For over a century, the world has been taught to fear germs, bacteria, and viruses—tiny invisible enemies lurking around every corner, waiting to invade our bodies and make us sick. This is the foundation of germ theory, a concept popularized by Louis Pasteur in the 19th century and cemented in mainstream science. But what if germ theory was never about understanding health at all? What if it was part of a grander agenda—one that has now manifested in the form of mass surveillance, forced medical interventions, and the erosion of basic human rights?

Project BioShield, COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, vaccine passports—none of these would have been possible without the public first believing that germs are the root of all illness. By perpetuating this narrative, governments and corporations have found the perfect mechanism to keep populations in a constant state of fear and compliance.

Germ Theory: The Perfect Scare Tactic

Germ theory argues that microorganisms cause disease, and this belief is used to justify a variety of extreme measures in the name of "public health." But critics of this theory have long argued that it oversimplifies the complexity of illness and shifts the focus away from factors like lifestyle, environment, and emotional well-being. After all, how can a tiny microbe—present in billions of people who remain perfectly healthy—suddenly become a life-threatening pathogen?

The rise of the pharmaceutical industry and its ties to germ theory cannot be ignored. By reducing the human body to a battleground where germs are always at war with our immune systems, this theory creates the perfect conditions for profit. Vaccines, antibiotics, antivirals, disinfectants—the entire health system is built on a foundation of perpetual fear. But fear is not enough to explain why this theory continues to dominate science. Enter Project BioShield—the policy-driven embodiment of how germ theory has been weaponized against us. Is it weird that Henry Waxman (aka Ratman) in the video below shielded vaccine makers from liability with the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act in 1986 and later played a key role in Project BioShield, making him a central figure in transforming public health policy into a lucrative venture for pharmaceutical companies? Asking for a friend.

Project BioShield: The Ultimate Power Play

What Was Project BioShield?

In 2004, under the George W. Bush administration, Project BioShield was signed into law as part of the U.S. government’s response to the fear of bioterrorism that had exploded after the 9/11 attacks. The program was designed to prepare the country for potential biological, chemical, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) attacks, with a special focus on developing and stockpiling medical countermeasures, such as vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics. It was seen as an urgent national security measure in the post-9/11 world.

The project came with an initial $5.6 billion budget, earmarked over 10 years, to stimulate research and development in the private sector—mainly big pharmaceutical companies—so they could quickly churn out vaccines and treatments for theoretical bioterrorism agents (that have never been isolated or shown to cause illness) like anthrax, smallpox, and Ebola. However, from its inception, the program faced criticism over its lack of transparency, wasteful spending, and failure to deliver meaningful protections for the public (because why would it).

Bush making eyes at Ratman Waxman and a bunch of other rich white politician dudes who just screwed us all over. Image from https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna5472564

What Rights Did It Help Take Away?

Though Project BioShield may have been presented as a national security measure, its ripple effects have extended far beyond its original purpose, quietly setting the stage for the erosion of individual rights in the name of "public health." Some of the major ways BioShield has helped strip away freedoms include:

Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs):

One of the most significant features of Project BioShield was its provision for Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs), which allowed the government to approve the use of untested or experimental medical treatments and vaccines in the event of an emergency. This paved the way for the rapid approval and deployment of treatments during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. Under EUAs, safety testing could be bypassed, and individuals could be pressured into receiving these treatments without fully understanding the risks. The acceptance of EUAs created a dangerous precedent for lowering the standards of medical approval, particularly in times of crisis when fear is high, and scrutiny is low. Reduced Public Accountability:

By focusing heavily on private-public partnerships, Project BioShield allowed pharmaceutical companies to receive government contracts with minimal oversight. This lack of accountability meant that huge sums of taxpayer money could be funneled into the coffers of pharmaceutical giants without producing effective solutions. Worse, these same corporations are shielded from liability, meaning that if their products cause harm—whether they’re rushed vaccines or experimental drugs—the public has little recourse to seek compensation. Compulsory Vaccination and Mandates:

BioShield set the stage for what we now see with vaccine mandates. While the program was initially framed around protecting against bioterrorism, its broad reach has made it easier for governments to justify mandates under the banner of public safety. The mass vaccination efforts that followed COVID-19 were an extension of this: citizens were forced to comply with vaccination requirements or risk losing their jobs, access to public spaces, and even basic civil liberties. The seeds for this approach were planted by BioShield’s central premise—that public safety trumps personal choice. Mass Surveillance and Tracking:

The fear of biological threats was used as a pretext for increased government surveillance, ostensibly to "monitor potential outbreaks" or track the spread of diseases. Under Project BioShield, systems were developed that later enabled governments to use health crises as justification for mass surveillance, including digital contact tracing, vaccine passports, and biometric data collection. The normalization of these measures came to a head during the COVID-19 pandemic when digital health passes became a global reality—people's movement and access to services were directly linked to their health status. BioShield’s fear-driven policies opened the door for this level of intrusion into private lives. Looks like a rat. Acts like a rat. Ratman Waxman. Helping our “government” to screw us over in the name of pharmaceutical companies and parasitic globalists for decades. Wonder how much under the table cheese this rat was given for his deeds? Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Waxman

COVID-19: The Grand Experiment in Control

The COVID-19 pandemic provided the ultimate stage to put germ theory into action, and BioShield’s legacy came roaring back. By positioning a virus as the existential threat, governments around the world justified extraordinary measures: lockdowns that decimated economies, mask mandates that made people suspicious of their neighbors, and vaccine rollouts where questioning the agenda became a punishable offense and vaccine passes were the order of the day.

Fear of the germ allowed for the suspension of human rights, and those who dared to question the narrative were labeled as threats to public safety. This reaction is eerily similar to what Project BioShield began with in 2004—only now, the “bioterrorism” isn’t coming from some distant enemy; it’s supposedly coming from your own neighbors, your friends, even your family members.

With COVID-19, the groundwork laid by BioShield became more visible than ever: governments amassed greater control under the guise of health, while big pharma reaped unimaginable profits. The public was conditioned to accept tracking systems, mandatory medical procedures, and constant fear-driven messaging—all because they were told that their very lives depended on it. I guess we shouldn’t be breathing. Dammit. We could have it…and not even know it. (Eye roll).

The Real Agenda: Control, Not Health

If we begin to question the foundations of germ theory, we open the door to a startling realization: the government and pharmaceutical industries have used this theory not to promote health, but to maintain control. For over a century, this model has allowed a select few to dictate how we live, what we consume, and how we behave—all while claiming it’s for our safety. The constant state of emergency fuels dependency on their systems: from vaccines to medications to government oversight.

When you realize that diseases don’t appear out of nowhere, and that humans have lived symbiotically with bacteria and viruses for millennia, the cracks in germ theory become visible. It was never about the germs—it was about the control they symbolized. By making us afraid of the very air we breathe, powerful interests have found a way to exploit this fear for profit and social control.

The Way Forward: Question Everything

So, what do we do in the face of this overwhelming manipulation? It starts with questioning the very foundation of what we’ve been taught about health. Germ theory has dominated medicine for over a century, but more and more people are realizing that it’s incomplete at best, and deliberately misleading at worst.

We need to recognize that health is holistic. The fear of germs has been weaponized against us, and Project BioShield is just one glaring example of how this fear has been used to erode our freedoms. What began as a covert operation to secure government control over bioterrorism has expanded into a full-scale agenda to dictate every aspect of our lives—all under the guise of "public health."

The truth is, we have the power to take back control of our lives and our health. But it starts by seeing through the myth of germ theory, recognizing the agenda behind it, and refusing to live in fear.

After all, what’s scarier—germs that have either never been proven to exist or cause illness or the people telling you how to live your life because of them?

Believing in Germ Theory helps support this insanity. No is a complete sentence.