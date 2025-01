The 1800s remain one of the most puzzling centuries in history, full of odd events and inexplicable phenomena that continue to baffle historians (and me connecting the dots with these secret societies and hisorical going ons).

Massive fires, strange occurrences, and the sudden disappearance of entire urban centers suggest that there are mysteries buried deep within this period.

April 1836 lithograph of the destruction of the Merchant's Exchange Building on Wall Street, during the Great Fire. Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Fire_of_New_York

As if this wasn't enough, the rise of orphan asylums and orphan trains, which transported children across the country, is another mystery.

The orphanages that housed these children often resembled elaborate re-education camps rather than sanctuaries.

Johns Hopkins' name is closely associated with healthcare and education, but some historical accounts suggest his involvement in the orphan asylum movement during the 19th century. While Hopkins himself wasn’t directly noted for establishing orphan asylums, his philanthropic influence played a role in the broader network of charitable causes, including orphan care.

The connection to the “asylum craze” of the time is peculiar given the medical and pharmaceutical trajectory of his legacy.

Johns Hopkins University, a key institution tied to health research, has been deeply involved in modern medical developments, including the promotion of germ theory and pharmaceutical initiatives. This becomes even more intriguing when considering the institution’s more recent ties to global events like Event 201, a pandemic preparedness simulation.

Despite limited direct evidence of Hopkins’ membership in a secret society, his involvement in key elite philanthropic networks and the deep ties between those networks and global health initiatives and his legacy raise questions about the broader influence he may have had in shaping healthcare ideologies.

“Daniel Coit Gilman, the founding president of Johns Hopkins University and the incorporator of Skull and Bones.” Image from https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3012287/

But perhaps even more chilling is the question: does anyone really know what happened to those poor kids in the numerous orphan asylums that were everywhere at the time, and what was done to them during this period of experimentation and exploitation? The true nature of their treatment and the long-term effects remain largely obscure, further fueling skepticism about the intentions behind such “philanthropic” ventures.

Adding to these strange phenomena were the World’s Fairs, which hosted bizarre exhibits like baby incubators, and the shadow of secretive organizations like the Odd Fellows.

The Odd Fellows: A Secretive Organization with Deep Roots

The Odd Fellows, officially known as the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, trace their origins to 1730s Britain.

This Luciferian Masonic organization has long been connected to war profiteering, mind control, and enigmatic bloodlines. The "Baron of Strange" title has been held by influential families like the Drummonds, Stuarts, Murrays, Stanleys, and Philipps—families closely tied to political power and control.

“Arms of Stanley, with quarterings of Strange, King of Man, Woodville, Mohun, and de Warenne (Earl of Surrey), all circumscribed by the Garter . Possibly the arms of Thomas Stanley, 1st Earl of Derby (1435-1504), KG. Ordsall Hall, Salford.” Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baron_Strange

The Odd Fellows’ emblem, featuring three interlocking chain-links, is a reference to the Aryan triskelion, a symbol found on the flags of both the Isle of Man and Sicily, two regions that are steeped in occultism and secrecy.

Strangeness in History and Science: A Concept of Control

The concept of "strangeness" appears throughout biblical texts, especially in Exodus 2:22, where Moses describes himself as "a stranger in a strange land."

The Hebrew word "neker" (נכּר), meaning "strange" or "foreign," often refers to things that are alien or unfamiliar, including "foreign gods" in certain biblical contexts. While it is rooted in historical and linguistic usage in ancient texts, its connection to quantum mechanics, alchemical symbolism, and occult practices like hypnotism, witchcraft, and mind control is not supported by mainstream academic or scientific interpretations. Instead, such associations are typically found within esoteric or symbolic frameworks, where various concepts from different disciplines are woven together to create a broader metaphysical or mystical worldview. This type of interpretation reflects a symbolic reading rather than a linguistic or historical one.

This broad understanding of strangeness (being odd) plays a central role in control systems, weaving together spiritual, scientific, and esoteric threads into a complex web of influence.

The Odd Fellows’ Deep Historical Ties

The Odd Fellows claim their origins in a fraternity of exiled Israelites in Babylon, with a focus on matrilineal bloodlines. Their symbols—the all-seeing eye, skull and bones, and beehive—align with those of other secret societies such as the Freemasons, Jesuits, and Rosicrucians.

The three interlocking chain-links in the Odd Fellows’ emblem also resemble the Borromean Rings, which were linked to the Borromeo-Medici families, suggesting a deep connection between the Odd Fellows and powerful families such as the Rothschilds and Warburgs.

These ties, along with links to other secretive organizations like the Illuminati and modern technocratic entities such as the World Economic Forum, demonstrate a complex network of power that has spanned centuries.

The Odd Fellows’ Influence Through History

1730: Founding of the Odd Fellows in London (supposedly).

1810: The formation of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in Manchester.

1820s-1850s: Expansion into the United States, with figures like George IV and Thomas Wildey helping to spread their influence. Image from https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/1826/thomas-wildey Wildey’s vision intersected with the growth of the railroad industry, which was often funded by secretive schemes involving Odd Fellows and Freemasons.

1860s: During the American Civil War, prominent Odd Fellows such as Ulysses Grant and Grenville Dodge played a significant role in shaping the war's strategy. Dodge’s involvement with the Transcontinental Railroad highlights the intersection of war, transportation, and secret agendas.

1885-1890s: The Odd Fellows expanded globally, including into Germany and Sweden. Cultural works like Robert Louis Stevenson’s Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde explored themes of duality and mind control, possibly influenced by Odd Fellow ideologies. During this time, ties to global banking families like the Rothschilds really began to surface.

1920s-1940s: Odd Fellow presidents Warren Harding and Franklin Roosevelt were key figures in this era, which saw the rise of international organizations like the League of Nations and the United Nations, aligning with broader globalist agendas.

1940s-1970s: John McCloy, a key figure in the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and the World Bank, played a significant role in shaping the post-WWII global landscape. He pardoned Nazi war criminals, helped to create many organizations within the military and intelligence agencies, and was a part of the Warren Commission that investigated the murder of JFK. His influence extended to events such as the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War, where he held significant sway over political decisions.

1950s-1960s: The rise of figures like Robert Strange McNamara, tied to organizations such as the World Bank and NATO, influenced Cold War policies. McNamara's connections to military-industrial elites and his role in the development of the Pentagon’s psychological operations during the Vietnam War suggest a continuing influence of secret societies on global affairs. The countercultural movements of this era, which included LSD pioneers like Owsley Stanley, may have been shaped by the same networks of influence.

It is worth noting that Robert McNamara was also a member of the Cosmos Club (aside from being a major depopulation advocate).

1960s-1970s: MKUltra, the CIA's covert mind control program, further illustrates the connection between secret organizations and efforts to control individuals' perceptions and behavior. Figures like Allen Dulles, who served as CIA Director and was linked to Freemasonry, played a crucial role in pushing the boundaries of psychological warfare. This program utilized techniques such as LSD, hypnosis, and sensory deprivation, often with little regard for ethics, raising questions about the ongoing efforts to manipulate and control populations on a global scale.

The Bretton Woods Agreement and the Rise of Global Financial Institutions

The Bretton Woods conference, held on July 4, 1944, marked a pivotal moment in the establishment of a global financial order. Created in the aftermath of the World Wars, it laid the foundation for institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, which would play crucial roles in shaping global economic policies and establishing a world-state under the influence of technocratic elites.

Key figures in this conference included John Maynard Keynes, the influential British economist, and Harry Dexter White, an assistant to Henry Morgenthau Jr. White, along with Dean Acheson, played pivotal roles in shaping the future structure of the IMF and World Bank. These institutions were designed as key players in the transition to a more totalitarian global governance system that would eventually evolve into what we know today as the United Nations (and all of these organizations have been instrumental in pushing through the faked COVID-19 pandemic). The principles of the United Nations and its affiliates closely mirror the purported values and objectives of secret societies such as the Odd Fellows, to the point that they seem virtually indistinguishable. It's almost as if they are one and the same (because they are).

Notable Figures Associated with the World Bank:

Eugene Meyer : Tied to the Federal Reserve and The Washington Post, Meyer had deep connections within banking and media. His daughter, Katharine Graham, became the publisher of The Washington Post, influencing global narratives.

John McCloy : With affiliations to the Rockefeller Foundation, CFR, and Atlantik-Brücke, McCloy’s influence reached across the political and financial sectors, contributing to the formulation of the World Bank and its role in shaping the post-war global order.

Robert McNamara : As the Secretary of Defense under Lyndon Johnson during the Vietnam War, McNamara's tenure at the World Bank was marked by his efforts to apply technocratic approaches to economic development while maintaining close ties to the global elite.

George Woods, Alden Clausen, Barber Conable, Lewis Preston, James Wolfensohn, and others contributed to the Bank’s expansion and shaping of global economic policies.

These individuals, through their positions and affiliations with institutions like Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and the Rockefeller Foundation, shaped global economic landscapes in ways that continue to impact world governance.

Affiliates and Key Figures

Alden Clausen (Bank of America, Bohemian Club)

Barber Conable (Cornell, Quill and Dagger, TC)

Beatrice Weder di Mauro (IMF, UBS, WEF, Advisor to Angela Merkel)

Dambisa Moyo (Goldman Sachs, Berggruen Institute)

David Malpass (Jesuit, Bear Stearns)

Eugene Black (Chase, Federal Reserve)

Gary Perlin (Jesuit)

James Warburg (Advisor to FDR)

Robert Zoellick (CFR, Goldman Sachs, Atlantic Council)

Kristalina Georgieva (IMF, ECFR)

Lawrence Summers (Harvard, CFR, Brookings)

The Continuing Influence of Secret Organizations

The influence of organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the Berggruen Institute, and the Open Society Foundations (OSF), as well as affiliations with prominent financial institutions, continues to shape global governance. Individuals like Paul Wolfowitz, Stanley Fischer, Moses Naim, and Vera Songwe are part of the broader network of elites who maintain control over the global financial system.

Cultural and Pop Culture Impact: Strangeness in Art and Media

The Odd Fellows’ influence is reflected in art, literature, and pop culture, as various works explore the concept of "strangeness" or "alienation."

1961: Robert Heinlein’s Stranger in a Strange Land delves into themes tied to mind control, including figures like Charles Manson and the Aryan Brotherhood.

1963: Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove satirizes Cold War paranoia, linking to figures like Wernher von Braun and mind control experiments.

1960s-1970s: Music from bands like The Doors, David Bowie, and punk groups like Doctors of Madness echoed themes of alienation, control, and rebellion against societal norms.

1970s: The MERLIN program, which involved telescopes owned by the Barons Strange, and collaborations with defense contractors like Raytheon further entwined technology with secretive agendas.

Modern-Day Influence: The Legacy of the Odd Fellows in Today's World

The influence of the Odd Fellows and their connected secret societies and members extends into the modern era, with questions lingering about the true motivations behind global events.

Are the floods, fires, and city-wide devastations part of an elaborate, albeit mysterious, process? Could secretive societies still be pulling strings behind the scenes, orchestrating events and movements that shape our reality? Who is all a part of these secret societies today? The clues seem to point to an intricate web of power, control, and influence that continues to mold our world today. The ultimate question remains: Are we living in the world that was designed for us, or is something far stranger at play?

How many of these resets have we had? What will this one look like? This should be an interesting next few years. I think it is safe to assume that we should trust anyone with any kind of power or influence over our lives.