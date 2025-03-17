In silico genomics—biological research conducted entirely through computer simulations—has revolutionized genetics. But is this technology simply a tool for analysis, or something more? If genetic sequences are also frequency-based data sets, could in silico genomics be less about mapping DNA and more about cataloging frequency patterns that induce illness? Is what we call a "virus" actually the result of externally applied genetic frequencies, rather than a living pathogen?

The Hidden Nature of “DNA”: A Frequency-Based Blueprint?

DNA is often viewed as a biochemical code, but researchers have also described it as an electromagnetic structure with vibrational properties. Studies suggest that “DNA” reacts to electromagnetic frequencies, raising the possibility that genes can be activated or suppressed remotely.

One particularly disturbing line of research—known as wave genetics—has demonstrated that frequency-based signals alone can induce biological effects identical to chemical poisoning, without any physical toxin present. These findings suggest that illness may not always result from microbes or toxins as we have been told, but could instead be triggered by targeted frequencies that interfere with biological processes.

A 2014 study on "radiogenetics" revealed that gene expression could be controlled remotely using electromagnetic fields. Researchers at Rockefeller University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute developed remote-control technology to rapidly manipulate biological targets in living animals without wires, implants, or drugs.

Researchers conducted a study on mice demonstrating a remote-control system that uses radio waves to activate insulin production. By attaching iron nanoparticles to specific DNA sequences, they triggered gene expression in the mice when exposed to a targeted radio frequency, offering a potential method for noninvasive gene regulation. This technology raises urgent questions: If beneficial genes can be turned on remotely, could harmful genetic responses—such as inflammation, immune suppression, or even neurological symptoms—also be triggered in the same way?

The Towering Mystery: Why the Sudden Infrastructure Surge?

At the onset of the pandemic, while people were told to stay inside, an astonishing amount of “telecommunications” infrastructure was rapidly installed worldwide. Towers, small cells, and sub-towers seemed to go up overnight, covering urban and rural areas alike. Given that the majority of global internet traffic already runs through undersea fiber-optic cables, the scale and speed of this infrastructure expansion raises serious questions.

If the official reason for these towers was to improve wireless communication, why were they installed when most people were locked down and not even using mobile networks as much? Why was there such an urgent push to expand high-frequency transmission systems at the exact moment a supposed global health crisis was unfolding?

The placement of these towers often coincided with reported virus "hotspots." Was this infrastructure truly for telecommunications, or was it playing a more insidious role—one that aligns with the concept of frequency-based illness induction?

In Silico Sequencing: A Blueprint for Weaponized Frequencies?

Traditional sequencing methods claim to map the genetic code of viruses and diseases by piecing together short fragments of genetic material through computer algorithms. But what if in silico sequencing is not simply a means of identification, but a method of constructing synthetic frequency-based "pathogens" that can be weaponized?

Consider this: If every genomic sequence corresponds to a specific vibrational pattern, then compiling a genetic database is essentially creating a frequency catalogue. This could mean that what is labeled as a new "virus" is not an infectious agent at all, but a programmed set of frequency signatures capable of inducing biological responses in exposed individuals.

Could mass outbreaks be the result of coordinated electromagnetic exposures rather than viral contagion? Could past pandemics have been mischaracterized as viral when, in reality, they were engineered frequency-based events? If so, this would fundamentally alter our entire understanding of disease transmission and public health.

JASON, Lederberg, and the Militarization of Genomics

Joshua Lederberg, a Nobel Prize-winning geneticist and pioneer of AI in genomics, played a significant role in shaping how we perceive viruses and pandemics. His work with the JASON advisory group—a secretive government-backed team of top scientists—positioned him at the intersection of AI, bioengineering, and national security.

JASON has long advised the military on biological warfare, synthetic biology, and pandemic preparedness. If in silico sequencing were being used to refine frequency-based bioweapons, JASON’s involvement would be a logical link. Lederberg’s early promotion of computer-assisted genomic analysis may have been less about medicine and more about constructing an operational framework for frequency-based biological control.

Is Illness Really a Frequency-Based Event?

The idea that sickness could be induced through directed frequency exposure rather than microbial infection challenges deeply entrenched medical beliefs. However, the historical record includes numerous instances of technology influencing health outcomes in ways that defy conventional explanations.

For example, the well-documented health effects of electromagnetic radiation—from early radio wave experiments to modern 5G studies—suggest that external frequencies can indeed impact biological functions. If in silico genomics is being used to refine and target these interactions, then "viral" symptoms could be than the body’s response to an engineered frequency signature (although yes…I know there may be difference sources that induce symptoms like garbage food, water, and air).

Rethinking Disease and the Nature of Viruses

If in silico sequencing is truly a catalog of illness-inducing frequencies, then the narrative of viral pandemics could be a smokescreen for a far more sophisticated form of biological control. Rather than focusing on infections and contagion, the real question should be: What external factors are triggering these so-called viral symptoms?

As research into wave genetics and frequency-based medicine seems to be advancing at a rapid pace, it is imperative to question whether our understanding of viruses and disease has been deliberately shaped to conceal a much deeper and more unsettling reality.