In her Substack article "The Wellness Company: Altruistic Alternative Healthcare Empire, or Intelligence Operation?" on Beyond the Maze, Kristin Elizabeth skillfully connects the ostensibly freedom-focused Wellness Company to dubious individuals and operations, many of which appear to be linked to military contractors and their vast network of public-private partnerships.

Motivated by Kristin's findings, I attempted to dig deeper into the connections between these entities. What is interesting is that many of the individuals Kristen identified seem to be actively concealing public links to their companies and financial information. You could see the information publicly…

And then poof…it’s gone. Why hide this information? Don’t consumers have a right to know who and what they are dealing with?

Websites that display team members or partnerships, like the WatersMark team members site that Dave Lopez and Foster Coulson were linked to in Kristin Elizabeth’s substack, also seemed to require passwords for access. This secrecy naturally leads to speculation about the true nature of their private meetings and undisclosed deals, particularly concerning their roles in real estate, finance, philanthropy, politics, public health and beyond.

As I dug a little deeper, I noticed that this once public information started to disappear. Links that previously provided access to company profiles, financial data, and other pertinent details were mysteriously removed. It was as if someone was systematically erasing the digital footprints of these connections. Understanding these activities and their implications remains significant for public awareness.

The vanishing information only heightens suspicion. It’s clear that these individuals and companies are making a concerted effort to cover their tracks. The removal of public information suggests they have something significant to hide. Their actions seem not just secretive but potentially criminal, as private companies engage in undisclosed dealings under a cloak of confidentiality.

This secrecy raises many questions about what might be happening behind closed doors. The public, who are directly affected by these dealings, should have a right to know what is transpiring, right? The lack of transparency, especially in matters presented as philanthropic efforts or public health initiatives, is deeply concerning. It feels imperative to expose what is seemingly being hidden in plain sight, as these covert operations have far-reaching impacts on us all. But hey, they're private companies doing their private business in the most private way possible, so let's just respect their ultra-private privacy.

Kristen nailed it in her article: all these shadowy public-private business entanglements that seem conveniently hidden from public scrutiny ultimately seem to lead back to one thing—public-private partnerships that include military contractors and intelligence agencies commanded by those who have way too much time, power, and money on their hands. Why are they doing any this? What's the endgame here? It's almost as if the wealthy and powerful are steering us all in one direction:

Will these wealthy, greedy, sociopathic "elites" eventually run the show from their swanky space stations, private island resorts, or the national parks and federal lands they're supposedly privatizing for the greater good? Will they wipe out most of us and force the rest to live in grimy, depressing 15-minute cities under their thumb? Is this the future the 99% get to look forward to?

It sure looks like there are plenty of people working hard to make it happen.

Numerous individuals and entities are involved in what might seem like a plot from a blockbuster thriller aimed at seizing global control. However, the stark reality is that this scenario is not fiction; it is unfolding in real time before our very eyes.

Numerous coincidences preceding this orchestrated pandemic appear to have initiated the plutocratic takeover by the wealthiest 1%, which none of us agreed to. This process seems to have unfolded gradually, carefully, and discreetly while society was absorbed with new technologies like the internet, cell phones and innovations such as Google, Myspace, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter. While digital communication has a rich history, modern discussions about the origins of today's internet and social media often highlight the emergence of the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (ARPANET) in 1969 as a pivotal moment. Look away, unaware masses. Look away.

We've also all been caught up in a whirlwind of significant world events—from the 9/11 terrorist attacks to the 2008 housing crisis, the Kim Kardashian's butt implant debacle and sex tapes, Britney Spears' marriages, pregnancies, and mental breakdowns, Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend, Greta Thunberg crying about the supposed climate crises, and all things election related. It has been quite the whirlwind of psy-ops… I mean serious life altering occurrences that we have all been witness to. At this juncture, where does reality start and where do psychological operations cease? Or do they ever truly end?

Over the past four years, you have individuals have launched a relentless assault on us, bombarding us 24/7 with efforts to instill fear, panic, depression, and anger. These soul sucking emotional vampires have employed various propaganda tactics to enforce compliance with vaccine campaigns and medical treatments that, ultimately, have already caused countless deaths and injuries.

What has transpired over the past few years makes "The NeverEnding Story" look like a documentary. Like Artax, many of us have sunk into the Swamp of Sadness, struggling to find our way, with many not making it out. And then there are the Atreyus of the world, urging us to be brave, keep moving, and not give up. This assault on the 99% has definitely been quite the battle on more than one front.

It seems almost glaringly obvious that only one group is behind all this and pushing a single narrative, right? Actually, it's not so clear-cut. If you were orchestrating the largest power grab in modern history, wouldn't you ensure control over both the apparent villains and the opposition? It seems like a pretty solid strategy. Or could there be more than one faction vying for total control?

The rise of private businesses on a global scale emerged gradually as economies shifted from feudal and mercantile systems to more capitalist models starting in the late Middle Ages. In the United States, the entrepreneurial spirit blossomed during the 19th century, fueled by industrialization and the pursuit of individual enterprise. Laws protecting private dealings, like contract law and property rights, evolved to facilitate transactions without public oversight, emphasizing freedom of trade and enterprise. This shift gave rise to a dynamic marketplace where innovation thrived and fortunes were made—often behind closed doors, shielded by legal frameworks that prized privacy alongside profit.

In the United States, the foundation for private businesses and their legal protections can be traced back to several key developments. One crucial aspect is the evolution of contract law, which began to solidify during the 19th century, ensuring that agreements between private parties were legally enforceable. Property rights also played a pivotal role, providing individuals and corporations with the legal framework to own, control, and trade assets without “undue” interference from the government or public scrutiny.

Initially, wealthy industrialists and entrepreneurs heavily benefited from these legal protections. Figures like Andrew Carnegie, John D. Rockefeller, and J.P. Morgan amassed vast fortunes through their enterprises in steel, oil, and finance, leveraging the legal protections afforded to private business dealings.

Today, private businesses operate on a global scale, facilitated by robust legal systems that protect intellectual property, secure transactions, and ensure contractual obligations. While this fosters innovation and economic growth, it also opens the door to various nefarious practices:

Corporate Secrecy: Companies can use legal structures to conceal beneficial ownership, facilitating money laundering, tax evasion, and illicit financial flows. Regulatory Arbitrage: Businesses may exploit legal loopholes across jurisdictions to minimize taxes, bypass regulations, or engage in practices harmful to workers and the environment. Monopolistic Practices: Large corporations can use their market power to stifle competition, leading to higher prices, reduced consumer choice, and economic inequality. Data Privacy Concerns: Tech giants and digital platforms often collect and monetize vast amounts of personal data, raising concerns about privacy violations and surveillance. Political Influence: Wealthy corporations and individuals may wield disproportionate influence over governments through lobbying, campaign contributions, and revolving door practices, undermining democratic processes.

Navigating these complexities requires ongoing scrutiny, regulatory oversight, and ethical stewardship to ensure that the benefits of private enterprise are balanced with broader societal interests and protections, right?

Private businesses, funding, investments, and the whole shebang were such brilliant ideas for the greater good! Hooray for the artful manipulation of our laws! So fantastic, in fact, that it renders everything these public-private entities do to us perfectly legal.

In Kristin's thorough investigation of Foster Coulson and his associates, there is one name that stands out as being deeply involved in numerous public-private projects and business ventures: David (Dave) Lopez.

David Lopez, a former Navy SEAL with ties to entities like the Department of Homeland Security and Erik Prince’s Blackwater, and known for his involvement in Operation Underground Railroad, has been pivotal in various controversial projects. One such project involves Île-à-Vache in Haiti, where he facilitated a partnership with the Haitian government to develop the island into a multi-billion dollar resort, complete with an expanded airstrip and cruise ship terminal. This initiative, touted as a stimulus program for Haiti, seriously raises concerns about its impact on the local population, potentially displacing native communities amidst promises of economic growth.

Could this Haitian project and the many other resort islands being bought by this group of affluent and connected individuals be their privately held “Elysium” project? I mean this would be a pretty dank place to spend the ends times wouldn’t it?

It's quite possible that the Haitian project and other resort islands being acquired by a group of affluent and well-connected individuals could be viewed as their privately held "Elysium" project. The concept of "Elysium," as depicted in the 2013 science fiction film, involves a luxurious haven where the wealthy elite can escape the problems faced by the rest of the world. If these individuals are creating exclusive, well-protected enclaves, it might resemble this dystopian vision.

Such projects might aim to provide not just luxury and exclusivity, but also security and self-sufficiency, allowing the elite to isolate themselves from global challenges like economic instability, environmental crises, and social unrest. The notion of creating private paradises away from the general populace fits with the idea of building a safe haven for the privileged.

Given the trend of affluent individuals seeking refuge in remote, pristine locations, the acquisition of resort islands can be seen as part of a broader strategy to secure elite sanctuaries. These locations offer not only privacy and luxury but also a degree of control over the environment and access to resources that could be crucial in times of global crises.

As Kristen went over at great length in her substack, Lopez is closely partnered with Foster Coulson in multiple ventures, including The Wellness Company and International Health Brands (IHB), which markets supplements like Z-stack and 3LIT3. Their collaborations extend to biotech investments in companies like Qu Biologics, which focuses on gene-based medicine. Lopez also works closely with David E. Martin to amplify the contributions of Mikki Willis, the late Dr. Zev Zelenko, and others. This raises questions about the intersection of alternative healthcare and genetic technology. Lopez's ties to covert intelligence services and Liberty Blockchain sure sheds some light on a complex web of private business interests and controversial geopolitical and healthcare ventures.

As Special Projects Manager at Blackwater, Lopez indicates the he has collaborated with Erik Prince on various initiatives.

What's truly fascinating about David Lopez and Erik Prince is that David isn't shy about broadcasting his work with Prince at Blackwater. It's almost as if he carries a badge of honor for their collaboration. Is David Lopez acting as Erik Prince's front man in the United States, especially since it's rumored that Prince had to flee the country due to numerous legal troubles? Is Erik Prince still in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)? Very interesting global connections and private business deals that seem to be taking place surrounding this individual and those seemingly connected to him. As one wise woman said…this all seems to be the two degrees of separation from Erik Prince at this point.

David Lopez, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and David Martin. Image from public Twitter post.

How extensive are these collaborations in business and beyond? With the privacy shrouding their transactions, will we ever truly know the full scope?

Adding to the intrigue, both seem to be quite the religious zealots, with David eagerly sharing these details on various platforms

What storm are they gathering exactly? “We could change the continent for Christ.” Alrighty then.

The religious fervor emanating from these clips verge on extreme, approaching what seems like a form of idealistic Zionism. Not implying that religion is negative in any way... just suggesting a bit of moderation, especially considering the extensive special projects and connections these individuals are engaged in. And this is definitely not coming from a place of anti-Semitism, as my paternal great-bubbe was from deeply rooted Jewish heritage.

Erik Prince, the founder of the private military contractor Blackwater (now Academi), is known for his conservative Christian beliefs and has shown support for certain aspects of Israel's security policies. While not explicitly identifying as a Christian Zionist in public statements, Prince's background suggests alignment with viewpoints commonly associated with Christian Zionism. This includes a general endorsement of Israel's right to defend itself and maintain security, sentiments often shared among conservative Christians who view Israel through a biblical or prophetic lens. His support for Israel's security measures and broader geopolitical stance may reflect a belief in Israel's significance in biblical prophecy and a commitment to defending its sovereignty.

Christian Zionism, a movement within Christianity that interprets Israel's establishment and security as fulfilling biblical prophecies, finds resonance among many conservative Christians like Prince. This perspective views Israel as central to God's plan and supports policies that bolster its security and sovereignty. Advocates often cite biblical passages and historical narratives to justify their stance, seeing Israel as crucial for both geopolitical stability and religious significance. Christian Zionists engage in advocacy, political lobbying, and humanitarian efforts aimed at supporting Israel and strengthening ties between their communities and the Jewish state.

While Erik Prince's specific religious beliefs and their influence on his business and political endeavors are not extensively documented, his actions and public statements suggest an affinity for viewpoints associated with Christian Zionism. His support for Israel's security and sovereignty aligns with the broader narrative of conservative Christian support for the Jewish state, reflecting shared values of religious faith, geopolitical strategy, and defense of national sovereignty

Donald Trump’s connections with Erik Prince, founder of Blackwater, highlight a web of controversial dealings and pardons. Despite Blackwater's infamous role in the 2007 Nisour Square massacre, Trump pardoned the convicted guards in 2020, sparking significant outrage.

Prince's ties to Trump include support for his 2016 campaign and involvement in potentially dubious international meetings, such as the Seychelles meeting purportedly aimed at establishing a backchannel with Russia.

So many happenstances…

Speculations about Trump possessing an artifact resembling the Ark of the Covenant at Mar-a-Lago add to the mystique, with figures like James O'Keefe, rumored to have been trained by Erik Prince, being photographed in front of it

James O'Keefe “posted this photo on Instagram showing him on Prince's ranch, aiming a pistol with a silencer, saying he was 'learning some new skills on spying and self-defense’”. Image from https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6992829/Erik-Prince-tried-teach-Project-Veritas-undercover-activists-spy-skills.html

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, has played a significant role in Trump's administration, fostering close ties with Israeli leaders and promoting the controversial Middle East peace plan.

Trump's support for Israel earned him accolades from Israeli rabbis, including the title "Prince of Israel." In May 2017, Trump traveled to Israel as part of his first international trip as President, aiming to strengthen U.S.-Israel relations, promote the Middle East peace process, and emphasize the religious significance of Jerusalem.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has been linked to The Wellness Company as an affiliate, suggesting a blend of political influence and private business ventures that weave through Trump’s extended network, including figures like David Lopez and Erik Prince.

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, largely unknown until the COVID-19 pandemic, shot to fame for promoting hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, was also linked to Trump and his administration.

Foster Coulson has been a board member of the Coulson Group of Companies since 2006, managing a portfolio of various lucrative global government contracts that have significantly benefited his family. His global ventures took him to Bolivia from 2016 to 2019, where he built relationships with the Bolivian air force and Ministry of Defence. This work led to a major deal signed in late August 2019 for aerial firefighting services with Coulson Aircrane, in collaboration with the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC).

During this period, Coulson met Dr. Vladimir Zelenko through David Lopez, who served as his security detail in Bolivia. Lopez, known for his knack for linking influential figures, adds a layer of mystery to this narrative. With so many connections and timelines in play, it raises the question: Could this security detail be linked to Erik Prince? That seems to be one missing piece in this intricate and totally sus puzzle.

Zelenko later partnered with David Lopez and Foster Coulson through Zelenko Labs, adding another layer of interconnected, and sometimes suspicious, relationships. Was Erik Prince a part of any of these private business dealings? This mix of political and private interests reveals a complex web of connections that frequently loop back to the same key players, raising questions and suspicions about the true nature of these affiliations.

The partnership involving Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, David Lopez, and Foster Coulson also featured another intriguing player: Menashe Amitay. An Israeli Rabbi and entrepreneur based in Boca Raton, Florida, Amitay is a Managing Partner at Zelenko Labs. He is also an educator at Boca Jewish Academy, a board member of the Kavod Vesifores Foundation, and the owner of GA US Corp.

Born and raised in Kfar Chabad, Israel, Amitay boasts over 19 years of experience in product development within the healthcare and cosmetics sectors. He joined Zelenko Labs in 2021 and is listed as an authorized member representative in the company’s April 26, 2022 annual report.

One thing that's certain amid all this intrigue is that the story surrounding Dr. Zelenko and the circumstances of his death is undeniably suspicious. Are we truly getting the full picture of what happened? Serious doubts persist about the official narrative (and all these people).

But seriously, it feels like Erik Prince has to be connected at the core to all these people and business ventures. Despite his public persona as a devout Christian and patriotic American, his business dealings are far from straightforward. According to a TIME investigation, Erik Prince had plans to create a $10 billion private army in Ukraine. This ambitious project aimed to establish a substantial private military force to operate in the region, reflecting his ongoing efforts to exert influence through high-stakes security ventures.

Erik Prince has also publicly advocated for the U.S. to pursue colonial-like control in Africa and Latin America. He has proposed leveraging private military forces to establish dominance in these regions, suggesting a strategic approach that echoes neo-colonial ambitions. His calls for intervention reflect a controversial vision of expanding U.S. influence through private security and resource exploitation.

And this…

And this…

Aside from his many other interesting ventures, in 2020, Erik Prince entered the COVID-19 vaccine distribution market, aiming to distribute the experimental UB-612 vaccine developed by COVAXX (also listed under the name c19 corp or c19 corporation), a privately held US firm and subsidiary of United Neuroscience co-founded by Lou Reese and Mei Mei Hu (not to be confused with the COVAX linked to Peter Hotez and the World Health Organization). Since neither Lou nor Mei Mei seem to have a background in academic science, their involvement in this venture is quite intriguing.

The COVAXX COVID-19 vaccine drew significant support from prominent figures, including Peter Diamandis, who is on the board of directors of the company and the Nominating And Corporate Governance Committee Chair, and motivational speaker Tony Robbins (more on them later)

According to Reuter’s, in March 2020 COVAXX's $1.35 billion in a private placement, according to U.S. securities filings. Following the start of human trials in Taiwan and a September agreement with Brazil's largest clinical diagnostic company to conduct Phase 2/3 trials and distribute vaccines, COVAXX secured advanced purchase commitments totaling over $2.8 billion around that time in 2020 for more than 140 million doses of its UB-612 vaccine to be delivered in various countries.

In October 2020, COVAXX announced a global logistics partnership with Maersk to handle transportation and supply chain services for worldwide delivery of the UB-612 vaccine.

Despite the vaccine showing promise in a small study of 60 patients in Taiwan, it reportedly lacked comprehensive safety and efficacy data from large clinical trials. Consequently, COVAXX has not achieved significant prominence or broad distribution of its vaccine, with the company’s progress remaining relatively low-profile compared to other major vaccine developers. As a result, the substantial investment in this venture appears unproductive. Unsurprisingly, Erik Prince did not respond to multiple media inquiries about this new venture, and no one involved in this specific private business venture would comment on his involvement.

Mr. Prince had sought the help of his late associate, Paul Behrends, a former Republican congressional staffer and lobbyist who represented Blackwater, for the COVAXX project. In text messages, Prince highlighted the potential profits from vaccine sales, mentioning commissions of "a couple dollars per dose." He provided Behrends with a "Letter of Authorisation" from COVAXX's senior vice-president, Brandon Schurter, to prove his distribution deal.

According to Reuters, the letter authorized an entity called Windward Capital in Abu Dhabi to create distribution networks, although no such entity could be found. According to Reuters, Prince is the sole named shareholder of Windward Holdings in Abu Dhabi and the managing member of Windward Wyoming LLC, which has a global distribution deal with COVAXX. Despite their plans, Prince and Behrends' collaboration was cut short by Behrends' sudden death from a head injury that he sustained near his home in December of 2020.

Crafted crises need cleverly concocted solutions.

COVAXX and United Neuroscience, was consolidated into a new holding corporation called Vaxxinity, in April 2021. This change purportedly unified their efforts in developing vaccines and neurotherapeutics under a single brand name. Diamandis' endorsement and involvement with COVAXX and Vaxxinity emphasizes his influence in the biotech sector and the aggressive push for these philanthropist rich guys like him to find solutions to all these supposed global health crisis. Bless their philanthropic hearts.

What's intriguing about the United Neuroscience/COVAXX/Vaxxinity ventures is that Lou Reese and Mei Mei Hu are actually married. They both hail from backgrounds that some might find intriguingly linked to globalist agendas and institutions historically linked to intelligence circles.

They both have very interesting curriculum vitaes for sure.

Mei Mei's mother, Dr. Chang Yi Wang, is connected to some very interesting individuals, a trend that seems to have carried over to Mei Mei’s ventures.

Dr. Wang's journey began with her education at the highly influential Rockefeller University, where she earned her Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Immunology. Her and her husband, Nean Hu, co-founded United Biomedical, Inc. in New York in 1984, focusing on medicine and vaccine development. Expanding her reach, she founded United Biomedical, Inc. Asia in Taiwan in 1998 and later established United Biopharma and UBI Pharma in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Dr. Wang started a protein and antibody drug development platform at UBI Asia, which led to the creation of United BioPharma (UBP). She invented UB421, an antibody that helps treat HIV, currently in advanced trials. Dr. Wang also developed synthetic peptides for medical use, resulting in successful global sales of HIV and HCV blood tests, and vaccines for animal diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease.

She authored over 120 peer-reviewed scientific publications and held more than 80 patents by 2019. Her significant contributions earned her the Inventor of the Year Award from the New York Intellectual Property Law Association in 2007, and in 2009, she received a Grand Challenges Exploration Grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for her work on synthetic peptides to inhibit HIV entry. She was also awarded the Pioneer in Technology Award by the Brain Mapping Foundation in 2018. In 2021, Dr. Wang was embroiled in a legal battle over the ownership of United Biomedical, Inc., involving allegations of contractual breaches and misuse of authority.

In the autumn of 2010, Mei Mei Hu, then a management consultant, joined her mother Chang Yi Wang in Shanghai to help address legal issues facing United Biomedical. Despite her initial reluctance, Mei Mei discovered that the company's diverse operations in generic drugs, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines were unsustainable. She decided to help restructure the company, ultimately focusing on a promising Alzheimer's vaccine developed by her mother. However, this vaccine, along with other "endobody" vaccines for things like migraines being developed, didn't fit the traditional definition of vaccines, which typically prepare the immune system to combat external pathogens.

Instead, these endobody vaccines aimed to prime the immune system to address internal malfunctions, sparking concerns that they were attempting to redefine what constitutes a vaccine. “Mei Mei is looking to lead a third biologic 'revolution' by developing vaccines for chronic diseases.”

Gotta love the buzzword “democratizing health” and the emotional inducing rhetoric to get people on board.

What’s intriguing is that, in a YouTube video, Mei Mei’s husband and business partner is vacillating between promoting their company’s Alzheimer’s vaccine as fully effective and admitting that they don’t fully understand why Alzheimer’s occurs. Sounds very scientific.

In early 2020, Mei Mei and her husband abruptly shifted their focus from Alzheimer’s, and other endobody vaccine research to developing a COVID-19 vaccine and diagnostic tests, seizing the opportunity presented by the pandemic. Their rapid diagnostic testing technology was launched

In late March 2020, the residents of Telluride and San Miguel County, Colorado, participated in a major free COVID-19 antibody testing project led by Mei Mei Hu and Lou Reese. More than 6,000 out of the county's 8,000 residents took part in this blood testing. The samples were drawn and flown out to be processed at their labs outside of Colorado.

Mei Mei and Lou had indicated that they intend to provide their newly developed antibody tests for free to the entire county. However, the project encountered significant issues. The official narrative stated that delays were caused by the staff at their New York-based lab being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which purportedly hindered their ability to process the tests in a timely manner. Despite these claims, many of the samples that were taken from individuals were never processed and who knows what really happened to the samples after they were collected? By the time the project faced an indefinite halt, only about 1,631 tests had been processed out of the total administered. Where are the rest of the unprocessed tests and what was done with them?

Another intriguing happenstance is that when searching for Mei Mei Hu, many of the search results repeat the same information about her:

Vaxxinity CEO Mei Mei Hu, J.D. leads a company with some lofty ambitions. The democratization of healthcare, interplanetary colonization, and development of accessible therapeutic vaccines to serve and enable both. Those big-picture visions have helped the company establish itself as a pioneer of the "third biologics revolution." On this week's Business of Biotech podcast, Mei Mei joins me to share Vaxxinity's strategy, what "democratization" and "revolution" really mean, why traditional vaccines and biologic therapies are converging to form the "third biologic revolution," and a whole lot more.

Interplanetary colonization?

This adds an extra layer of intrigue to the Vaxxinity logo.

And the fact that the Research and Development lab is at 505 Odyssey Way, Merritt Island, United States, FL 32953…the “Space Coast of Florida.” Interesting.

Mei Mei is also listed as a Venture Partner at KittyHawk Ventures. In her role at KittyHawk Ventures, Mei Mei most likely identifies and evaluates investment opportunities, conducts due diligence, provides strategic guidance to portfolio companies, and leverages her network to support the firm’s mission and growth.

KittyHawk Ventures is a private venture capital firm. As a private entity, it operates independently of public stock markets and focuses on investing in early-stage technology companies. Its operations, funding, and investment strategies are managed privately, without the same level of public disclosure as publicly traded companies.

Named after Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, where the Wright Brothers created the first airplane, the firm focuses on pioneering innovations and disruptive technologies

Global citizens? Not having borders? Hmmmm…where oh where have we heard this before?

KittyHawk Ventures was founded by Will Weisman in 2015 at Singularity University in the NASA Ames Research Park, Silicon Valley.

There are some interesting team members who are a part of KittyHawk Ventures.

Singularity University, founded Sept. 20, 2008 by Peter Diamandis (that guy previously mentioned along with Tony Robbins who was totally all about the COVAXX COVID-19 shots and diagnostics), Ray Kurzweil (author, inventor, futurist, and director of engineering at Google), Robert Richards (co-founder of the International Space University), Michael Simpson (president of the International Space University), and a group of SU associate founders who have contributed time and capital (but they are not elaborated on). Singularity University is a global learning and innovation community that educates leaders and organizations on using exponential technologies to supposedly address humanity's grand challenges.

Singularity University seems to have been named with the concept of the technological singularity in mind. The name reflects the university's focus on exploring and leveraging rapidly advancing technologies and their potential to cause profound and transformative changes in society. The term "singularity" in this context refers to the idea of a point where technological growth becomes so rapid and impactful that it fundamentally alters human civilization, potentially surpassing human intelligence and capabilities.

Singularity University aims to address and prepare for these transformative changes by educating leaders and innovators about exponential technologies, such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and robotics, and their implications for the future.

Circling back to Tony Robbins. Tony Robbins is a prominent motivational speaker and self-help author known for his seminars and books on personal development, such as Awaken the Giant Within and Unshakeable. He has founded several companies involved in various sectors, including Robbins Research International, and is a philanthropist with the Tony Robbins Foundation.

Robbins collaborates closely with Peter Diamandis, the founder of the XPRIZE Foundation, on various cutting-edge initiatives. Robbins is a notable speaker and contributor at "Abundance 360", an annual event founded by Diamandis that brings together leaders to explore advancements in technology, focusing on longevity, space travel, and artificial intelligence. Together, they co-authored the book Life Force, which delves into the latest breakthroughs in health and longevity. Their work also includes promoting XPRIZE challenges aimed at solving global issues through innovative solutions.

Dr. Anita Goel the founder of Nanobiosym linked to the UNreasonable Group (both of which have been linked back to Foster Coulson and his business partners through public records) was the first XPRIZE for Healthcare winner. She has also received numerous other awards and accolades. It is very interesting how there are so many connections between these individuals.

Dr. Anita Goel, first XPRIZE for Healthcare winner. Image from https://www.eurekalert.org/multimedia/620927

Robbins and Diamandis, who met through their mutual interest in pushing the boundaries of human potential, are also seemingly connected to the globalist endeavors, where they both contribute to discussions and ventures on future technologies and global challenges.

Peter Diamandis also appears to be connected to the UNreasonable Group (linked to Anita Goel and Nanobiosym) and their UNreasonable at Sea program through his Singularity University. Unreasonable at Sea was (it is unclear if this is still a thing) a program designed to support social entrepreneurs. Unreasonable at Sea was an innovative initiative that combined an entrepreneurial boot camp with a global voyage, where startups traveled the world by ship, receiving mentorship and support while working on their ventures. Diamandis's involvement helped shape the program's focus on scaling impactful solutions to global challenges.

Tony Robbins also founded the exclusive Platinum Partnership program in the mid-2000s. This elite membership offers unparalleled access to Robbins and his expertise, along with intimate events featuring high-profile guest speakers. Notable figures who have spoken at these events include Erik Prince, Elon Musk, Peter Diamandis, Ray Dalio, Sir Richard Branson, Paul Tudor Jones, Ken Griffin, Deepak Chopra, and former U.S. Presidents. These speakers share their insights on a wide range of topics, including security, technological innovation, investment strategies, entrepreneurship, holistic health, and leadership. The Platinum Partnership program provides members with unique experiences, personalized coaching, and cutting-edge knowledge across various domains, significantly enhancing their personal and professional growth.

In another curious twist of connections, Tony Robbins served as an executive producer for the film The Sound of Freedom (refer back to the Kristen Elizabeth article for more info). It seems like this network is becoming quite tight-knit, doesn't it?

Peter Diamandis and WEF young Global Leader alumni Elon Musk, influential figures in technology and innovation, have formed a notable connection through their extensive collaboration and shared interests. Their interactions likely began in entrepreneurial and technological circles, where they have participated in high-profile events and conferences dedicated to advancing human potential and addressing global challenges. Their collaborations reflect a shared vision of transformative innovation, particularly in areas such as space exploration, sustainable technology, and human enhancement.

One significant example of their collaboration is the XPrize Foundation, founded by Diamandis to incentivize breakthroughs in fields like space exploration and sustainability. SpaceX, Musk's aerospace company, has been a crucial partner in these efforts. For instance, XPrize competitions have featured collaborations with SpaceX, leveraging Musk’s expertise in space technology to push forward ambitious goals such as lunar exploration and advanced propulsion systems.

“Rob McEwen, James Cameron, Peter Diamandis, Elon Musk and Jim Gianopulos Soar Weightless in the Avatar Zero-G Experience to Support The X PRIZE.” Image from https://www.pinterest.com/pin/39054721750149643/

Their mutual interests extend to innovations aimed at extending human life and exploring transhumanist concepts amongst many many other ventures. Diamandis’s XPrize Foundation has launched initiatives related to health and longevity, including the Global Grand Challenges, which incentivize advancements in regenerative medicine and aging research. Musk’s Neuralink aligns with these goals by developing brain-computer interfaces designed to enhance human cognition and potentially extend lifespan. Although not directly linked to XPrize, Neuralink’s objectives complement Diamandis’s vision of pushing the boundaries of human potential and addressing health challenges.

Musk’s Boring Company, another example of his unconventional ventures, focuses on developing tunnel-based transportation systems to alleviate urban congestion. A notable project is the "Loop" in Las Vegas, which utilizes autonomous electric vehicles to transport passengers through underground tunnels. This system is designed to address urban transit issues and reduce travel time, integrating self-driving technology to enhance efficiency and convenience. While the Boring Company's efforts are not directly associated with Diamandis’s work, they reflect a broader commitment to innovation and infrastructure “improvement”.

Elon Musk’s ambitious venture to build a private city in Texas, known as Starbase, aims to serve as a hub for SpaceX’s operations and create a model for futuristic living with sustainable infrastructure. This project reflects Musk’s broader vision of integrating advanced technologies into self-sufficient urban environments (and kinda has an Elysium vibe to it).

In parallel, Peter Diamandis is deeply involved in promoting interplanetary colonization through his work with the XPrize Foundation, which supports technological innovations in space exploration. For instance, the Lunar XPrize, which Diamandis championed, sought to incentivize the development of technology for lunar exploration. While Diamandis’s efforts focus on incentivizing breakthroughs and fostering innovation, and Musk’s efforts emphasize creating physical, advanced urban environments, both share a commitment to expanding human presence beyond Earth and advancing space exploration

In 2014, the XPRIZE Foundation announced the launch of the $15 million Global Learning XPRIZE, a five-year competition designed to develop tablet-based solutions enabling children in developing countries to teach themselves the fundamentals of reading, writing, and arithmetic. A prominent funder was the Dick & Betsy DeVos Family Foundation, which includes Betsy DeVos, known for her significant influence in education reform and her ties to her brother Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater. The competition was founded to inspire teams of educators and technologists to create scalable, open-source software for children who lack access to quality schools and teachers—a critical need as 250 million children in developing countries are currently unable to read and write at a basic level

Beyond her “philanthropic” endeavors, Betsy DeVos has also been involved in a range of high-profile private investments, including with Elon Musk's SpaceX. It is very interesting indeed how all these affluent individuals seem to privately invest in one another's ventures, reflecting a close-knit network of elite investors shaping various sectors.

The shared fascination with the letter "X" further sheds a big spotlight on their collaborative spirit. Diamandis’s XPrize and Musk’s SpaceX both feature the letter prominently, symbolizing their focus on pushing technological boundaries and exploring new frontiers. Some critics speculate that the prominence of "X" might hint at more disruptive or hidden agendas, potentially involving radical shifts in global systems or control measures. Despite these speculations, Diamandis and Musk’s collaborative ventures and mutual interests demonstrate their dedication to leveraging technology for global impact and advancing human capabilities.

To add to this peculiar circle of trust, a realm that seemingly includes only about 1% of the population, Erik Prince—who has been publicly linked with the Israeli intelligence agency Unit 8200—is now promoting a new smartphone model touted as completely safe and secure. This phone will be connected through Elon Musk’s Starlink network, adding yet another layer to this web of connections. With such intricate links between high-profile figures and organizations, I’m not planning to rush out and purchase one anytime soon.

Erik Prince, brother to Betsy DeVos, is said to be involved in the DeVos family's extensive influence on U.S. politics. Their impact is underscored by their longstanding efforts to reshape government according to private sector principles. According to a 2018 Vanity Fair article, since the 1970s, the DeVos family has been working to make government function more like a private business, leveraging their wealth and influence to advance this agenda.

Prince and DeVos families. Image from https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2018/09/the-strange-ascent-of-betsy-devos-and-erik-prince

The DeVos family, through significant financial contributions and strategic support, played a crucial role in Trump’s rise to power and his administration's policies. Betsy DeVos, as Trump's Secretary of Education, championed a conservative agenda that included privatizing education and weakening unions, reflecting the family's broader goal of reducing government intervention and promoting free-market principles. Their financial backing has also supported conservative think tanks like the Heritage Foundation, helping to shape policy recommendations and push forward their vision of privatization and deregulation. This support aligns with their broader objective of “transforming” government into a more business-like entity, focused on efficiency and market-driven solutions.

Project 2025 represents seems to be a pivotal next step in this plan. The initiative seeks to consolidate conservative power, drive the Republican Party's agenda, and fundamentally reform U.S. governance. This ambitious plan aims to overhaul government functions, emphasizing privatization, deregulation, and a conservative approach to policy-making. If successful, Project 2025 could profoundly alter the structure and function of the federal government, reflecting the DeVos family's vision of a privatized and ideologically aligned administration.

Regardless of their political affiliations or which country these people live in, many of these influential figures seem to belong to the same “elite” global bird. They are members of various exclusive clubs and organizations, which, despite their different names, share common global agendas and ideas. Their connections reveal a unified network. The issue is not about halting the globalists; rather, they have already established dominance by infiltrating our governments and agencies through public-private partnerships and business dealings. The issue is about recognizing that they are already here.

We don’t need a new bird. We need a Falkor to get out us out of this NeverEnding Story nothing. And we sure as hell don’t need a dystopian Elysium like ending either!

How many of these power grabs, resets, or whatever you want to call it have we had throughout history? Something tells me this isn’t the first. This one is going to require a nice stockpile of some Rosé and S’mores fixings cause Rome seems to be on fire (again).