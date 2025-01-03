The 1800s remain one of the most puzzling centuries in history, full of odd events and inexplicable phenomena that continue to baffle historians (and me connecting the dots with these secret societies and hisorical going ons).
Massive fires, strange occurrences, and the sudden disappearance of entire urban centers suggest that there are mysteries buried deep within this period.
As if this wasn't enough, the rise of orphan asylums and orphan trains, which transported children across the country, is another mystery.
The orphanages that housed these children often resembled elaborate re-education camps rather than sanctuaries.
Johns Hopkins' name is closely associated with healthcare and education, but some historical accounts suggest his involvement in the orphan asylum movement during the 19th century. While Hopkins himself wasn’t directly noted for establishing orphan asylums, his philanthropic influence played a role in the broader network of charitable causes, including orphan care.
The connection to the “asylum craze” of the time is peculiar given the medical and pharmaceutical trajectory of his legacy.
Johns Hopkins University, a key institution tied to health research, has been deeply involved in modern medical developments, including the promotion of germ theory and pharmaceutical initiatives. This becomes even more intriguing when considering the institution’s more recent ties to global events like Event 201, a pandemic preparedness simulation.
Despite limited direct evidence of Hopkins’ membership in a secret society, his involvement in key elite philanthropic networks and the deep ties between those networks and global health initiatives and his legacy raise questions about the broader influence he may have had in shaping healthcare ideologies.
But perhaps even more chilling is the question: does anyone really know what happened to those poor kids in the numerous orphan asylums that were everywhere at the time, and what was done to them during this period of experimentation and exploitation? The true nature of their treatment and the long-term effects remain largely obscure, further fueling skepticism about the intentions behind such “philanthropic” ventures.
Adding to these strange phenomena were the World’s Fairs, which hosted bizarre exhibits like baby incubators, and the shadow of secretive organizations like the Odd Fellows.
The Odd Fellows: A Secretive Organization with Deep Roots
The Odd Fellows, officially known as the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, trace their origins to 1730s Britain.
This Luciferian Masonic organization has long been connected to war profiteering, mind control, and enigmatic bloodlines. The "Baron of Strange" title has been held by influential families like the Drummonds, Stuarts, Murrays, Stanleys, and Philipps—families closely tied to political power and control.
The Odd Fellows’ emblem, featuring three interlocking chain-links, is a reference to the Aryan triskelion, a symbol found on the flags of both the Isle of Man and Sicily, two regions that are steeped in occultism and secrecy.
Strangeness in History and Science: A Concept of Control
The concept of "strangeness" appears throughout biblical texts, especially in Exodus 2:22, where Moses describes himself as "a stranger in a strange land."
The Hebrew word "neker" (נכּר), meaning "strange" or "foreign," often refers to things that are alien or unfamiliar, including "foreign gods" in certain biblical contexts. While it is rooted in historical and linguistic usage in ancient texts, its connection to quantum mechanics, alchemical symbolism, and occult practices like hypnotism, witchcraft, and mind control is not supported by mainstream academic or scientific interpretations. Instead, such associations are typically found within esoteric or symbolic frameworks, where various concepts from different disciplines are woven together to create a broader metaphysical or mystical worldview. This type of interpretation reflects a symbolic reading rather than a linguistic or historical one.
This broad understanding of strangeness (being odd) plays a central role in control systems, weaving together spiritual, scientific, and esoteric threads into a complex web of influence.
The Odd Fellows’ Deep Historical Ties
The Odd Fellows claim their origins in a fraternity of exiled Israelites in Babylon, with a focus on matrilineal bloodlines. Their symbols—the all-seeing eye, skull and bones, and beehive—align with those of other secret societies such as the Freemasons, Jesuits, and Rosicrucians.
The three interlocking chain-links in the Odd Fellows’ emblem also resemble the Borromean Rings, which were linked to the Borromeo-Medici families, suggesting a deep connection between the Odd Fellows and powerful families such as the Rothschilds and Warburgs.
These ties, along with links to other secretive organizations like the Illuminati and modern technocratic entities such as the World Economic Forum, demonstrate a complex network of power that has spanned centuries.
The Odd Fellows’ Influence Through History
1730: Founding of the Odd Fellows in London (supposedly).
1810: The formation of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in Manchester.
1820s-1850s: Expansion into the United States, with figures like George IV and Thomas Wildey helping to spread their influence.
Wildey’s vision intersected with the growth of the railroad industry, which was often funded by secretive schemes involving Odd Fellows and Freemasons.
1860s: During the American Civil War, prominent Odd Fellows such as Ulysses Grant and Grenville Dodge played a significant role in shaping the war's strategy. Dodge’s involvement with the Transcontinental Railroad highlights the intersection of war, transportation, and secret agendas.
1885-1890s: The Odd Fellows expanded globally, including into Germany and Sweden. Cultural works like Robert Louis Stevenson’s Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde explored themes of duality and mind control, possibly influenced by Odd Fellow ideologies. During this time, ties to global banking families like the Rothschilds really began to surface.
1920s-1940s: Odd Fellow presidents Warren Harding and Franklin Roosevelt were key figures in this era, which saw the rise of international organizations like the League of Nations and the United Nations, aligning with broader globalist agendas.
1930s-1970s: Winston Churchill, a Freemason, demonstrated the deep influence of secret societies on post-WWII geopolitics and the early stages of the Cold War.
His involvement in the 1939 Oddfellows event, where he and Franklin Roosevelt played the role of saviors in the WWII ritual, is crucial to understanding the interconnected nature of these organizations and global events.
The WW1 and WW2 ritual was a mass sacrifice ritual of the Knights of Malta, Skull and Bones, Sabbatean jews and jesuits (the war industry) with approximately 20 million casualties as a sequel of the previous Thirty Years' War, to create the state Israel and move towards one world empire (United Nations).
Preparation
The industrial revolution left Europeans alienated from their past and culture, a longing satisfied by their slave masters with Romanticism (Coppet group of Germaine Staël, Friedrich Schlegel). Johann Herder and Johann Gotllieb Fichte, influenced by jewish Kabbalism popularize German nationalism and the concept of an Aryan race.
They spread atheism and 'scientific' social Darwinism and racism (Ernst Haeckel). Jesuits like Du Lac, Pachtner and Muckmann spread antisemitism in France and Germany. Richard Wagner helps to create an antisemitic, nationalistic Holy Grail mythology, Friedrich Nietzsche plays the role of prophet of the Uebermensch, the end of the Christian slave religion.
1887 The Theosophical Society is founded by British-Russian agent Helena Blavatsky (linked to Okhrana or Third Section, the Russian secret service, who creates false flags with Russian anarchists and dissidents). These agents use spiritualism as a cover to study cultures and legends to figure out how to manipulate certain groups and nationalities, to eventually abolish all borders and countries and found a one world state with New age world religion. Theodor Herzl introduces the idea of a Zionist jewish state, introduces the concept of a jewish race and jews leaving Europe (David Nutt, Sylvie Goldsmith).
They use Baron de Hirsch and Jacob Schiff (daughter married to Warburg) to let Russian jews immigrate through their Jewish Colonization Association, plan the Holocaust to get rid of the jews that refuse to leave.
1888 in Vienna Eckstein, Franz Hartmann and Rudolf Steiner study and romanticize legends of Aryan homelands Hyperborea and Atlantis (the same year the British found the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn). Georg von Schonerer and catholic mayor of Vienna Karl Lueger spread the doctrine of Pan-Germanism.
1896 Hartmann founds the German Theosophical Society (popularization of yoga), supports Guido von Liszt society. Guido von Liszt popularizes rune-magic and the swastika symbol.
The agents of the Cecil family (the Balfours, admiral Hall) found the Society for Psychical Research with Everard Fielding (boss of Aleister Crowley) and jesuit AC Doyle, using spiritualism as cover for research on mind control.
1904 start of the Aeon of Horus with Cecil agent Aleister Crowley as its prophet.
Josef Stalin enters the world stage, trained by jesuits in Tifilis, Georgia. He meets Vladimir Lenin and Mikhail Borodin (Chase Manhattan bank) at the first Bolshevik conference.
Many jews from Spain emigrate to Vienna and eventually constitute 8% of population. Theosophic ideas are combined with legends about Aryan culture: the ariosophy of Guido von List (Wotanism, runes), Jorg Lanz von Liebenfels (magazine Ostara), the Germanenorder of Theodor Fritsch, the New Templars, the Edda society of Gorsleben,..
Stefan George creates the Cosmic Circle in Munich with Alfred Schuler, Ludwig Klages, Karl Wolfskehl, based on Nietzschean philosophy.
The British empire stages false flag attacks like the Houndsditch murders (British agents Casimir Palmer), Black Tom attack, the sinking of the Lusitania (agent Aleister Crowley, Alfred Vanderbilt) and keeps blaming them on Germany. The Bolsheviks publish the newspaper Pravda.
1911 Houston Chamberlain publishes The Foundations of the 19th Century, describing the Aryan race as superior to the jewish race, praised by Fabian GB Shaw.
1913 the Federal Reserve is created by banksters like Thomas Lamont (JP Morgan, Guaranty Trust) and Paul Warburg.
The Saxe-Coburgs already control all European states so there is no need for war but Welligton House, the British ministry of propaganda, led by Charles Masterman, villifies Kaiser Wilhelm, the cousin of the British Queen, to evoke hatred for Germany and willingness to fight a war (AC Doyle, Fabian Society agents HG Wells, Emmeline Plankhurst).
Jesuit Joseph Tumulty controls president Woodrow Wilson, the Federal Reserve is run by Skull & Bones (Pierre Jay, George Leslie Harrison). The Spanish flu pandemic (most victims in British India) kills millions of people.
World War 1
1914 false flag attack on Franz Ferdinand by Black hand (masonic, ties to Young Bosnia movement) to start the war.
1915 Armenian genocide (Young Turks, jesuit Agagianian) as a practice for the Holocaust.
1916 The Saturn cult creates Bolshevik socialism in Russia, New Deal socialism in the United States, and National socialism in Germany (the Left Wing Church). These cults are all variations of the cult of Baal, all worshiping Venus the Lightbringer Lucifer, the Torchbearer on 1 may (German paganism, but clearly in alliance with the Catholic Church). Madison Grant, friend of Theodore Roosevelt, writes the Passing of the Great Race.
1917 the fake Russian Revolution, as end of the Great Game, the power struggle between Britain, US (opium trading families of S&B) and Russia over control of Central Asia and world dominance. The Romanovs are replaced by the Bolsjevik regime (financed by Koehn Loeb & co, with Jacob Schiff, and British agent William Wiseman). Communism is the Neptune influence of the fading Pisces age, it was perfected during the jesuit experiments in Paraguay. The Bolsjevik inquisition is overseen by jesuit Edmund Walsh (present at Treaty of Versailles).
A civil war is instigated between Bolsheviks and White Russians, so the White Russians (Kirill Vladimirovich, Anton Turkul, Spiridovich, Markov, Boris Brasol) emigrate to Munich to stir up anti-jewish anti-communist sentiment there. The US recognizes the new Russian state on 3/22, the number of Skull and Bones.
1918 Occultist Rudolf Glauer-von Sebottendorrf (Rite of Memphis, visited the Egyptian pyramids like Crowley), in contact with Germanenorder, founds the Thule society in Munich, Bavaria (Arya).
It consists of members like Karl Harrer, Gustav of Thurn and Taxis (connected to Order of Malta), Alfred Rosenberg (rosicrucian descendants of the Orsini family), Anton Drexler, Hans Frank. They develop a mythology around the Holy Grail bloodline, descendants of the Hyperborea civilisation at the northpole, connected to the celestial pole with Draco as northpole (the reocurring theme of Nordics in the myths of Apollo and the Argonauts).
During the German revolution, mercenary right wing armies of the Freikorps fight the Soviet-backed German communists, attempting to overthrow the Weimar Republic. The members of the Freikorps use the Saturnian Skull and Bones symbol, already used by the Black Brunswicks of Frederick the Great (Skull and Bones is controlled by the House of Schwarzenberg, which originated in Bavaria).
The British create the Sisson document to let the American public think the Bolsheviks were funded by Germans and justify their war against Germany (in alliance with Wilson's propaganda institute with George Creel, who worked for William Hearst, and Edward Bernays). In British war hospitals like Maudsley, doctors experiment with insuline shock therapy on traumatized soldiers who refuse to fight (trauma based mind control).
Batlle of Megiddo (Armageddon of biblical prophecies) British Empire (Edmund Allenby, commander of TE Lawrence, Legion of Honour, Order of the Bath, Order of St John, Order of St Michael and St George, Order of Leopold, met with Chaim Weizmann) vs Ottomans and Germans
1919 Britain imposes a Carthaginian peace through the Treaty of Versailles at the Paris Peace Conference (Robert Cecil's agent Alfred Milner, Colonel MD House, Woodrow Wilson, John D. Rockefeller, Thomas Lamont, Edward Bernays). The British Empire of the Cecils is now the world empire of the League of Nations (United Nations, 'gathering of nations' for Armageddon in Rev 16). The absurd sanctions humiliate the Germans, create hyperinflation, chaos and unrest as a preparation for the next world war.
The Church, the British and the Theosophical Society of Vienna spread the idea of a jewish conspiracy.
1920 William Melville's Scotland Yard and Masterman's Ministry of Propaganda lets Wickham Steed, editor of The Times (owned by lord Northcliffe, married to Mary Milner, Order of st John) publish the Protocol of Elders of Zion. Their agents Boris Brasol and Casimir Palmer create the US version, distributed by Henry Ford, promoted by Nesta Webster and Winston Churchill.
The hodge podge of antisemitic occultists like Erich Ludendorff (friends with Karl Haushofer of the so-called Vril society and Rudolf Hess) is rebranded as the Nazi party of Adolf Hitler, who is promoted as a Christ-like political superstar in the beer halls of Munich (mentor Dietrich Eckhart), full of White Russians, yearning for an antisemitic, anticommunist saviour. They use the Uebermensch concept of Friedrich Nietzsche.
1922 After Giovanni Colonna di Cesare (descendant of Julius Caesar) gave rise to Italian fascism, Knight of Malta Benito Mussolini is made pm of Italy, as the new Roman Emperor (Horus of the Aeon of Horus).
Irving Fisher (S&B), Madison Grant and Henry Fairfield Osborn (American Museum of National History of the Roosevelts) found the American Eugenics Society, supported by Mary Williamson Harriman, mother of Averell Harriman (S&B) who meets with Fritz Thyssen.
1923 Adolf Hitler's Beer Hall Putsch of 11/9 (like Napoleon's coup, dates are chosen for their numerological references to bible verse Book of Revelation 9:11, about Apollyon) with Hermann Göring, Erich Ludendorff, Rudolf Hess, Heinrich Himmler and Ernst Röhm. Time magazine (founded that year by Knight of Malta Henry Luce S&B, funded WA Harriman & Co) puts Ludendorff on its cover.
Writer Julius Evola works for the German Sicherheitsdienst (SD). Julius Streicher (Thule Society) publishes Der Sturmer. Another false flag assassination attack is staged, on Mussolini by Theosophist Violet Gibson. Mikhael Borodin goes to China, helping the Chinese communists.
1925 Agents like Crowley and Ludendorff all use their occultism as cover for secret intelligence. At the Ordo Templi Orientis conference in Germany, Crowley meets Eugen Grosche. He founds the Brotherhood of Saturn, influenced by the theories of Hans Hörbiger about two principal forces contending in the universe: cosmic fire and cosmic ice. In the Brotherhood of Saturn, Lucifer is the embodiment of enlightenment and reason, the pre-christian God of early gnostics, the fallen angels who helped mankind (Saturn the ruler of the coming Age of Aquarius, Lucifer-Saturn as Apollyon from verse 9:11). They practice sex magic to create a magic child or 'Moonchild', similar to Crowley's OTO.
Forming of industrial conglomerate IG Farben.
1927 founding of Kaiser Wilhelm Institute of Anthropology, Human Heredity and Eugenics, headed by Ernst Rudin and funded by the US.
1932 Oswald Mosley (the Other Club of Winston Churchill) turns his communist New Party into the British Union of Fascists with JCF Fuller (Crowley's A.A.), John Philby, Edward and Hastings Russell (=S&B), Robert Blakeney (friend of Edith Starr Miller, married to ex-husband of Pauline Payne Whitney=S&B), supported by Alfred Harmsworth (Wellington House, Daily Mail).
1933 (33 most important nr in Scottish rite freemasonry) Adolf Hitler becomes chancellor of Germany to play an Antichrist figure. He blames the Reichstag fire on communists. Hitler and Mosley meet at a Nuremberg rally.
In may (period of fire sacrifice to Baal) Joseph Goebbels organizes a publicity stunt of burning books of jewish intellectuals Herman Hesse (connected to OTO), Albert Einstein, Heinrich and Thomas Mann, Walter Rathenau, HG Wells, George Grosz, Walter Benjamin, Felix Mendelssohn, Magnus Hirschfeld, Franz Boas, Ernst Bloch, Sigmund Freud, Upton Sinclair, Victor Hugo, Ernest Hemingway, Karl Marx, Robert Musil, Heinrich Heine,..
Thomas Mann and Karl Wolfskehl move to Switzerland. Grosz moves to the US to teach in NY. Arnold Schoenberg moves to LA. Siegfried Krakauer and Kurt Weill move to Paris and NY. Max Oppenheimer moves to Paris and Hollywood. staged purging of 'jewish' scientists at University of Göttingen, Einstein's colleague Herman Weyl is transferred to IAS in Princeton New Jersey. Paul Tillich starts teaching at Harvard and University of Chicago.
The Catholic Church gives Hitler his papal blessing in pope Pacelli's Reichskonkordat, installs their other catholic fascist puppet regimes: Franco in Spain, Josef Tiso in Slovakia, Degrelle and his Rexists in Belgium, nazi Edward III, Union of Fascists of Oswald Mosley in England, Mussolini in Italy (jesuit Pietro Tacci),..
Hitler is promoted in the British and American press (Knight of Malta William Randolph Hearst).
1934 Night of the Long Knives, execution of Ernst Röhm. The British press switches to an anti-fascist narrative.
1935 Ahnenerbe institute of Hermann Wirth, to document the spread of Aryan culture. Italy invades Ethiopia.
1936 Diana Mitford and Oswald Mosley marry at the home of Goebbels with Adolf Hitler, Robert Gordon-Canning and MI5 agent Bill Allen as guest. 3 years later Robert Gordon-Canning marries Hollywood actress Mary Maguire, a friend of John Farrow, the father of Mia Farrow, who played the mother of the Antichrist in Rosemary's Baby. The wedding symbolized the alchemical marriage like the wedding of Charles and Diana.
1937 Otto Rahn 'The Court of Lucifer', compares Hitler and his Nazi party with the gnostic Cathars as Holy Grail bloodline descendants of Lucifer, fighting the Roman Empire. bombing of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War. Japan invades China.
Entartete Kunst exhibition in Munich with modernist works of Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Max Beckmann, Erich Heckel, Emil Nolde, Marc Chagall, Max Ernst, George Grosz, Piet Mondrian, Raoul Hausmann, Wassily Kandinsky, Paul Klee, Oskar Kokoshka, Rudolf Bauer, James Ensor, Vincent Van Gogh, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso. Peggy Guggenheim helps Max Ernst emigrate to the US.
Hitler is funded by: Skull and Bones (Prescott Bush and Percy Rockefeller, working for Brown Brothers Harriman), Hialmar Schacht, JP Morgan's Guaranty Trust -Martin Shea, Thomas Lamont (Federal Reserve), Mussolini, IG Farben in cartel with Rockefeller's Standard Oil, DuPont, Alcoa, Dow Chemical, Chase Manhattan (Joe Larkin), Victoria Saxe-Coburg (granddaughter queen Victoria of England, wife of Kyrill Vladimirovich), Paul Warburg, the director of the American division of IG Farben, Max Warburg German IG Farben (both working for Koehn und Loeb, Jacob Schiff, controlled by William Wiseman SIS, present at the Paris conference), Henri Deterding (Royal Dutch Shell), Henry Ford (son later fired by Knight of Malta Lee Iacocca), John Ridgely Carter (Alice Morgan), Schroder bank (with OSS executives Allen Dulles and Valerian Lada-Mocarski on its executive board), Kirdorf, media mogul Alfred Hugenberg, Fritz Thyssen (United Steel works), ..
Banker Thomas Lamont, a member of the Council of Foreign Relations, who funded the fascists, while his son Corliss Lamont was a communist, friend of Julian Huxley of the League of nations is just one example how Darwinism-> atheism-> communism-> nazism-> multiculturalism are all stepping stones to a one world government.
To 'solve' their self created problem of inflation, Thomas Lamont designs the Dawes plan (Henry Stimson Skull and Bones), appoints banker Hjalmar Schacht as president of Germany's national bank (origin in New York, worked for JP Morgan's Equitable Trust) cooperating with Montagu Norman, Franz von Papen (Order of Malta), and later the Young plan, named after Owen Young (Rockefeller Foundation).
The German economy revives as a war industry, boosted by free labor from jews in labor camps, tanks made by Opel (General Motors of JP Morgan) and Ford.
The Order of Malta controls the secret service of Germany (SD Reinhardt Gehlen, Julius Evola), US (William Donavan, Allen Dulles, Edgar Hoover), Italy (Umberto Ortolani), Britain (SOE Camp X with agents Roald Dahl, Paul Dehn, Christopher Lee, Hugh Dalton jesuit controlled Fabian Society, William Stephenson sent to NY to manipulate public opinion) while pretending to be at war, all cooperating with each other (jesuit trained Foley, Aleister Crowley in contact with German spies, the German nazi eagle being identical to the CIA eagle logo=falcon Horus).
They control the propaganda-outlets in Germany (jesuit trained Joseph Goebbels, UFA, glorifying Hitler as solar god, as Christ figure of the Aeon of Horus -the eagle, connected to Mars, the planet of war and male force), US (Paramount, sister company of UFA) and Britain (Charles Masterman controlling media mogul Alfred Harmsworth). Himmler uses Wewelsburg castle, that also played a role in the previous Thirty Years' War and is linked to the legendary Battle of the Birch.
George Orwell, Ernest Hemingway and Martha Gellhorn are used in the Spanish Civil War. Karl Popper moves to New Zealand.
The Germans build concentration camps in Oranienburg (cc=33= orange=death/sodomy), with help from American companies like IBM, run by jesuit modeled SS (pentagram of Auschwitz, Treblinka, Lodz, Sobibor, Janoaska) burning victims in ovens as ancient Baal fire worship.
1938 Germany annexes Austria. Sigmund Freud and Anna Freud move to the UK. Henry Kissinger moves to the US. Enrico Fermi and Albert Einstein move to US to create the atom bomb. production of the Volkswagen Beetle (Khepri symbolism, Hitler as solar deity), designed by Ferdinand Porsche. Ahnenerbe expedition of Ernst Schäfer to Tibet.
Kristallnacht on 11/9, the symbolic start of the Holocaust, reported in The Times of Alfred Harmsworth.
World War 2
1939 Ruth Westheimer moves to Switzerland through the Kindertransport. Michael Balint moves to the UK. The Sicherheitsdienst stages a false flag attack to invade Poland. Hitler closes Rothschild banks in his battle against the 'jewish world conspiracy' but the money is transferred to the Finck family (Constantin Wertheim Rosenberg). Germany invades Czech Republic.
Neville Chamberlain declares war on Germany. The British assemble a team of cryptographers like Alan Turing at Bletchely Park to develop Colossus, the first digital electronic computer. Stalin and Hitler work together to murder jews (similar to the Pale of Settlements of Frederick the Great), Skull and Bones (Harriman) gives billions to Stalin (the Lend-lease program).
1940 Hitler invades Denmark and Norway, conquers Paris. Unoccupied France is led by the Vichy regime, secret intelligence network of French Resistance. Varian Fry transfers jewish agents to the US through Emergency Rescue Committee (André Breton, Claude Lévi-Strauss, Alma Mahler, Hannah Arendt, Hans Namuth,..).
Jesuits De Gaule and mass murderer Stalin are presented as good guys, defeating evil. Henry Stimson (S&B) becomes US Secretary of War (start of Manhattan Project). Winston Churchill replaces Neville Chamberlain as pm of Britain. Battle of Britain, bombing of London. The BBC broadcasts propaganda with Thomas Mann in Germany.
Italy attacks Greece. counteroffensive of communists in China. North African Campaign with Erwin Rommel.
1941 Operation Barbarossa, Adolf Hitler invades Russia, an exact copy of Napoleon's attempt to invade Russia, 129 years earlier, defeating him with the scorched earth tactic of Maximus/Massimo's (Stalin as the new Hannibal) as sacrifice (sacred fire and ice). Battle of Kiev. Rudolf Hess is arrested in Scotland.
1942 Pearl Harbor ritual, Japan attacks the US. Battle of Midway. Hitler rebuilds the Atlantic Wall of Napoleon. Wahnsee conference with Reinhard Heydrich and Adolf Eichmann (warning telegram of World Jewish Congress). opening of Treblinka.
1943 Alfred Rosenberg creates the Anti-Bolshevik Bloc of Nations (ABN) in Ukraine, with Yaroslav Stetsko as leader.
Casablanca conference with Churchill and Rosevelt. Battle of Stalingrad. Battle of Kursk. bombing of Hamburg. Rescuing of Benito Mussolini with Otto Skorzeny. Nuclear weapons are developed by Columbia University (Colonna) scientists in the IAS (Alexander Sachs OSS).
1944 At the Bretton Woods conference (Dean Acheson, John Keynes) the IMF and the World Bank is created. US invades the coast of Normandy on 6/6 (Operation Overlord) and south of France as Operation Dragoon (Draco Empire), 'Liberation' of Paris ritual with de Gaule. 7/20 assassination attempt of Adolf Hitler ritual with Claus von Stauffenberg (homoerotic Cosmic Circle of Stefan George).
The first article about concentration camps, written by Jan Karski (jesuit university Georgetown) about his visit to Belzec, appears in Collier's magazine of S&B (Harry Payne Whitney, Winston Churchill and Ernest Hemingsway's wife as contributor). Walter Rosenberg's 33 page document Vrba-Wetzler Report is used in British and American propaganda of Roosevelt' War Refugee Board (jesuit John Pehle as director).
1945 Dirk Bogarde (The Rank Organisation) is used in British propaganda about the concentration camps.
Like the previous Thirty Years' War was about the Frederick V and Elizabeth Stuart wedding, creating the Moonchild George 1, Antichrist figure Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun have a wedding on april 29 (st Catherine Day, day of wedding William and Catherine wedding to create Moonchild prince George), after which Winston Churchill uses the V-symbol (5th kingdom with William V as Christ figure).
The scientists of Los Alamos (Manhattan Project of Vannevar Bush) explode a nuclear bomb on july 16, on the 33d parallel in the Trinity Test ritual to create a dimensional portal for the fallen angels. 33d degree mason and shriner Harry Truman orders the dropping of atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, on the 33d parallel.
The same day The Chicago Times, The Time and The NY Times claim Hitler is still alive and escaped to Argentina.
The nazi's are allowed to escape through the ratlines (jesuit Krunoslav Draganovic, Austrian bishop Alois Hudal, Knights of Malta Juan Peron and Otto Skorzeny -the Order of Malta can issue its own passports). The best nazi scientists are transferred to the US through Operation Paperclip (Reinhard Gehlen cooperating with Allen Dulles and Luigi Parrelli) and the same people stay in power, in Germany (Konrad Adenauer) and the US (Dwight Eisenhower, Allen Dulles CIA).
Surrender of Japan ritual on battle ship USS Missouri.
Frank Wisner's Georgetown Set (later CIA) controls the US media, exactly the same way as nazis, with the US and Britain as moral victors and leaders of the free world, who bravely defeated the evil Antichrist Hitler. They continue to build their world empire through the United Nations (Hirohito, leader of axis power Japan, already a member of the League of Nations, not prosecuted), and banks like Bank of America (Knight of Malta Peter Giannini).
1946 birth of the Moonchild George W. Bush and Donald Trump. Jesuits like Edmund Walsh and Skull and Bones members like Henry Stimson and Thomas Dodd orchestrate the Nuremberg trial farce, with a Hollywood propaganda film the Nazi plan, ordered by jesuit James Donavan, Eisenhower and Knight of Malta Spyros Skouras (20th Century Fox). The role of bankers and industrialists is widely documented to create the monster 'the military industrial complex'.
IG Farben's Hermann Schmitz is trialed, while the CIA moves into the IG Farben building in Frankfurt with Eisenhower as governor and the Order of Malta (Herman Abs and Adenauer) stays in power. Jews are evacuated to the British state of Palestina to create the state of Israel, as promised by the Cecil agents to the Rothschilds, before the war in the Balfour declaration.
The trauma of the Holocaust is used in Hollywood movies, to evoke white guilt and enforce multiculturalism, while continuing to spread racism and eugenic ideas in the Right Wing Church.
1948 Adolf Eichmann moves to Argentina.
Aftermath of the world wars
The distraction of occultism is used in myths and conspiracy theories: Louis Pauwels in the Morning of the magicians (claims Karl Haushofer was a member of the Vril Society, Nazi UFO mythology), Nicolas Goodrick-Clarke, Savitri Devi (Hitler as avatar of Vishnu=Apollyon, leading humanity out if the Kali Yuga), CIA asset Franklin Schaffner 'The Boys from Brazil' about Mengele,..
1949 forming of NATO.
1950 The Landig group (ex-SS) in Austria revives Evola's idea about Thule and the mythical Black Sun.
1954 Korean CIA creates the Unification Church in Seoul Korea.
1958 Robert Welsh founds the John Birch Society.
1959 Knight of Malta Dwight Eisenhower founds the National Captive Nations Committee with jesuit Lev Dobriansky and ABN leader Yaroslav Stetsko.
1961 Hitler's Chief of Staff Adolf Heuserman as chairman of NATO. staged Adolf Eichmann trial in Jerusalem.
1966 John Singlaub founds the World Anti-Communist League.
1967 Louis Pauwels and Jacques Bergier (Mensa) publish Morning of the Magicians, start of the Vril Society hoax.
1968 Operation Condor: CIA installs fascist dictators in South America.
1971 Dirk Bogarde is used in gay-pedophilia propaganda Death in Venice of Luchino Visconti.
The jesuits (marrano jews) control both the Left Wing Church (Fabian Society) and the Right Wing Church (Ariosophy) using neo-nazism as distraction and perversion of resistance against the multiculturalism agenda and eventually brand 'conspiracy theorists' as slightly dangerous and right-wing, using puppets like Trump, while diverting the Leftists to a Luciferian New Age world religion. The people behind Hoechst/IG Farben (jesuit trained Wilhelm von Meister) become the early pioneers of the internet through their company America Online (jesuit Jim Kimsey as CEO).
1985 Claude Lanzmann's Shoah with Walter Rosenberg, Jan Karski, Raul Hilberg,..
2000s US propaganda Pearl Harbour, Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan.
During this period, Churchill coined the phrase "Phoney War" or "Strange War" to describe the French invasion of the Saar district, hinting at the strange and ritualistic elements involved in the war's early stages. Churchill's ties to powerful banking families, including the Warburgs and Rothschilds, as well as his strategic decisions in the post-war political restructuring, highlight the ongoing influence of secret societies in shaping global affairs.
William Strang, a British diplomat and civil servant, was closely connected to Winston Churchill through their shared involvement in British foreign policy and their mutual interest in Europe and Germany before and during WWII. Strang served as the Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and was a member of British intelligence (MI6). His connection to Churchill comes through their participation in organizations like the Anglo-German Fellowship, which aimed to foster closer ties between Britain and Nazi Germany. While not directly a secret society, the Fellowship reflected elite networks seeking to influence geopolitical dynamics, especially regarding Nazi Germany. Churchill, though sometimes conflicted about these networks, was linked to figures like Strang through both political and personal alliances.
Strang’s visit to the Hitler Youth indoctrination camps (that are rumored to have been pedophilia camps), whether as part of his diplomatic duties or personal inclination, fits into the broader pattern of complex and often disturbing foreign diplomacy during the time. His connection to Churchill deepened through their roles in British diplomacy and intelligence during WWII, where both men were deeply involved in shaping strategic wartime operations. Strang’s activities and the networks he was part of mirror the morally ambiguous nature of diplomacy and intelligence during this era, demonstrating the significant role these secretive networks played in shaping global politics.
The Hitler Youth (Hitlerjugend) was a cult of blind obedience and pedophilia, worshiping Austrian-German Antichrist figure Adolf Hitler, formed on 7/4/1926, to play a role in the WW1 and WW2 ritual in alliance with secret service MI6 of the British Empire, YMCA and Boy Scouts of America.
The Boy Scouts movement was founded by Robert Baden-Powell who used the the fleur-de-lis and swastika symbol and pedophilia symbolism of Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book.
1926 was the year when WH Auden, Christopher Isherwood and Magnus Hirschfeld create a gay-transgender scene in Berlin.
Hitler played an Antichrist figure, the child Horus archetype in Crowley's Aeon of Horus, to announce the birth of William V (he married Eva Braun on 4/29 like William and Catherine).
In 1925 Crowley met with Eugene Groschen in Berlin, who founded the sex magic cult Fraternitatis Saturni and in 1933 with Aldous Huxley and Gerard Hamilton.
In 1935 pedophile Guy Burgess, John Macnamara and St John Philby's son Kim Philby (pro nazi Anglo-German Friendship with Rudolf Hess and Charles Saxe-Coburg) visited the Hitler Youth camps. Burgess was in contact with Edouard Pfeiffer, assistent of pm of France Edouard Daladier.
Other members of the Anglo-German Friendship were Montagu Norman (Bank of England), Geoffrey Dawson (The Times), William Strang (League of Nations, Allied Control Council), ..
Like the Wandervogel movement of Hans Blüher, it was connected to the circle of Stefan George and Crowley's Ordo Templi Orientis (sex magic, zu Reventlow family).
Gatherings took place in Nuremberg Bavaria.
From 1936 the Hitler Youth became mandatory for children in Germany. Like the education in Sparta and YMCA, it put emphasis on military training and physical ability (start of the sport industry).
It used Luciferian oak and SS sodomy lightning symbolism and was used to train members of the Sturmabteilung of Ernst Röhm. Members of the Hitler Youth were taught rune magic. Knight of Malta Franz von Papen lifted the temporary ban of Hitler Youth in 1932. Hitler's nazi party with members of the Thule Society became the blueprint for the Right Wing Church.
1940s-1970s: John McCloy, a key figure in the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and the World Bank, played a significant role in shaping the post-WWII global landscape. He pardoned Nazi war criminals, helped to create many organizations within the military and intelligence agencies, and was a part of the Warren Commission that investigated the murder of JFK. His influence extended to events such as the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War, where he held significant sway over political decisions.
1950s-1960s: The rise of figures like Robert Strange McNamara, tied to organizations such as the World Bank and NATO, influenced Cold War policies. McNamara's connections to military-industrial elites and his role in the development of the Pentagon’s psychological operations during the Vietnam War suggest a continuing influence of secret societies on global affairs. The countercultural movements of this era, which included LSD pioneers like Owsley Stanley, may have been shaped by the same networks of influence.
The World Bank is a bank of the financial system, like the International Monetary Fund, formed at the Bretton Woods conference on 7/4/1944, in the end phase of the WW1 and WW2 ritual, as a transition to the totalitarian United Nations world state. It has its headquarter in Washington DC.
John Meynard Keynes and Harry Dexter White, assistant of Henry Morgenthau Jr (Philips Exeter, Cornell, Sachs Collegiate Institute of Goldman Sachs family, related to the Lehman brothers) and Dean Acheson participated in the Bretton Woods conference to plan the IMF and World Bank.
Dean Acheson (Cornell Scroll and Key, Wise Men with John McCloy, Averell Harriman S&B, Robert Lovett S&B) was one of the architects of the World Bank.
He was also a member of the Century Group with Harvard president James Bryant Conant (Committee on the Present Danger, US High Commissioner for Germany), Allen Dulles (CFR, CIA), Henry Sloan Coffin (S&B, uncle of William Sloane Coffin), Henry Luce (Order of Malta, Time) and James Warburg (advisor to FDR).
Presidents of the World Bank were Eugene Meyer, John McCloy, Eugene Black, George Woods, Robert McNamara, Alden Clausen (Bank of America), Barber Conable (Lawrence Summers as Chief Economist), Lewis Preston (JP Morgan), James Wolfensohn (Salomon Brothers, Wolfensohn & Co), Paul Wolfowitz, Robert Zoellick, Gary Perlin.
It is worth noting that Robert McNamara was also a member of the Cosmos Club (aside from being a major depopulation advocate).
The Cosmos Club (cc=masonic nr 33) is an organization founded in 1878 in Washington DC by John Wesley Powell, who worked for the Smithsonian and was part of the US Geological Survey with Henry Gannett, the co-founder of the National Geographic Society.
National Geographic Society used the Cosmos Club for gathering (board of trustees with 33 members) and was later owned by Disney (Scottish Rite freemasonry).
The club played a role in the Science Church in alliance with the Smithsonian, to push Darwinism and atheism and alliance with the financial system and war industry (S&B and jesuits), worked towards mapping the earth in geology, controlling the water of earth and controlling the human mind.
Fritz Springmeier mentioned the Cosmos Club in the disinfo of 13 Illuminati Bloodlines.
1960s-1970s: MKUltra, the CIA's covert mind control program, further illustrates the connection between secret organizations and efforts to control individuals' perceptions and behavior. Figures like Allen Dulles, who served as CIA Director and was linked to Freemasonry, played a crucial role in pushing the boundaries of psychological warfare. This program utilized techniques such as LSD, hypnosis, and sensory deprivation, often with little regard for ethics, raising questions about the ongoing efforts to manipulate and control populations on a global scale.
The Bretton Woods Agreement and the Rise of Global Financial Institutions
The Bretton Woods conference, held on July 4, 1944, marked a pivotal moment in the establishment of a global financial order. Created in the aftermath of the World Wars, it laid the foundation for institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which would play crucial roles in shaping global economic policies and establishing a world-state under the influence of technocratic elites.
Key figures in this conference included John Maynard Keynes, the influential British economist, and Harry Dexter White, an assistant to Henry Morgenthau Jr. White, along with Dean Acheson, played pivotal roles in shaping the future structure of the IMF and World Bank. These institutions were designed as key players in the transition to a more totalitarian global governance system that would eventually evolve into what we know today as the United Nations (and all of these organizations have been instrumental in pushing through the faked COVID-19 pandemic). The principles of the United Nations and its affiliates closely mirror the purported values and objectives of secret societies such as the Odd Fellows, to the point that they seem virtually indistinguishable. It's almost as if they are one and the same (because they are).
Eugene Meyer: Tied to the Federal Reserve and The Washington Post, Meyer had deep connections within banking and media. His daughter, Katharine Graham, became the publisher of The Washington Post, influencing global narratives.
John McCloy: With affiliations to the Rockefeller Foundation, CFR, and Atlantik-Brücke, McCloy’s influence reached across the political and financial sectors, contributing to the formulation of the World Bank and its role in shaping the post-war global order.
Robert McNamara: As the Secretary of Defense under Lyndon Johnson during the Vietnam War, McNamara's tenure at the World Bank was marked by his efforts to apply technocratic approaches to economic development while maintaining close ties to the global elite.
George Woods, Alden Clausen, Barber Conable, Lewis Preston, James Wolfensohn, and others contributed to the Bank’s expansion and shaping of global economic policies.
These individuals, through their positions and affiliations with institutions like Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and the Rockefeller Foundation, shaped global economic landscapes in ways that continue to impact world governance.
Alden Clausen (Bank of America, Bohemian Club)
Barber Conable (Cornell, Quill and Dagger, TC)
Beatrice Weder di Mauro (IMF, UBS, WEF, Advisor to Angela Merkel)
Dambisa Moyo (Goldman Sachs, Berggruen Institute)
David Malpass (Jesuit, Bear Stearns)
Eugene Black (Chase, Federal Reserve)
Gary Perlin (Jesuit)
James Warburg (Advisor to FDR)
Robert Zoellick (CFR, Goldman Sachs, Atlantic Council)
Kristalina Georgieva (IMF, ECFR)
Lawrence Summers (Harvard, CFR, Brookings)
The Continuing Influence of Secret Organizations
The influence of organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the Berggruen Institute, and the Open Society Foundations (OSF), as well as affiliations with prominent financial institutions, continues to shape global governance. Individuals like Paul Wolfowitz, Stanley Fischer, Moses Naim, and Vera Songwe are part of the broader network of elites who maintain control over the global financial system.
Cultural and Pop Culture Impact: Strangeness in Art and Media
The Odd Fellows’ influence is reflected in art, literature, and pop culture, as various works explore the concept of "strangeness" or "alienation."
1961: Robert Heinlein’s Stranger in a Strange Land delves into themes tied to mind control, including figures like Charles Manson and the Aryan Brotherhood.
1963: Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove satirizes Cold War paranoia, linking to figures like Wernher von Braun and mind control experiments.
1960s-1970s: Music from bands like The Doors, David Bowie, and punk groups like Doctors of Madness echoed themes of alienation, control, and rebellion against societal norms.
1970s: The MERLIN program, which involved telescopes owned by the Barons Strange, and collaborations with defense contractors like Raytheon further entwined technology with secretive agendas.
Modern-Day Influence: The Legacy of the Odd Fellows in Today's World
The influence of the Odd Fellows and their connected secret societies and members extends into the modern era, with questions lingering about the true motivations behind global events.
Are the floods, fires, and city-wide devastations part of an elaborate, albeit mysterious, process? Could secretive societies still be pulling strings behind the scenes, orchestrating events and movements that shape our reality? Who is all a part of these secret societies today? The clues seem to point to an intricate web of power, control, and influence that continues to mold our world today. The ultimate question remains: Are we living in the world that was designed for us, or is something far stranger at play?
How many of these resets have we had? What will this one look like? This should be an interesting next few years. I think it is safe to assume that we should trust anyone with any kind of power or influence over our lives.