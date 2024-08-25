World War II was not just a clash of armies and nations; it was a crucible of secret operations, covert alliances, and disturbing scientific experiments. As the war ended, the United States did something that raised eyebrows: they welcomed scientists from the defeated Axis powers, including Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, into their fold. Under Operation Paperclip, Nazi scientists, many of whom had conducted horrific experiments on concentration camp prisoners, were brought to America to contribute to its military and scientific projects. These men, some of whom had overseen experiments involving torture, lethal injections, and forced sterilizations, were now working for the U.S. government.

At the same time, Japan’s Unit 731, infamous for its grotesque biological experiments on live human subjects, was shielded from prosecution.

In exchange for their knowledge, key members of Unit 731 were granted immunity, their findings quietly assimilated into U.S. biological and chemical warfare research. As we dig into these dark collaborations, a troubling question arises: What were the true objectives behind these programs? Were these scientists merely absorbed for their expertise, or were there deeper, more sinister motives at play? Could these secretive operations have been orchestrated by a powerful, hidden network, possibly linked to notorious groups whose true mission might be the absolute control and domination of humanity? The more we uncover, the more we realize how little we truly know about the real purposes behind these wartime alliances. (Warning. This video contains graphic material).

The Enigmatic Unit 731

Operating in occupied China from 1936 to 1945, Unit 731 was the brainchild of Lieutenant General Shiro Ishii of the Imperial Japanese Army. This secretive unit conducted horrific experiments on live human subjects, including infecting them with deadly diseases like plague and cholera, testing the effects of chemical agents, and performing vivisections without anesthesia. The official purpose of these experiments was to develop effective biological and chemical weapons, but the true extent and objectives remain murky. What was the real purpose behind such unspeakable cruelty? Were these actions purely for military advancement, or did they serve another, hidden agenda? (Warning this video discusses very graphic and disturbing events).

After the war, when the atrocities of Unit 731 were revealed, a surprising decision was made: key members, including Ishii, were granted immunity from prosecution by U.S. authorities in exchange for their research data. This move raises significant questions. Why would the United States provide protection to war criminals? What was the real value of the data collected through such brutal means? The truth about these decisions has never been fully explained, leaving us to wonder what hidden forces may have been at play.

George Merck and America’s Biological Warfare Program

While Unit 731 operated in the East, the United States was embarking on its own covert biological and chemical warfare research. In 1942, George W. Merck, president of the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co., was appointed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to lead the War Research Service (WRS). This organization was tasked with developing offensive and defensive biological warfare capabilities. Under Merck’s leadership, facilities such as Camp Detrick in Maryland became centers for biological research, studying pathogens like Bacillus anthracis (the cause of anthrax) and Brucella suis (and many other chemical weapons experiments). These efforts were purportedly spurred by the fear that the Axis powers, especially Germany with its V-2 rockets, might deploy biological weapons. However, after delving deeper into these events, the official story seems to fall apart entirely.

The involvement of Merck, a prominent figure in the pharmaceutical industry, highlights the intersection of government, military, and private sector interests in wartime research. But what exactly were these programs aiming to achieve? Although some documents have been declassified, many details remain classified or have mysteriously disappeared, leading to speculation about the true nature of the research. Did these initiatives have a hidden agenda beyond national defense, perhaps linked to broader geopolitical goals? Kinda starting to feel that way.

Chemical Weapons: A Blurred Line

In addition to biological research, chemical weapons were a significant focus during WWII. The U.S. explored the use of various chemical agents, including mustard gas and nerve agents. Like the biological program, chemical weapons research involved human testing and the blending of scientific inquiry with military strategy. Experiments were conducted in secrecy, often without the knowledge or consent of participants. This secrecy fueled fears and rumors about the real objectives of these programs.

Covert operations, such as releasing simulants in cities to test dispersal methods, were conducted to understand how supposed biological agents (personally I think this was all just chemical weapons) might spread in urban environments. These operations demonstrated a willingness to conduct experiments on an unsuspecting public, raising ethical concerns that resonate even today. How many such tests were conducted? What were the real outcomes? The lack of transparency leaves us with more questions than answers.

Unit 731 and the United States: A Shadowy Partnership

The aftermath of WWII saw an unexpected collaboration: Japanese scientists from Unit 731 shared their research with U.S. counterparts in exchange for immunity. This transfer of knowledge included the data obtained from human experiments, a grim legacy of Unit 731’s operations. Some of these scientists later found roles in Japan’s scientific community, including in the pharmaceutical industry. Allegations have surfaced suggesting that these scientists had connections with Western pharmaceutical companies, including Merck. While direct evidence of collaboration is scarce (because why would they want us to know this was happening), the exchange of knowledge and the integration of these scientists into post-war scientific projects suggests that significant unethical and criminal misconduct and manipulation have been occurring at the highest levels for decades.

Could these interactions indicate a broader, coordinated effort involving both Eastern and Western powers? The question of whether these programs were part of a larger, hidden agenda remains open. Speculations about the involvement of secret societies, such as the Freemasons, suggest that these seemingly isolated actions might have been connected by an underlying network of influence and control.

The Cold War and Continued Secrecy

With the onset of the Cold War, the U.S. biological warfare program expanded, and secrecy deepened. New facilities were built, research continued, and both biological and chemical weapons capabilities advanced. Despite the moral and ethical concerns, the pursuit of these weapons was seen as essential for national security. This period also saw the use of unsuspecting populations in covert tests, raising public health and ethical issues that were only partially addressed.

The official story claims that the U.S. offensive biological program was terminated by President Nixon in 1969, marking a shift to defensive research. But how can we be sure that it was truly ended? The attempt to obscure the full extent of these activities raises doubts. By that time, the groundwork for modern biological warfare had already been established. The influence of these programs persists, as the knowledge and technology developed during this period continue to impact military and scientific practices today. And I am sure all these projects and programs that were covert and classified when uncovered where stopped, right?

What I find most intriguing is how people have fully embraced what might be the greatest psychological operation ever: the belief that global governments, in conjunction with pharmaceutical companies and modern healthcare systems, should oversee and control their health and well-being. Given the historical track record of these institutions, I wouldn't trust them to handle something as simple as changing a light bulb, let alone manage my health or personal autonomy.

The extent of groupthink surrounding the role of governments and pharmaceutical companies, along with their numerous public-private partnerships, in what seems like an effort to control or diminish the population is truly astounding. In psychology, there's a phenomenon where people need to hear something repeatedly—often many times—before they begin to accept it as true. Repeated exposure to information often leads people to believe it is more accurate than new information. This phenomenon, known as the illusory truth effect, occurs because repeated information becomes easier to process. Since ease of processing and truthfulness are often connected in reality, people tend to use processing ease as an indicator of credibility. It appears that the psychological warfare of relentless messaging about the benevolence of government, the necessity of pharmaceuticals, and the overall focus on public health has been effective in shaping beliefs over the decades.

For the people in the back who don’t seem to be able to step out of group think or the illusory truth effect:

Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health. Ivermectin is sus and shows serious indicators of having harmful effects on human health.

Does anyone else find it strange that the U.S. chemical and biological weapons programs, Merck, and Unit 731 all worked together on developing horrific weapons, and committing crimes against humanity and then, around the same time, Merck and other pharmaceutical companies began producing antibiotics, vaccines, and other treatments? It seems particularly odd that Merck scientists like William Campbell collaborated with Japanese scientists like Satoshi Ōmura , who developed ivermectin, shortly after these events.

Equally troubling is the role of the World Bank and its extensive connections to global public-private partnerships spanning over decades with all of this, many of which are known proponents of population control and forced sterilization. The World Bank's partnership with Merck to promote ivermectin in impoverished countries, despite the lack of public data on the medication's safety for human use, raises serious concerns.

Next time a so-called freedom-fighting influencer or even your own reasoning suggests that ivermectin is safe and effective, take a moment to pause and reconsider where this information is coming from. Reflect on the sources and the context behind these claims before deciding to use it. How can we be sure that the knowledge gained from horrific experiments and crimes against humanity from the Japanese Unit 731 didn’t contribute to the development of ivermectin, or whether it truly is a "wonder drug"? I am sure people totally know though about all these secret chemical weapons operations that have been classified and covered up for decades.