienated some voters who felt his campaign was insincere.



Pledge Letter My Commitment to Giving One of the senior managers at my company, Bloomberg L.P., recently told me that part of his new hires recruiting pitch is to ask, “What other company can you work for where the owner gives nearly all the profits to charity?” Nothing has ever made me prouder of my company than that one story. In the 1990s, a generous individual planned to leave Johns Hopkins University, my alma mater, $50 million upon his death. But I asked him: Why wait? Why deny financial aid to this generation? Why deny a possible cure for a disease to this generation? That convinced him—and he gave the money right then and there. As I wrote in my autobiography around that same time, the reality of great wealth is that you can’t spend it and you can’t take it with you. For decades, I’ve been committed to giving away the vast majority of my wealth to causes that I’m passionate about—and that my children are passionate about. And so I am enthusiastically taking the Giving Pledge, and nearly all of my net worth will be given away in the years ahead or left to my foundation. Making a difference in people’s lives—and seeing it with your own eyes—is perhaps the most satisfying thing you’ll ever do. If you want to fully enjoy life—give. And if you want to do something for your children and show how much you love them, the single best thing—by far—is to support organizations that will create a better world for them and their children. Long term, they will benefit more from your philanthropy than from your will. I believe the philanthropic contributions I’m now making are as much gifts to my children as they are to the recipient organizations. Giving also allows you to leave a legacy that many others will remember. Rockefeller, Carnegie, Frick, Vanderbilt, Stanford, Duke—we remember them more for the long-term effects of their philanthropy than for the companies they founded, or for their descendants. And by giving, we inspire others to give of themselves, whether their money or their time. In my third career, as Mayor of New York, I’ve seen just how needed—and how powerful— private donations are. Public-private partnerships are at the heart of our efforts to improve public health and safety, fight poverty, fix a once-broken school system, expand economic opportunity, promote the arts, protect our environment, and so much more. As a philanthropist, I’ve also had the opportunity to see the impact private donations can have in other countries—and just how far each dollar can go. For instance, with private funding, we can prevent tens of millions of premature deaths caused by tobacco-related diseases and traffic accidents—just two areas where my foundation has been active. In my public and private lives, I have seen how small groups can make a very big difference—in cleaning up a park, starting a school, or helping others in need, whether in their own community or halfway around the world. I am thrilled that my friends Bill Gates and Warren Buffett are bringing together this group, which could have an unprecedented impact on what philanthropy can achieve. And the larger this group grows, the more people will share in the pleasure of giving, as well as the benefits that it will bring to the world. Michael R. Bloomberg

Richard and Joan Branson

Wealth : $3 billion (Virgin Group)

Foundations/Philanthropy : Virgin Unite

Involvement in COVID-19 Narrative : Branson’s Virgin Unite Foundation has been involved in promoting global vaccine efforts and support for struggling industries during the pandemic. He advocated for government bailouts for the airline industry.

Influence in Energy Policy : Branson is a strong advocate for renewable energy, and Virgin Unite has been involved in various initiatives to reduce carbon footprints. He’s also connected with global climate change efforts in collaboration with the United Nations and other international bodies.

Political Work : Branson has advised governments and global organizations on climate and sustainability issues. He has also pushed for drug reform laws in the UK and globally, and has publicly worked with political leaders across the spectrum to promote his business ventures.

Political Stance: Branson aligns with globalist policies, promoting climate action, global health, and sustainable development. He leans towards libertarian principles but supports progressive social causes.

Controversies: Tax Avoidance and Offshore Practices : Offshore Tax Havens : The Bransons have been criticized for using the British Virgin Islands (BVI), a well-known tax haven, to avoid paying higher taxes on their wealth, particularly through ownership of Necker Island. Paradise Papers Leak (2017) : The leak revealed that Virgin Group used offshore companies to shift profits to tax-friendly jurisdictions in the Caribbean, raising questions about their tax strategies. Virgin Galactic and Tax Loopholes : The Bransons’ Virgin Galactic space tourism venture has been speculated to benefit from favorable tax incentives, further fueling concerns about their tax avoidance strategies. Philanthropy and “Philanthrocapitalism”: Criticism of Virgin Unite : The Bransons’ charitable organization, Virgin Unite, has been accused of philanthrocapitali sm —using charity as a means to further business interests and enhance their personal brand, rather than driving real systemic change. Luxury vs. Charity : Despite their philanthropic image, the Bransons' luxurious lifestyle and use of private jets have raised accusations of hypocrisy, as their financial practices may undermine their charitable efforts. Environmental Hypocrisy: Private Jet Travel : Both Richard and Joan Branson are frequent users of private jets, which contribute significantly to carbon emissions, despite their public stance on addressing climate change. Virgin Galactic's Elitist Nature : Their promotion of space tourism through Virgin Galactic has been criticized for prioritizing luxury for the ultra-wealthy, with critics arguing that it detracts from efforts to address pressing global issues such as poverty and climate change. Ties to Jeffrey Epstein: Necker Island Visits : Jeffrey Epstein visited Necker Island multiple times, raising questions about the Bransons’ relationship with Epstein. While they deny close ties, the visits have sparked speculation. Social Circles with Epstein : The Bransons were part of elite circles that included figures connected to Epstein, such as Ghislaine Maxwell. This association has led to concerns about their awareness of Epstein’s criminal activities. Public Denials : Richard Branson has publicly denied any business or close personal relationship with Epstein, but their association with Epstein’s social network remains controversial.



Virgin Voyages and Environmental Criticism: Cruise Line Criticism : The launch of Virgin Voyages, a luxury cruise line, has been met with backlash over its environmental impact. Critics argue that despite claims of sustainability, cruise lines are notorious for contributing to ocean pollution and high carbon emissions, which contradicts the Bransons’ environmental messaging. Elitism and Inequality: Luxury Ventures : The Bransons’ focus on high-end ventures like Virgin Galactic (space tourism) and Virgin Voyages (luxury cruises) has led to accusations of elitism, with critics arguing that these projects serve only the ultra-wealthy while broader societal issues are ignored. Detachment from Social Issues : Critics argue that Branson’s focus on luxury projects and wealth preservation through tax avoidance makes him disconnected from the social and environmental problems his philanthropy claims to address. Accusations of Manipulating Public Image: PR Tactics : Branson’s public persona as an adventurous, altruistic entrepreneur has been questioned by critics who argue that his business tactics, including his use of media and high-profile publicity stunts, often serve to polish his image rather than address substantial global issues.



Pledge Letter Our family has been very fortunate to be one of the closest families I know. My parents were together all their lives and my wife Joan and I have had a very long and happy relationship. Our children Holly and Sam get on as well as any brothers and sisters I have met and are wonderfully close. Therefore in writing this note I am reflecting the thoughts and wishes of the whole family. As a young man, I never set out to make money. We set out to create things that we could be proud of and to try to make a difference. From founding Student magazine to give young people in the 1960s a voice on issues such as the Vietnam War to creating Virgin Galactic to explore space, we have always tried to do things a little differently and challenge convention. Because the public liked what Virgin created, our various companies, by and large, became successful. As they prospered, rather than taking money out for personal use, we reinvested to create new ventures and set up our non-profit foundation, Virgin Unite, to help create and build entrepreneurial solutions that make a positive difference in the world. Today the Virgin Group is run by a wonderful team headed up by Peter Norris and Josh Bayliss. This has enabled me to spend 80% of my time working with Virgin Unite and many brilliant partners to create not-for-profit enterprises to help tackle some of the major issues facing the world today such as conflict resolution (The Elders), reduction of carbon (the Carbon War Room), as well as exploring entrepreneurial solutions to protect nature (Gaia Rocks). We have started framing a new approach to business where people and planet are priorities through our work with The B Team and I’ve also been fortunate to team up with President Cardoso and Sylvia Earle to support the creation of their initiatives to end the “War on Drugs” (the Global Commission on Drugs Policy) and to protect the oceans (the Ocean Elders). Holly and Sam have also realised that real satisfaction comes from using the fortunate position they find themselves in to try to make a real difference to other people’s lives. Sam is inspired by what Jeff Skoll has done with his wealth and has set up his own production company, Sundog Pictures, that aims to bring new audiences to important subjects, using the medium of film to inspire people to engage more in the world they live in. Holly has thrown herself in to supporting a wonderful charity called Free the Children, has set up her own charity Big Change Charitable Trust and devotes a lot of her time to Virgin Unite. Fortunately, early on in my life I realised that personal ’stuff’ really didn’t matter. Joan and I lived on a houseboat and one day it sank. We realised that we missed nothing except our treasured photo albums. Later our house in London caught fire, destroying everything inside. Last year our home in the British Virgin Islands was completely gutted as a result of a lightning strike. We were so relieved that everyone got out safely that even the loss of photo albums and notebooks were of little consequence. ‘Stuff’ really is not what brings happiness. Family, friends, good health and the satisfaction that comes from making a positive difference are what really matters. Happily our children, who will be our principal heirs, agree with me on this. As and when we take monies out of the Virgin Group of companies the majority of it will be invested in entrepreneurial approaches to help make a difference in the world. We want the value created by the Virgin Group to be used to invest in new collaborative approaches to addressing issues, where business, governments and not-for-profits join forces to create a healthy, equitable and peaceful world for future generations to enjoy. We started by trying to give a voice to the young people of the 1960s and hope our “Giving pledge” will help many generations to come. We look forward to working with Bill Gates and Warren Buffett in expanding the number of people who are part of this pledge outside America. We are honoured to be joining this great group of leaders as part of a movement where all sectors are working together towards radical new approaches to solving issues that will help to truly change the world for the better.

George B. Kaiser

Wealth : $14.3 billion (oil and gas)

Foundations/Philanthropy : George Kaiser Family Foundation

Involvement in COVID-19 Narrative : Kaiser’s foundation was involved in regional healthcare efforts during the pandemic, although his national or international involvement in shaping COVID-19 narratives has been minimal.

Influence in Energy Policy : A key player in the oil and gas industry, Kaiser has had significant influence over U.S. energy policies through his business interests. Recently, his foundation has pivoted to renewable energy initiatives, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Political Work : Kaiser is politically active, primarily within the Democratic Party, and has contributed millions to liberal causes. He is a significant donor to Democratic candidates and has supported social equity initiatives.

Political Stance : Progressive Democrat, with a focus on healthcare reform, poverty alleviation, and education. He is supportive of globalist energy policies promoting sustainability but remains tied to the oil and gas industry.

Controversies: Oklahoma Oil and Gas Interests : Kaiser made his fortune in the oil and gas industry through his company, Kaiser-Francis Oil Company. There has been criticism of his company's environmental practices, with accusations of contributing to pollution and improper waste disposal. Kaiser Family Foundation and Political Influence : The George Kaiser Family Foundation, which he leads, has been criticized for its political influence. The foundation has donated significant sums to Democratic causes, leading to questions about whether it uses its charitable status for political leverage. Billionaire Tax Breaks : Critics have pointed out that Kaiser, along with other wealthy individuals, benefited from tax breaks that have been criticized for favoring the super-rich. Some have suggested that these tax breaks have come at the expense of public services, particularly in education and healthcare. Bank of Oklahoma Scandal : In 2011, the Bank of Oklahoma, which is connected to Kaiser through the BOK Financial Corporation, faced scrutiny for its role in mortgage foreclosure practices. The bank was accused of irregularities in its foreclosure process, although Kaiser was not personally implicated in the scandal. Oil and Gas Leases and Fracking : Kaiser’s investments in fracking and natural gas extraction have raised concerns about the long-term environmental impact of his operations. There have been calls for stricter regulations in the oil and gas industries, and Kaiser’s companies have been involved in some contentious practices around drilling and land leases. Involvement in the Oklahoma State Capitol Scandal : In 2013, reports emerged linking Kaiser’s foundation to the funding of political campaigns in Oklahoma, including efforts to influence state laws in favor of oil and gas interests. Critics argued that Kaiser’s philanthropic efforts masked his true political influence. Lack of Transparency in Philanthropy : While the George Kaiser Family Foundation has made significant donations to education, health, and poverty alleviation, it has been accused of a lack of transparency in how funds are distributed, leading some to question whether his charitable efforts align with his stated goals.



Pledge Letter July 26, 2010 I suppose I arrived at my charitable commitment largely through guilt. I recognized early on, that my good fortune was not due to superior personal character or initiative so much as it was to dumb luck. I was blessed to be born in an advanced society with caring parents. So, I had the advantage of both genetics (winning the “ovarian lottery”) and upbringing. As I looked around at those who did not have these advantages, it became clear to me that I had a moral obligation to direct my resources to help repair that inequity. America’s “social contract” is equal opportunity. It is the most fundamental principle in our founding documents and it is what originally distinguished us from the old Europe. Yet, we have failed in achieving that seminal goal; in fact, we have lost ground in recent years. Another distinctly American principle is a shared partnership between the public and private sectors to foster the public good. So, if the democratically-directed public sector is shirking, to some degree, its responsibility to level the playing field, more of that role must shift to the private sector. As I addressed my charitable purposes, all of those conclusions seemed pretty clear: I was only peripherally responsible for my own good fortune; I was morally bound to help those left behind by the accident of birth; America’s root principle was equal opportunity but we were far from achieving it. What was left was to identify the charitable interventions most likely to advance that purpose. Recent discoveries from stem cell and brain development research, using medical diagnostic tools, provided some guidance for me. Though almost all of us grew up believing in the concept of equal opportunity, most of us simultaneously carried the unspoken and inconsistent “dirty little secret” that genetics drove much of accomplishment so that equality was not achievable. What the new research seemed to suggest, however, was that brain cells were functionally unformed at birth and that only through the communication among them—driven by trial and error interpretation of sensory stimulation shortly after birth—did our cognitive and social/emotional skills develop. As I sometimes joke, I remember vividly that place before birth as being warm, wet, dark…and boring. Then, suddenly, as I emerged, I was bombarded with sensory overload and had to interpret all of that strange stimulus. Most of that interpretation takes place by age three; after that, we can modify our destiny but it is a lot harder. No child is responsible for the circumstances of her birth and should not be punished for them in this life. (I will leave the question of second chances to other pulpits.) I have therefore developed my charitable focus around the concept of providing the greatest opportunity for self fulfillment for each child, focusing on those who arrive in the least advantaged circumstances. (A purer focus would be in areas of much greater disadvantage in the world where fewer dollars accomplish more. I honor the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s commitment to the principle that “every life has equal value” but will leave my justification for a primarily American focus to another dissertation.) That governing concept has led me to those initiatives which attempt to reverse the generational cycle of poverty, especially for very young children and their families: prenatal and family healthcare; early learning and development for at-risk kids, birth to three; teen pregnancy prevention; parenting skill development; job and income assistance for families with young children; a robust program to provide alternatives to incarceration for mothers who have committed non-violent crimes, et cetera. These efforts focus most heavily on the causes of poverty but we also dedicate resources to the symptoms, especially in these difficult times and in our relatively poor part of the country—food, clothing, shelter, healthcare and civic projects that promote inclusiveness and vibrancy. We generate a mix of projects, some of which are leading edge and more that import best practices from the greater creativity and experience of others. We attempt to leverage other resources, public and private, by our example. We try not to let a budget drive our expenditures but rather pursue those efforts through which we can make a true difference at an appropriate cost, whether less than or more than our targeted allocation. We remain lean in our central organization and partner with the leading practitioners in our fields of endeavor. We tend to direct our purposes and carefully monitor targeted results on a contemporaneous basis rather than scattering gifts and trusting to retrospective general narratives of success from the beneficiaries. All in all, it is an intoxicating and yet frustrating journey, led by an extraordinarily committed and talented cadre of leaders. Now that I have told you far more than you wanted to know about how I arrived at my charitable commitment and direction, it is time to make the pledge: I am entranced by Warren’s and Bill’s visionary appeal to those who have accumulated unconscionable resources, to dedicate at least half of them back to purposes more useful than dynastic perpetuation. My family is very well provided for and they join me in my commitment to devote virtually all of my financial resources to the same general charitable purposes I have pursued in life, better informed in specifics by our experience and the experience of others. If enough acolytes follow Bill’s and Melinda’s and Warren’s example, then maybe we will more closely approach the ideal of equal opportunity throughout the United States and the world. George B. Kaiser

Tegan and Brian Acton

Wealth : $3.6 billion (WhatsApp and Signal co-founder) WhatsApp : Brian Acton co-founded WhatsApp, a widely used messaging platform known for its simple interface and global reach, eventually acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion. Acquisition by Facebook : WhatsApp's acquisition by Facebook raised privacy concerns, as users worried about data sharing between the two platforms. Despite promises to keep privacy separate, Facebook later updated WhatsApp's privacy policy in 2016 to allow data sharing, which sparked backlash. User Data and Encryption Backdoors : WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption has been praised for protecting user privacy, but there have been fears that it could eventually be compromised or used by governments seeking access through backdoors, raising questions about balancing privacy with law enforcement needs. Signal : After leaving WhatsApp, Acton co-founded Signal, a messaging app focused on user privacy and encryption. Privacy by Design : Signal is one of the most trusted encrypted messaging apps, but encryption technologies are often criticized for enabling illegal activities, making it harder for law enforcement to monitor crimes like terrorism or child exploitation. Funding and Trust Issues : Signal is funded by donations and grants, leading to concerns about potential influence from large donors. Though it is transparent about funding, there are ongoing discussions about how the platform’s future decisions could be shaped by external financial pressures. Metadata and Phone Numbers : While Signal is designed to minimize data retention, it still collects some metadata, such as phone numbers and device data, which could potentially be traced to users. However, Signal takes steps to minimize the traceability of this information through advanced encryption. Open Systems Whispers : The organization behind Signal, designed to create a secure, private communication platform. Departure from WhatsApp : Acton left WhatsApp in 2017 due to concerns over privacy and the increasing commercialization of user data. Commitment to Privacy : Signal is renowned for its end-to-end encryption, ensuring that messages are only accessible to the sender and recipient. Advocacy for Digital Privacy : Signal is highly regarded by privacy advocates and has become one of the top choices for secure, encrypted communication.



Foundations/Philanthropy : Sunlight Giving : Supports young children and families living in poverty, focusing on the greater Silicon Valley area. Acton Family Giving : A personal initiative that supports organizations connected to Tegan and Brian, including grants for various social causes. Solidarity Giving : Focuses on advancing social justice, civic engagement, and defending communities in need across the U.S. Grant Contributions : They have supported numerous causes, including environmental conservation, LGBT rights, and reproductive justice, with contributions to organizations like the World Wildlife Fund and the Jane Goodall Institute. Notable Contributions : Significant financial backing to institutions such as the Sundance Institute and several educational and cultural organizations.



Involvement in COVID-19 Narrative : While not directly shaping the COVID-19 narrative, Signal’s encrypted communication services became a tool for privacy-conscious individuals during the pandemic. Their focus is more on tech and personal privacy rather than public health.

Influence in Energy Policy : No known involvement.

Political Work : Brian Acton has been an outspoken critic of big tech monopolies and has indirectly influenced tech regulation debates by promoting privacy-focused technologies through Signal.

Political Stance : Acton is libertarian-leaning, emphasizing privacy and freedom from state or corporate surveillance. His views often clash with globalist efforts around surveillance and digital monitoring.

Controversies: Their use of donor-advised funds (DAFs) has been criticized for lack of transparency, as these funds allow delayed charitable giving without an immediate requirement to distribute money. Human Rights Concerns : Some of their grantees, like the World Wildlife Fund, have faced accusations of supporting human rights abuses by park rangers in Africa and South Asia.



Pledge Letter May 2019 To The Giving Pledge, It is with gratitude that we find ourselves with this capacity to give. We are committed to our philanthropic endeavors and devote our time and energy to this work. We spend our days at organizations pursing different missions, but with a shared belief in an individual’s right to dignity, agency, justice, and self-determination. In the practice of our philanthropy, we are committed to the values of being in service to the public trust, upholding transparency in our work, providing general operating support, continuing to learn and adapt, and trusting grantees and the communities they serve. This is an ongoing journey and we are excited to learn and grow from our community and fellow pledges. Tegan and Brian Acton

Margaret and Sylvan Adams

Wealth : $1.5 billion (real estate) Sylvan Adams made his fortune through Iberville Developments, a Canadian real estate company founded by his father, Marcel Abramovici, a Holocaust survivor who worked in real estate after starting as a butcher and trader. Adams inherited his wealth from the family's real estate empire, continuing his father's business and expanding it. Marcel Abramovici , Adams' father, laid the foundation for the family's wealth through his work in the Canadian real estate market.

Foundations/Philanthropy : Sylvan Adams and his wife Margaret are major “philanthropists”, establishing the Margaret and Sylvan Adams Family Foundation, which supports educational and medical projects in Israel and Canada. Save a Child’s Heart Foundation : This program funds life-saving heart surgeries for children worldwide, including from underserved areas like the Palestinian territories and African nations. Support for Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, Israel : Their foundation is a major supporter of this hospital, which provides critical medical care to children through Save a Child's Heart. Tel Aviv University Projects : Sylvan Adams has made significant contributions to Tel Aviv University, with both he and his parents being long-time supporters. His contributions help support academic and scientific development in Israel. Margaret and Sylvan Adams Family Gymnasium : This sports complex at the Kfir School provides a facility for students to engage in physical activities and serves as a community meeting space for public programs in the evenings.

Involvement in COVID-19 Narrative : During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sylvan Adams supported various health-related initiatives, notably in Israel: Funding for Ichilov Hospital : Adams donated $28 million to establish the Sylvan Adams Emergency Hospital, the largest emergency room in the world, at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. This facility includes advanced medical technologies for patient care, triage, and testing, significantly improving Israel's healthcare capacity during the pandemic.



“The Sylvan Adams Emergency Hospital is the largest ER in the world at 8,000 square meters. Credit: Jenny Yerushalmi/Courtesy.” Image from https://www.jns.org/canadian-philanthropist-sylvan-adams-opens-worlds-largest-emergency-room-at-tel-avivs-ichilov-hospital/

Influence in Energy Policy : Indirect influence through investments in Israeli infrastructure projects that focus on sustainability and innovation.

Political Work : Sylvan Adams is known for his support of Israeli government initiatives, particularly those promoting Israeli innovation and development. He has close ties to the Israeli government and promotes Israeli interests globally.

Political Stance: Pro-Israel, Zionist, and supportive of right-wing Israeli politics. Adams supports Israeli development and international perception, often aligning with nationalistic policies.

Controversies: Accusations of "Sportswashing" : Sylvan Adams has been accused of using sports, particularly cycling, to improve Israel’s image on the global stage while deflecting attention from its treatment of Palestinians. Critics argue that his involvement in events like the Giro d’Italia and sponsorship of Israel-Premier Tech amounts to “sportswashing”—a tactic used to divert attention from human rights abuses by focusing on positive global attention through sports. Israeli Public Relations and Propaganda : Adams has been involved in efforts to counter what he sees as anti-Israel propaganda, particularly around Israel’s military actions in Gaza. He has publicly criticized international media for being biased in favor of Palestinian narratives, accusing outlets of disseminating false casualty statistics from Hamas-controlled sources. These activities suggest that Adams is actively involved in media influence campaigns, which some may view as part of an effort to manipulate public opinion in favor of Israel's political actions. Influence in Israeli Politics : Although not a politician, Adams has significant financial clout and has been a major backer of projects that align with Israel’s national image-building efforts. His philanthropy often intertwines with political objectives, such as improving Israel’s standing in international diplomacy, and this has drawn scrutiny for being politically motivated under the guise of charitable work. Criticism of U.S. and International Media : Adams has harshly criticized the U.S. government and media, particularly their handling of information about the Israel-Hamas conflict. His aggressive stance on countering what he sees as biased reporting might be viewed as attempts to undermine international journalism and sway narratives in favor of Israel, which raises questions about transparency and influence.



Pledge Letter When I learned about the Giving Pledge, I found the concept inspirational. I grew up in a philanthropic home, where my parents were generous givers early on, when they didn’t have great means; their donations only escalated as my father’s business activities and wealth grew. From my parents’ example, it was natural for me to continue the family tradition of trying to do some good in the world around me, but I didn’t have a specific plan other than the idea that this would be a generational project, one in which my children (and eventually their children) would work together to improve things around us, in appreciation of our good fortune. What the Giving Pledge has enabled me to do is quantify my plan. Through the example and leadership of Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett, the Giving Pledge is inspiring successful men and women to engage in what I would call “competitive” philanthropy. Directing the same competitive instincts that these driven people employed to achieve the pinnacle of financial and social success, the Giving Pledge is encouraging us to outdo one another in giving our wealth away. Brilliant!!! It is an honour and a privilege to join the Giving Pledge, which gives expression to the sharing of my success and good fortune. As Warren Buffett assured me when he welcomed me into the program, I am certain to get my money’s worth.

Samuel Yin

Wealth Estimated Wealth : Samuel Yin is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $2 billion, primarily amassed through his business ventures in real estate, construction, and investments across Taiwan. Real Estate Empire : Yin is the founder and chairman of Ruentex Group, a prominent conglomerate that focuses on real estate development, construction, retail, and finance. His wealth largely stems from developing and managing high-value real estate projects, particularly in Taiwan and other parts of Asia. Business Ventures : In addition to real estate, Yin has expanded his investments into sectors like retail, education, and finance, further diversifying his financial portfolio and increasing his influence across multiple industries.

Philanthropy and the Tang Prize

Tang Prize Foundation : Founded by Yin, the Tang Prize is a prestigious award that recognizes global achievements in areas such as biopharmaceutical science, sustainable development, and culture. The foundation is Yin’s main vehicle for philanthropic activity, and the awards support initiatives that contribute to global progress in health, sustainability, and culture. Focus on Education, Health, and Sustainability : Through the Tang Prize, Yin promotes research and advancements in critical areas like healthcare, sustainable development, and the arts. The prize has funded research in biopharmaceutical sciences, recognizing groundbreaking work that addresses global health challenges such as cancer and infectious diseases. Global Reach : The Tang Prize is internationally recognized, positioning Yin as a key figure in global philanthropy. The foundation’s support of initiatives aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) reflects his commitment to fostering global change, though critics argue that these efforts often benefit corporate interests as much as, if not more than, the broader public.

Biopharmaceutical Science Contributions Advancing Medical Research : The Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science recognizes outstanding contributions to the development of drugs and medical treatments that address pressing global “health issues”. Yin’s foundation has supported major advancements in biopharmaceutical research, including groundbreaking treatments for diseases such as cancer, viral infections, and other global health concerns.



COVID-19 Response : During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tang Prize Foundation extended its support to medical research and vaccine development. This involvement in pandemic-related research reflects Yin’s focus on global health and emphasizes his philanthropic commitment to addressing future global “ health challenges”.

Globalist Agenda Connections Alignment with UN SDGs : Yin’s philanthropic efforts are closely aligned with the goals of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). His foundation has supported initiatives related to health, education, sustainability, and climate action. However, critics argue that these efforts may promote market-based, corporate-driven solutions that benefit multinational corporations and global elites, rather than addressing local inequalities or empowering communities. Global Governance Influence : Through his substantial financial contributions to the Tang Prize and other philanthropic endeavors, Yin plays a role in shaping global policy. His support for large-scale international initiatives and partnerships with organizations like the UN places him within a network of global elites who influence global governance. Critics contend that these efforts consolidate power in the hands of a few, often undermining democratic decision-making processes.



Political Stance Progressive Causes : Yin supports various progressive causes, particularly those related to education, culture, and environmental sustainability. His philanthropic work often aims to shape public policy in these areas, positioning him as an advocate for social progress. Influence in Taiwan : Yin’s business and philanthropic activities also grant him significant influence in Taiwan, particularly in the realms of education and culture. His financial support of Taiwanese universities and cultural initiatives further solidifies his position in the country's political landscape. Global Elite Networks : Yin is connected to a network of global elites, including other billionaires and influential philanthropists, who use their wealth to influence global policy. His involvement in this network raises concerns about the role of the ultra-wealthy in shaping global governance systems that favor the interests of multinational corporations over local communities.

Controversies and Criticism Wealth Consolidation : While Yin is praised for his philanthropy, his vast wealth and the influence he wields through his real estate empire and the Tang Prize have raised concerns. Critics argue that his wealth consolidation allows him to perpetuate systemic inequalities, using his philanthropy to maintain and expand his influence rather than address the root causes of inequality. Philanthrocapitalism : As part of the global philanthropic elite, Yin is associated with “philanthrocapitalism,” a model that uses charitable donations to further the interests of the wealthy. This model is often criticized for reinforcing the power of the rich and for promoting top-down, market-driven solutions that prioritize corporate interests over grassroots or community-driven change. Lack of Accountability : Yin’s philanthropic efforts have been criticized for lacking transparency and accountability. The Tang Prize Foundation’s significant financial support for global initiatives aligned with corporate and political interests has led to concerns about whether these efforts truly address the needs of local communities or simply serve to further entrench the power of global elites.



Pledge Letter My Giving Pledge May 7, 2013 I am delighted and honored to join you in the Giving Pledge, and commit to placing 95% of my wealth into a trust for charitable causes during my lifetime. I have been in active support of higher education and scientific research through awarding scholarships, founding colleges and establishing research prizes. Through my philanthropic vehicles, I shall continue to seek to inspire individuals to work for the betterment of our society and to collaborate with organizations to meet social and environmental challenges. I believe that there will be more people in Taiwan to join the Giving Pledge and together we shall make the world a better place for all species. Samuel Yin

YOU Zhonghui

Wealth: Estimated at $1 billion, primarily accumulated through her tech and educational ventures, including Shenzhen Seaskyland Technologies.

Philanthropy: While YOU has donated to educational causes, including scholarships for underprivileged students in Guizhou, and environmental projects like the Fanjing Mountain Ecological Botanical Garden, her contributions often serve her business interests. These donations reinforce her position within the tech and education sectors.

Business and Global Influence: YOU's philanthropic efforts, particularly in education and technology, can be seen as ways to expand her influence within China and align with global governance agendas, such as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These initiatives often blur the lines between genuine altruism and the interests of the wealthy elite.

Giving Pledge: Signed in 2017, YOU Zhonghui became the first Chinese woman to commit to donating at least half of her wealth. However, critics argue this is a way to cement her global standing rather than address systemic issues of inequality and wealth concentration.

Political Stance: Although her public actions seem to support progressive causes like education and environmental conservation, they often align with the interests of global elites and reinforce globalist policies. She is part of a broader trend of wealthy philanthropists influencing public policy without democratic oversight, pushing for market-based solutions that favor corporate interests.

Criticism of Wealth Concentration: YOU's philanthropy, like that of other billionaires, has been critiqued for exacerbating wealth inequality. By donating to causes aligned with her business interests, she diverts attention from the structural issues causing inequality, such as the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few.

Controversies: There are concerns that YOU's donations primarily serve to legitimize her position within global networks of influence, such as the Giving Pledge and other high-net-worth philanthropist groups. These efforts can undermine democratic processes by placing decision-making power in the hands of the ultra-wealthy, rather than local communities or governments.

Alignment with Globalist Agendas: YOU’s focus on education, technology, and environmental causes dovetails with globalist agendas like the SDGs. However, critics argue that such philanthropy often disguises the elite's broader efforts to maintain control over policy and decision-making, particularly in developing nations. This type of philanthropy can be seen as a means to align China’s domestic policies with international standards, while maintaining the status quo of global wealth concentration​.

Pledge Letter My Giving Pledge Dear Mr. Buffett, Mr. and Mrs. Gates It was my great honor to receive your invitation to join the Giving Pledge. I would be delighted to join it, to fulfill my social responsibility, to achieve the full value of my life. In 2004, I made my first donation to a school in Guizhou, and that's when my philanthropy got started. Wealth comes from society, and should be returned back to society. Charity is not only a social responsibility that entrepreneurs must fulfill, but also a good way for the entrepreneurs to give back to society. With regard to the balance between business and charity, I have always respected the principle of Acting Positive and Staying Kind. Acting Positive makes people gain wisdom and wealth. In their pursuit of career development, the entrepreneur becomes bigger and stronger. Staying Kind, means to treasure life, respect nature, always have goodwill and be ready to help others in need. This makes people mentally healthy and blessed. Those who engage in charity bear a kind heart. Those who are kind reveal true beauty. To do a good thing once is not difficult. What is hard is to persevere in fulfilling the pledge of philanthropy. During the past ten years, I built my business and life, and devoted myself to philanthropy in the area of education, science and technology, culture, environmental protection and poverty alleviation. After my first donation to schools in Guizhou, China, I donated money to Fanjing Mountain Nature Reserve to help them set up the Fanjing Mountain Ecological Botanical Garden and build a public platform to protect the area's natural ecology and rare animals. At the same time, I never stopped helping people in need in Guizhou. I established scholarships to help poor students go to college for a better education, and I have donated to build a boarding school. At this point, I have been in the education industry for more than two decades. Education itself is people oriented. The development of our country, even the whole world, relies on people's talents. Therefore, I have proposed the concept of Great Philanthropy. That is, I believe that philanthropy is not just about donating money and goods, but also about sharing wisdom. We Chinese say, it is better to teach people how to fish than to give them a fish. That's why I'm so glad to see the achievements that been made after the donation of my educational evaluation program. I am grateful to be part of the Giving Pledge, and I look forward to joining you in devoting my humble contributions to the progress of human life and the development of society.

Charles Zegar and Merryl Snow Zegar

Wealth: Estimated at $1 billion (combined). Source: Charles Zegar is a businessman known for his work in technology and investments; Merryl Snow Zegar is involved in various “philanthropic” efforts. Innovative Market Systems (Bloomberg L.P.) : Zegar was one of the four founding partners of Innovative Market Systems, which was established in 1982. The company was later renamed Bloomberg L.P.. The other co-founders were: Michael Bloomberg : A central figure in the company’s development and later the mayor of New York City. Tom Secunda : A former partner at Salomon Brothers who helped shape Bloomberg’s financial services. Duncan MacMillan : Contributed to the founding and growth of Bloomberg L.P. with a background in finance and technology.



“from left, Michael Bloomberg, Charles Zegar, Tom Secunda, and Duncan MacMillan in 1982.” Image from https://starsinformer.com/michael-bloomberg/

Forbes 400 : In 2020, Zegar was ranked No. 353 on the Forbes 400 list of the richest people in America. Board Membership : Zegar serves on the board of trustees for New York University.

Foundations/Philanthropy: He established the Zegar Family Foundation, focusing on various charitable initiatives. They support various causes, including education, arts, and community development through their family foundation.

COVID-19 Influence: Contributed to health and educational initiatives during the pandemic.

Ties to Global Interests: Their philanthropic efforts align with global education and arts trends.

Political Stance: The Zegars support various progressive causes, particularly in education and the arts.

Controversies: Political Contributions: In 2020, Charles and Merryl Snow Zegar personally donated over $80,000 to support Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Their family foundation also contributed $500,000 to the Rockefeller Family Fund, which backed initiatives to challenge the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry. These donations have drawn scrutiny due to the foundation's involvement in environmental activism aimed at halting LNG exports, which can be a politically charged topic. Funder Collaborative on Oil and Gas: The Zegar Family Foundation supported the Rockefeller Family Fund's Funder Collaborative on Oil and Gas, which has been used by environmental activists to challenge the fossil fuel industry. This initiative has been criticized by some who argue that such efforts could negatively impact the economy and jobs associated with the energy sector.

