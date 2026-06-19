Bodhisattvas Betty

Bodhisattvas Betty

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
1d

yup.... 'bout a quarter of mah own com'mints 're hidden now...on one hand it shows that their AllGoRhythms cain't decipher Crackpotese! (cuz I ain't said nuttin' in-scenty-airy)... on the other... it shows how baaaad the AI is... an' on the third (cuz why not 3 hands?!) it means that Big Brudder's flexin' his censor-tensors...

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1d

They're grossly unEthical on this platform, too! So sad.

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