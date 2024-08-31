“As part of its partnership with Paris 2024, we will host the “metal horse” from the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Centerpiece of the ceremony, the horse that rode through Paris during the ceremony will be on display at La Maison Sanofi, our global headquarters in Paris, from October 2024.” Image from https://www.sanofi.com/en/magazine/paris-2024-partnership/paris-2024-opening-ceremony

How did we end up here? Are we really doing the whole apocalypse thing right now? I mean, I've got a million things on my to-do list, and facing the end of the world wasn't one of them. But here we are, with the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse seemingly making their grand entrance.

Marcin Kitz , Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1941). Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_Horsemen_of_the_Apocalypse

These infamous figures gallop straight out of the Book of Revelation, the New Testament's apocalyptic drama, penned by John of Patmos around AD 95. Their roots, however, dig deeper, with hints found in the Old Testament books of Ezekiel and Zechariah from six centuries earlier. Though only the last rider, Death, gets a name in the original text, tradition has fleshed out the squad: Conquest, War, Famine, and of course, our old friend Death.

In Revelation 6, a scroll sealed with seven seals sits in God's right hand, and the Lamb of God starts breaking them open. This summons the Four Horsemen, each riding their color-coded steeds: white, red, black, and pale.

The first horseman, perched on a white horse with a bow and a shiny crown, symbolizes conquest—possibly even pestilence or the Antichrist. Next up, on a red horse, is the sword-wielding instigator of war and chaos. Then there's the third horseman, a grim food merchant on a black horse, representing famine, with scales in hand. Finally, the pale horse rolls in, carrying Death, with Hades tagging along for the ride. These riders are given the grim authority to wreak havoc on a quarter of the Earth with war, famine, plague, and wild beasts.

In Christian tradition, these Four Horsemen are seen as the heralds of the Last Judgment, signaling the final curtain call for humanity. And here we are, like it or not, apparently in the midst of their performance.

Some Christians see the Four Horsemen as predicting a future period of Tribulation, where numerous catastrophic events will lead to widespread death. These Horsemen are just the beginning of the "Seal" judgments, a time when God will pass judgment on the Earth, offering humans a final chance to repent before their demise. Those who remain faithful and accept Him as their Savior will be rewarded with a new, beautiful Earth.

John Walvoord, a premillennialist, believed that these Seals would be opened during the Great Tribulation, starting with the Antichrist arriving as the first horseman, followed by global war as the second, an economic collapse as the third, and the death of one-quarter of the world's population as the fourth. This would then lead to a global dictatorship under the Antichrist, accompanied by a series of further plagues.

But here's the thing: I'm skeptical about the historical religious narratives we've been fed, and not just from one religion—all of them. They all seem to be telling the same basic story, warning us a million different ways about the impending doom and gloom of the apocalypse.

It makes me wonder: where is this warning really coming from? How did people from thousands of years ago have the inside scoop that the end of the world was near, even if 'near' turns out to mean thousands of years in the future? It's like everyone got the same memo about the end times, and I can't help but ask: who actually wrote it and is any of it accurate or true? And why will the pharmaceutical company Sanofi have what some people are referring to as the "Pale Horse of the Apocalypse" parked right outside their headquarters “from” October 2024 (and might I add just in time for the elections in the U.S.)?

If we were to assign the roles of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse to modern companies based on their influence and impact, it might look something like this:

Conquest (White Horse) - Amazon: With its dominance in e-commerce, cloud computing, and even its ventures into health care and entertainment, Amazon has spread its influence far and wide, much like a conqueror expanding its empire.

War (Red Horse) - Lockheed Martin: As one of the world's largest defense contractors, Lockheed Martin is heavily involved in the production of military technology and weapons systems, symbolizing war and conflict

Famine (Black Horse) - Monsanto (now part of Bayer): Known for its role in agriculture and the controversial use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), Monsanto has often been criticized for practices that some argue affect food security and the environment, fitting the role of the figure associated with famine and economic control.

Death (Pale Horse) - Sanofi (and all the pharma companies linked to them like Merck): Tying in with the previous reference, some might see Sanofi, a major pharmaceutical company, as playing a role akin to the Pale Horse, especially given the symbolic sculpture and its powerful influence over global health.

These assignments are, of course, tongue-in-cheek and meant to reflect the “perceived” influence and roles of these corporations in shaping global events, rather than literal apocalyptic prophecy! But I mean what if (wink-wink)?

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Sanofi's Pale Horse?

The "Pale Horse of the Apocalypse" statue planned to be outside Sanofi's headquarters as of October 2024 will really serve as a chilling reminder of the company's dark historical ties and ongoing ethical concerns. Sanofi, with roots that trace back to Hoechst AG and its notorious involvement with as a co-founder of IG Farben, appears haunted by its past. The statue's purported ominous symbolism of death and pestilence asserted by many echoes the deliberate and questionable actions of these companies in pushing poorly tested petroleum derived synthetic "wonder drugs" like fenbendazole to market.

During World War II, Hoechst, a major player in the IG Farben conglomerate, saw its facilities targeted in the Allied Oil Campaign. After the war, IG Farben faced scrutiny during the Nuremberg Trials for war crimes, yet many of its leaders seemed to evade substantial justice for their heinous acts.

Key figures like Hermann Schmitz, who received a mere four-year prison sentence (including time served) and later reemerged as a prominent member of Deutsche Bank’s board, and Carl Krauch, sentenced to six years for his role in the exploitation and mistreatment of concentration camp inmates, still found their post-war careers relatively unscathed. Krauch, released in 1950, continued his career on the supervisory board of Bunawerke Hüls GmbH. Despite his involvement, he denied knowledge of the atrocities at Monowitz, a section of the Auschwitz complex designed for producing synthetic fuels and rubber, during his testimony in the Frankfurt Auschwitz Trials in 1965. The leniency of their sentences compared to the severity of their crimes raises questions about the true extent of justice served.

“Schmitz after his arrest by the U.S. Army ” Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hermann_Schmitz

While Operation Paperclip did not specifically focus on IG Farben or Hoechst executives, it did bring over scientists and researchers from these companies. Among them were experts like Fritz Haber’s associates and other key chemists who contributed their expertise to U.S. scientific and industrial advancements.

John McCloy, a significant post-war figure and later a leader at the World Bank, played a controversial role in easing legal repercussions for numerous Nazi war criminals, including those connected to IG Farben.

Despite rebranding and corporate mergers, the dark legacy of exploitation and moral failings that once marked Hoechst AG still looms large, casting doubt on whether the pharmaceutical industry has truly changed. Sanofi, as it stands today, is shadowed by this historical burden, evoking the grim symbolism of the Pale Horse—an emblem of death and destruction. This image starkly reminds us of the urgent need for ethical responsibility over mere profit.

Sanofi's historical entanglements as the former Hoechst AG, including its partnerships with Merck and the controversial promotion of petroleum derived synthetic fenbendazole as a contemporary modern miracle cure for cancer, intensify concerns about whether the industry’s ethical compass has genuinely recalibrated. As we grapple with these issues, one must question whether the underlying practices of exploitation and moral compromise persist under the veneer of progress and innovation. How can anyone really be sure?

Sanofi's Origins and Expansion

Sanofi, a major player in the global pharmaceutical industry, has a long and storied history. Originally founded as a subsidiary of the French oil company Elf Aquitaine in 1973, Sanofi has grown into one of the largest pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Elf Aquitaine emerged from the 1967 merger of Société Nationale des Pétroles d'Aquitaine (SNPA) and Compagnie Française des Pétroles (CFP). This strategic merger aimed to strengthen France's foothold in the global oil market and consolidate its industrial base. Through a series of mergers and acquisitions, including the acquisition of Hoechst AG and Aventis, Sanofi has solidified its position in the market, becoming known for producing vaccines, diabetes medications, and oncology treatments.

The Elf Aquitaine Scandal: Corruption, Political Manipulation, and Economic Exploitation

Elf Aquitaine, once France's largest oil company, became infamous in the 1990s for its involvement in one of the biggest corruption scandals in European history, often referred to as the "Elf Affair." The scandal revealed a vast network of bribery, embezzlement, political manipulation, and economic exploitation that spanned multiple continents, with a particular focus on African nations such as the Republic of Congo, Gabon, and Angola.

Key Aspects of the Scandal:

Bribery and Political Manipulation: Elf Aquitaine was deeply embedded in the political affairs of several African nations. The company used bribes and illicit payments to secure lucrative oil contracts and maintain a favorable business environment. These payments were often funneled through secret accounts and intermediaries, creating a complex web of financial transactions. In the Republic of Congo, for example, Elf was accused of providing substantial financial support to politicians and military leaders to ensure that pro-Elf governments remained in power. The company's influence extended to backing different factions during civil conflicts, effectively manipulating local politics to safeguard its interests.

Economic Exploitation and Indebtedness

Elf Aquitaine's operations in the Republic of Congo and other African countries significantly contributed to these nations' economic struggles. The company's agreements with local governments often involved exploiting oil resources at highly favorable terms for Elf, leaving the host countries with a small share of the profits. In many cases, Elf facilitated the accumulation of massive debt by encouraging local leaders to take on loans backed by future oil revenues. In the Republic of Congo, this led to billions of dollars in debt, much of which was misappropriated by corrupt officials rather than being used for public benefit. This indebtedness created long-term economic challenges, tying the country's financial future to the volatility of oil markets and the interests of foreign corporations.

Embezzlement and Personal Enrichment

High-ranking Elf executives were heavily involved in embezzling company funds to finance their lavish lifestyles. Notable figures like Loïk Le Floch-Prigent, the former CEO, Alfred Sirven, and André Tarallo, known as "Mr. Africa" for his influence in the company's African operations, were found to have diverted millions into personal accounts. These funds were used to purchase luxury properties, art, and other personal indulgences, highlighting the extent of corruption at the top levels of the company. Legal investigations and trials later uncovered the depth of this embezzlement, leading to convictions and prison sentences for several key executives.

Arms Deals and Civil Wars

In addition to bribery and economic exploitation, Elf Aquitaine was implicated in arms deals, particularly in Angola. The company allegedly provided financial and logistical support to factions involved in civil wars, ensuring that leaders favorable to Elf's interests maintained control over oil-rich regions. These actions contributed to prolonging conflicts and destabilizing entire regions, with devastating effects on local populations.

Legal Proceedings and Convictions

The Elf Affair led to significant legal repercussions. In France, a series of high-profile trials exposed the extent of corruption within Elf Aquitaine. Loïk Le Floch-Prigent was sentenced to a whole five years in prison, while Alfred Sirven and André Tarallo also received prison sentences for their roles in the scandal. The trials revealed not only the company's corrupt practices but also its connections to French political elites, shedding light on the pervasive influence of corporate interests in political affairs (and the joke sentences all these people keep getting for their crimes).

Impact on French Politics and Corporate Governance

The scandal had far-reaching implications for French politics, exposing the close ties between big business and government officials. It damaged the reputation of several high-profile politicians and led to calls for supposed greater transparency and accountability in both the corporate and political spheres. The Elf Affair sheds a big ol spotlight on the risks of allowing corporations to wield unchecked power and influence over political systems.

Rebranding and Legacy

In the wake of the scandal, Elf Aquitaine merged with TotalFina to form TotalFinaElf, later rebranded as Total, and now known as TotalEnergies, one of the world's largest oil companies. While the merger and rebranding aimed to distance the new entity from the corrupt practices of the past, the legacy of the Elf Affair continues to serve as a powerful reminder of the potential for corruption and exploitation in the oil industry.

Connections to French Business and Finance

While direct involvement of elite banking families in Elf's day-to-day operations is not well-documented, the intermingling of French political and business circles means that influential families and financial institutions likely had indirect stakes in the outcomes of Elf's activities. Elf Aquitaine's role in the French economy, especially during its state-owned period, connected it with the broader landscape of French industry and finance. This environment fostered a culture where business decisions were often influenced by political connections, blurring the lines between private interests and public policy.

Influence of Financial Institutions

Though specific banking families are not directly implicated, French financial institutions likely had an interest in Elf Aquitaine due to the company's size and influence. For instance, Deutsche Bank, one of Germany's leading banks, had connections with Elf through its executives. Hermann Schmitz, a former IG Farben executive who had post-war roles in Deutsche Bank, highlights how financial and corporate interests could intersect, though these links are more indicative of the broader connections within the European financial elite rather than direct involvement in Elf’s corrupt activities.

The Elf Aquitaine scandal stands as a stark example of how multinational corporations can exploit their power to influence political and economic systems, often to the detriment of local populations and global ethics. Through bribery, political manipulation, and economic exploitation, Elf Aquitaine not only secured vast profits but also left a lasting impact on the countries and communities it engaged with, such as indebting nations like the Republic of Congo for billions of dollars.

Elf Aquitaine contributed to the debt in places like the Republic of Congo through a combination of exploitative business practices, corruption, and the manipulation of local political systems. The company secured lucrative oil contracts by making substantial payments and bribes to Congolese leaders, effectively ensuring that officials favorable to Elf's interests remained in power. These payments were often funneled through secret accounts, encouraging corruption at the highest levels of government.

To maintain and expand their operations, Elf Aquitaine facilitated and encouraged the Congolese government to take on large loans, backed by future oil revenues. These loans were often mismanaged, with significant portions diverted into the pockets of corrupt officials rather than being used for public projects or economic development. As a result, the country accumulated billions of dollars in debt while failing to see significant economic improvements or benefits for its population. The combination of corrupt deals, mismanagement, and reliance on fluctuating oil revenues left the Republic of Congo with a heavy debt burden, contributing to its long-term economic instability and underdevelopment. But not to worry—the International Monetary Fund, in partnership with the World Bank, will step in to oversee and address the issue in yet another struggling, debt-ridden country.

Hoechst AG and Aventis: Shadows of the Past

Hoechst AG, the precursor to Sanofi’s modern pharmaceutical empire, was founded on January 4, 1863, by Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Meister, Eugen Lucius, and Adolf von Brüning (who all have total Freemason vibes but don’t seem to have public records of their memberships). Hoechst AG began as a tar dye factory in Höchst, Germany, and evolved into a leading global chemical and pharmaceutical company.

Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Meister

Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Meister (great-grandfather of William von Meister, one of the founders of Control Video Corporation which later became America Online) was born on February 17, 1827, in Hamburg, Germany. He hailed from a prominent Hamburg trading family, which significantly influenced his business acumen. Meister’s early career involved extensive travel and business ventures, including a stint in the Caribbean and London, where he expanded his family’s trading connections.

Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Meister. Image from https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carl_Friedrich_Wilhelm_Meister

In 1862, Meister, along with Eugen Lucius, established founded the tar dye factory (Teerfarbenfabrik) Meister, Lucius & Co. on January 4, 1863, which would eventually become Hoechst AG. Meister’s contributions were instrumental in the company’s success, as he provided much of the initial capital and took on the commercial management of the firm. His involvement in the dye industry, particularly the production of fuchsin and aniline dyes, set the foundation for Hoechst AG's future prominence in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors.

“Building and operating licence for the chemical plant Meister, Lucius & Co. by the administration of the Duchy of Nassau in 1862.” Image from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hoechst_AG

Eugen Lucius

Eugen Lucius was born into a family with a rich entrepreneurial heritage in Erfurt, Germany. His father, Sebastian Lucius, ran a successful textile business, including spinning mills and fabric printing works. Eugen Lucius, the tenth of eleven children of Erfurt entrepreneur Sebastian Lucius, came from a family deeply involved in the textile industry, with operations spanning spinning mills, weaving mills, and fabric printing works across Thuringia and Saxony. His family’s business, Johann Anton Lucius, also traded British yarns, setting the stage for Eugen’s interest in commerce and industry. His younger brother, Robert Lucius von Ballhausen, became a prominent politician, further embedding the Lucius family in the German elite.

Eugen Lucius. Image from https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eugen_Lucius

After completing secondary school in Erfurt, Eugen began his studies in chemistry at the Hanover Polytechnic School before transferring to Friedrich Wilhelm University in Berlin. In 1855, he moved to Wiesbaden to continue his studies in the chemical laboratory of Carl Remigius Fresenius, where he met Adolf Brüning, a future business collaborator. Ambitious from a young age, Lucius set his sights on establishing his own company. In 1857, he traveled to Manchester, a hub of British industry, to gain firsthand experience. During his time in Manchester, Lucius mingled with the German expatriate community, forming important connections, including one with Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Meister, a fellow German industrialist from Hamburg. While there is no evidence he met Friedrich Engels, who also resided in Manchester at the time, Lucius was part of a social circle that included influential figures, some with ties to secretive organizations like freemasonry.

In 1858, Lucius moved to the Ruprecht-Karls University of Heidelberg, where he completed his studies under the guidance of renowned chemist Robert Wilhelm Bunsen. That same year, he secured citizenship in Frankfurt am Main, investing 97,500 guilders—an amount indicating his growing ambition and wealth. At the time, Frankfurt’s regulations restricted large industrial operations, but its status as a trading metropolis made it an attractive location for entrepreneurial ventures.

Lucius and his colleague Johann Friedrich Saul initially bought a drug store in Frankfurt in 1858, renaming it Lucius & Saul. This venture laid the groundwork for their future endeavors. In 1863, Lucius, Meister, and Adolf Brüning founded Meister, Lucius & Co., which eventually became Hoechst AG. Lucius's expertise in chemistry and industrial processes contributed significantly to the company’s success, particularly in developing innovative dyes and expanding production capabilities.

“Chemical works Lucius & Saul, around 1885.” Image from https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eugen_Lucius

The company's early products included fuchsin and aniline dyes, which were widely used in textiles. A significant breakthrough came with the development of aldehyde green, the first green dye that maintained its color under gaslight. The company’s success skyrocketed when it attracted the French Empress Eugénie as a client, leading to substantial orders from the textile industry in Lyon. By 1865, after Ludwig August Müller left the firm, the company was renamed Farbwerke Meister, Lucius & Brüning. Their launch of alizarin in 1869, a red dye, became their most successful product, earning the company the moniker "Red Factory."

“Eugénie, Empress of the French, portrait by Pierre Désiré Guillemet after Franz Xaver Winterhalter .” Image from

Lucius's growing influence was not just limited to the chemical industry. He was deeply involved in the governance of Frankfurt, serving on the city council from 1876 to 1901 and representing the city in the Prussian House of Representatives in 1878/1879. He was a member of the Free German Foundation, a cultural organization with ties to the intellectual elite, some of whom were known to be involved in Freemasonry (this foundation is historically thought to be a Freemason organization). Lucius also supported artists such as Fidus (Hugo Höppener) and Viktor Paul Mohn, further entrenching his role in the cultural life of the city.

Adolf von Brüning

Adolf von Brüning, a close associate of both Meister and Lucius, played a pivotal role in the early years of Hoechst AG. Brüning was a fellow student of Eugen Lucius and brought technical expertise to the company. Initially serving as the technical director, Brüning was instrumental in developing new products and technologies. His work included the creation of aldehyde green, an innovative textile dye that retained its color under gaslight. Johann Adolf Brüning, later known as von Brüning after his ennoblement in 1883, was a pivotal figure in the development of Germany's chemical industry. Born on January 16, 1837, in Ronsdorf (now part of Wuppertal), he went on to become an influential chemist, industrialist, and politician. His early education took place in Elberfeld, and he pursued his passion for chemistry at Carl Remigius Fresenius's laboratory in Wiesbaden from 1854 to 1856. Brüning’s academic journey led him to the Christiania Technical University to study under Adolph Strecker and later to Heidelberg, where he studied under Robert Bunsen. His studies were briefly interrupted in 1857/58 for military service in a Berlin artillery regiment.

Adolf von Brüning. Image from https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adolf_von_Br%C3%BCning

After earning his doctorate in March 1859, Brüning began his career at W. Spindler, a Berlin-based company specializing in dyeing, textile printing, and dry cleaning. His professional life took a significant turn in 1862 when his college friend Eugen Lucius invited him to co-found an aniline dye factory with Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Meister and Ludwig August Müller in Höchst am Main, a location chosen due to Frankfurt's strict regulations against industrial activity within its borders. This partnership laid the foundation for what would become Hoechst AG, one of the world’s largest chemical companies.

Brüning’s marriage to Clara Spindler, the daughter of his former employer Wilhelm Spindler, in 1863 solidified his business and personal ties. The couple moved to Höchst, where they raised their five sons, all of whom pursued prominent careers.

“Monument to Wilhelm Spindler at the Wilhelm Spindler Bridge.” Image from https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilhelm_Spindler_(Unternehmer)

On January 2, 1863, the tar dye factory Meister Lucius & Co. was officially founded. Brüning's role as technical director, with a 25% share of the profits, was crucial to the company's early success. The firm initially produced aniline and fuchsin dyes. Brüning’s significant innovation came with the development of aldehyde green, the first green dye that maintained its color under gaslight, which became a significant breakthrough for the company. The endorsement of Empress Eugénie of France and large orders from Lyon’s textile industry propelled the firm’s success. The introduction of alizarin, a red dye, in 1869 marked another milestone, quickly becoming the company’s most successful product. Brüning’s commitment to innovation was evident when he developed a new fuchsin manufacturing process in 1872 that eliminated the need for toxic arsenic acid.

“Franz Xaver Winterhalter: Eugénie de Montijo with her son Napoléon Eugène Louis.” Image from https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eug%C3%A9nie_de_Montijo

Under Brüning's leadership, Farbwerke vorm. Meister, Lucius & Brüning AG expanded aggressively, eventually merging into the notorious IG Farbenindustrie AG in 1925—a company deeply implicated in war crimes during World War II.

“Farbwerke share issued to Adolf von Brüning in 1881.” Image from https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adolf_von_Br%C3%BCning

Brüning amassed considerable wealth from his industrial success, which he used to fund social projects and improve worker conditions. He earned accolades like a gold medal at the Vienna World Exhibition and established several welfare initiatives, including the Relief Fund for Sick Workers and a pioneering company medical service. His commitment extended to building employee housing, modernizing local hospitals, and founding the Kaiser Wilhelm Augusta Foundation.

Politically, Brüning was a right-wing member of the National Liberal Party, influencing national policy and collaborating with Bismarck on the 1883 Health Insurance Act. His influence spanned cultural and social domains, including support for the arts, religion, and colonial ambitions through the German Colonial Association. Despite his achievements, Brüning's legacy is tainted by his company's later involvement in IG Farben’s horrific actions. His life reflects a troubling blend of industrial advancement and ethical compromise, casting a shadow over his contributions. Brüning died in 1884, leaving behind a complex legacy marked by both notable progress and unsettling associations.

Hoechst AG: A Troubling Legacy of Innovation and Ethical Failings

Hoechst AG’s history is a stark reminder of how supposed significant scientific achievements can be overshadowed by deep-seated ethical failings. Founded as a prominent chemical and pharmaceutical company, Hoechst AG’s legacy is deeply tainted by its involvement with IG Farben, whose activities during World War II remain a dark chapter in history. This troubled background casts a long shadow over the company's supposed “later” developments, including drugs like antibiotics and Fenbendazole.

Hoechst AG Co-Founders of IG Farben

Hoechst AG’s involvement with IG Farben began with the company’s foundational role in the formation of the conglomerate. In 1925, Hoechst AG, along with several other major chemical companies, merged to form IG Farben, a massive chemical and pharmaceutical conglomerate. This merger was driven by the desire to pool resources and expertise to dominate the chemical industry. The founders of Hoechst AG, including key figures such as Carl Duisberg, who was instrumental in the establishment of IG Farben, played a significant role in this consolidation.

Carl Duisberg, a central figure in Hoechst AG, became a prominent board member of IG Farben. Under his leadership, IG Farben expanded its reach and influence, both economically and politically. Duisberg and other leaders of Hoechst AG, by extension, became complicit in the actions of IG Farben, which included the production of Zyklon B—a pesticide used in the Nazi gas chambers, the exploitation of forced labor, and the testing of vaccines and other agents on victims of these atrocities. These activities represented some of the most egregious human rights violations of the 20th century (except for all the other experiments like Operation 112/SHAD, MK-Ultra and its 149 subprojects, Unit 731, Project 523, and various other secretive "military" projects worldwide, for which no one has ever truly been held accountable).

The Dark Legacy of IG Auschwitz: Human Experiments and Medical Atrocities

Auschwitz was far more than a notorious concentration camp; it was also home to IG Auschwitz, a wholly owned subsidiary of IG Farben. This massive industrial complex was pivotal in manufacturing gasoline and rubber and was a hub for IG Farben’s appalling human experiments. Prisoners deemed suitable were subjected to testing for new vaccines and other pharmaceutical or chemical agents, often facing horrific outcomes. Many were also exposed to Zyklon-B, a synthetic gas developed by IG Farben, used in the camp's gas chambers.

IG Farben's cruelty extended beyond Auschwitz. The company operated its own concentration camp, where prisoners were subjected to brutal medical experiments. These experiments included the administration of various chemicals and vaccines via injections, pills, enemas, and powders, leading to severe illness or death in many cases. The full extent of the vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and chemical agents tested on Holocaust victims remains largely unknown.

It is believed that much of the evidence was destroyed, but there is a possibility that some of this information was preserved and passed on to the companies that emerged after the dissolution of IG Farben. The ultimate fate of the data from these inhumane experiments remains unclear, and it is uncertain who might have accessed this information. Consequently, it is impossible to definitively state that the medications or vaccines we use today are not somehow linked to these abhorrent human rights violations. The true origins and histories of many substances provided by pharmaceutical companies are shrouded in mystery, leaving us with unanswered questions about their legacy.

The book “I.G. Farben – From Anilin to Forced Labor” by Jörg Hunger and Paul Sander documents these atrocities, revealing that IG Farben’s experimentation was not limited to Auschwitz. Other concentration camps also became testing grounds for IG Farben’s products. Notably, SS Major Dr. Helmuth Vetter, an IG Farben employee, conducted experiments in several camps under Bayer Leverkusen’s orders.

Dr. Joseph Mengele, infamous for his brutal experiments, worked alongside IG Farben, testing drugs with designations such as “B-1012,” “B-1034,” “3382,” and “Rutenol” on both sick and healthy prisoners. These experiments often involved deliberately infecting subjects with various substances, resulting in severe symptoms and frequent deaths. How can we be certain that today's pharmaceuticals are not just repurposed substances from that era? How can we trust that these companies have ever been ethical, responsible, or compliant with the law? And how do we really know what the Holocaust or any of these “wars” where these egregious acts were committed against humanity and the true roles of the governments at the helm truly were?

Correspondence found in Auschwitz files reveals a chilling transaction between Bayer Leverkusen and camp officials concerning the sale of 150 female prisoners for experimental purposes. The letters detail negotiations over prices and the appalling conditions of these women, who were subjected to testing and ultimately perished. One survivor has shared her harrowing experiences as a Mengele twin. Subjected to numerous tests and unknown substances, she survived the camp's liberation but has since endured significant health issues and the loss of her beloved sister who was also a victim of these horrendous acts.

The disturbing history of IG Auschwitz and the broader network of IG Farben’s human experiments serves as a grim reminder of the inhumane practices carried out under the guise of scientific advancement.

A few Purported Drugs and Chemical Agents Tested on Holocaust Victims and Their Horrific Side Effects

Zyklon B Description : Originally a pesticide used for fumigation. Effects : Used in gas chambers for extermination, causing agonizing death by suffocation.

Sulfonamides (Sulfa Drugs) Description : Early antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections. Effects : Severe allergic reactions, skin rashes, fever, and potentially fatal complications like organ failure and septic shock.

Suramin (Bayer 205) Description : Anti-parasitic drug for treating African sleeping sickness. Effects : Nausea, vomiting, kidney damage, and severe allergic reactions.

Quinacrine (Atabrine) Description : Anti-malarial drug used to treat malaria. Effects : Vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, severe skin reactions, and psychological effects.

Mustard Gas Description : Chemical warfare agent used in gas attacks. Effects : Severe burns, blistering of skin and respiratory tract, blindness, and death.

Typhus Vaccine Description : Vaccine developed to protect against typhus. Effects : Severe reactions including high fever, rash, and exacerbation of disease.

Tuberculosis (TB) Vaccine Description : Vaccine to prevent tuberculosis. Effects : Severe infection symptoms, exacerbation of disease, and death.

Yellow Fever Vaccine Description : Vaccine developed for yellow fever. Effects : High fever, muscle pain, and severe allergic reactions.

Atoxyl (Tryparsamide) Description : Early treatment for sleeping sickness. Effects : Severe nausea, vomiting, liver damage, and neurological effects.

Arsenic Compounds Description : Various arsenic-based compounds tested for infections and cancers. Effects : Extreme toxicity including nausea, vomiting, organ failure, and death.

Cyclophosphamide Description : Chemotherapy agent used for cancer treatment. Effects : Severe immune suppression, increased susceptibility to infections, nausea, and bleeding disorders.

Chloroquine Description : Anti-malarial drug. Effects : Nausea, visual disturbances, headache, and potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmias.

Phenol (Carbolic Acid) Description : Used as a disinfectant and in chemical synthesis. Effects : Severe skin burns, respiratory distress, and systemic toxicity.

Formalin Description : Used as a preservative and disinfectant. Effects : Severe irritation of skin and respiratory tract, nausea, and potentially fatal reactions.

Methamphetamine Description : Stimulant drug. Effects : Extreme agitation, hallucinations, cardiovascular issues, and death.

Penicillin Description : Antibiotic used to treat infections. Effects : Allergic reactions, ranging from rashes to anaphylaxis.

Radium Compounds Description : Used for early cancer treatments and research. Effects : Severe radiation burns, increased cancer risk, and organ damage.

Tetracycline Description : Antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections. Effects : Nausea, vomiting, and severe allergic reactions.

Methylene Blue Description : Used as a dye and in the treatment of methemoglobinemia. Effects : Nausea, vomiting, headache, and potential severe allergic reactions.

Formic Acid Description : Used in various chemical processes and as a preservative. Effects : Severe irritation of the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract, along with systemic toxicity.

Methadone Description : Opioid used primarily for pain management and as a treatment for opioid addiction. Effects : Respiratory depression, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and potential for overdose.

B-1012 Description : A chemical compound tested for various medical uses. Effects : Details on specific side effects are limited, but it was part of a range of experimental treatments.

B-1034 Description : Another experimental chemical compound. Effects : Specific effects are not well-documented, but it was among the substances tested on victims.

3382 Description : Chemical agent tested in various experiments. Effects : Detailed information on side effects is sparse, but it contributed to the pool of substances used in inhumane testing.

Rutenol Description : Chemical compound investigated for its effects. Effects : Specific adverse effects are not extensively documented, but it was part of the unethical experiments conducted.

Tabun Description : Nerve agent developed for chemical warfare. Effects : Causes convulsions, respiratory distress, and death by overstimulation of the nervous system.

Sarin Description : Highly toxic nerve agent used as a chemical weapon. Effects : Causes severe respiratory distress, convulsions, paralysis, and death through nervous system disruption.



The Incompleteness of This List

This list of drugs and chemical agents tested on Holocaust victims is far from exhaustive. The full extent of substances tested, their administration methods, and the detailed impacts on victims remains largely unknown. Many records were destroyed or lost, and comprehensive documentation of all experimental drugs and their effects may never be fully uncovered.

The information we have is limited and often comes from fragmented or incomplete historical sources. The ethical violations committed during these experiments were extreme, and the suffering inflicted on victims was immense. Understanding the full scope of these atrocities is complicated by the incomplete and often obscure historical record. Thus, while this list sheds light on some of the substances involved, it cannot capture the entire breadth of the horrific experiments conducted. But I am sure all these companies are just really good companies now that care about the health of all us 99%ers.

IG Farben Executives at the Nuremberg Trials: A Disturbing Lack of Accountability

The Nuremberg Trials, conducted from October 1945 to October 1946, sought to hold Nazi leaders accountable, including top officials from the chemical company IG Farben, whose subsidiary produced Zyklon B, the gas used to murder Jews in Auschwitz and Majdanek. The trials continued with thousands more Nazi officials being prosecuted, but the leniency shown to IG Farben executives was astounding:

August von Knieriem , a director, was acquitted despite his company's direct involvement in mass murder.

Dr. Fritz ter Meer , a chief scientist and director, received just seven years in prison.

Christian Schneider , who oversaw the horrific conditions for forced laborers in Farben’s factories, was also acquitted.

Carl Lautenschlaeger , a production manager, and Wilhelm Mann , a director and member of the SA, were both acquitted.

Walter Duerrfeld, responsible for the construction of the Farben factory at Auschwitz and director of Auschwitz III (Buna Monowitz), received a mere eight years. IG Farben executives during the Nuremberg IG Farben trials. Image from https://www.yadvashem.org/holocaust/this-month/august/1947.html

These light sentences and acquittals, given the gravity of their crimes, highlight a shocking miscarriage of justice and underscore how profoundly inadequate the post-war efforts were to hold corporate accomplices accountable for their roles in the Holocaust.

Despite the dissolution of IG Farben after World War II, the taint of its war crimes continued to affect the companies that had been part of the conglomerate. Hoechst AG, emerging from IG Farben’s dissolution, carried forward the burden of this dark history. But very few perpetrators of these acts actually were served the justice they deserved and what they truly did seems to have gone relatively unnoticed and these companies have lived on (though they have gone through many name changes) and thrive to this day. How can anyone trust any of their products?

The connection between Hoechst AG, Sanofi, and the two Merck companies (yes on paper there are two Merck companies) traces back through a complex history of mergers and geopolitical events. Originally, there was only one Merck, founded in 1668 in Darmstadt, Germany. However, during World War I, the U.S. government seized Merck’s American subsidiary under the Trading with the Enemy Act, leading to the creation of Merck & Co., Inc. in the United States, which then operated independently from its German parent, Merck KGaA. Meanwhile, Hoechst AG, another major German chemical and pharmaceutical company, had its own evolution.

The situation with Merck during World War II mirrors a troubling historical pattern where wealthy and influential entities have funded both sides of conflicts. Just as U.S. Merck supported the Allied forces with crucial chemicals and pharmaceuticals, the German Merck supported the Nazis and some were even members themselves, providing materials that aided the Axis powers. This duality reflects a broader and often cynical reality: throughout history, wealthy banking families and corporations have frequently financed opposing sides in wars. This practice allows them to benefit from the chaos and destruction, often regardless of the ethical implications or human costs involved. The funding of both sides in a conflict ensures that these entities continue to profit, emphasizing how economic interests can overshadow moral considerations in times of war. Such patterns highlight a persistent and unsettling aspect of how power and money intersect with global conflicts, perpetuating cycles of violence and exploitation for financial gain.

It's quite intriguing that, on paper, Merck was ostensibly divided into two separate entities during World War II—U.S. Merck and German Merck. However, the true dynamics behind the scenes raise questions about how this division impacted the companies' accountability. The separation might have been a façade, concealing possible ongoing connections, money laundering, and interactions between the entities. This raises concerns about whether this supposed division effectively shielded the companies from facing legal consequences for their wartime actions. The complexity of their involvement in the conflict and their potential legal immunity emphasize the challenges of achieving justice in cases where corporate interests intersect with global crises.

Postwar Timeline of Hoechst AG: Key Mergers, Acquisitions, and Drug Developments

1951 : Hoechst AG was re-established on December 7 in Frankfurt after the dissolution of IG Farben. It started with a capitalization of 100,000 Deutsche Mark. By 1953, Hoechst had acquired parts of Knapsack-Griesheim, Kalle AG, Behring Werke, Wacker Chemie, and Ruhr Chemie.

1954 : Hoechst AG, along with other European pharmaceutical companies, began collaborating with Merck & Co. (the U.S. Merck) to gain access to American markets and exchange scientific knowledge.

1957 : Hoechst signed a technical cooperation contract with Handok Pharmaceuticals in South Korea.

1964 : Hoechst became a joint venture partner with Handok Pharmaceuticals in South Korea.

1960s : Hoechst researchers contributed to the discovery of the benzimidazole class of compounds, starting with thiabendazole, which later led to the development of antiparasitic drugs like mebendazole and fenbendazole.

1969 : Hoechst acquired the German company Cassella.

1970 : Hoechst AG took over Berger, Jenson, and Nicholson Ltd.

1974 : Hoechst AG developed Fenbendazole, a synthetic antiparasitic drug from the benzimidazole class, designed primarily for veterinary use to treat parasitic infections in animals around this time officially. Fenbendazole became widely used in animal health, particularly in livestock and pets (but the actual research and researchers names are impossible to find). There are reports that this may have been developed earlier.

1987 : Hoechst acquired the American chemical company Celanese, forming the U.S. subsidiary Hoechst Celanese.

1988 : Hoechst AG sold Berger, Jenson, and Nicholson Ltd to Williams Holdings.

1990 : Hoechst acquired the German diagnostics company Behringwerke AG, expanding its portfolio in diagnostics and biotechnology.

1993 : Hoechst acquired the French pharmaceutical company Roussel Uclaf, broadening its global reach and gaining access to key medications, including the rights to over-the-counter drugs such as Dulcolax and Maalox.

1995 : Hoechst merged with Marion Merrell Dow of Kansas City, Missouri, creating the U.S. subsidiary Hoechst Marion Roussel (HMR), marking a significant expansion in the North American market.

1997 : Hoechst acquired the remaining shares of Behringwerke AG, consolidating its position in diagnostics and biotechnology. Additionally, Hoechst reorganized, transferring various businesses to independent companies, including Nutrinova and Clariant.

1999 (December 7) : Hoechst and Rhône-Poulenc reached a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to address antitrust concerns related to their merger. The settlement required the divestiture of certain overlapping businesses and product lines, particularly in the agricultural chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors, to ensure fair competition in the market. This agreement was crucial for obtaining regulatory approval for the merger.

1999 : Hoechst AG merged with Rhône-Poulenc S.A. to form Aventis, headquartered in Strasbourg, France. This merger made Aventis one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, combining strengths in prescription drugs, vaccines, and agricultural products. As part of this merger, the industrial business units, including Celanese, were spun off to operate as independent companies.

1999 : Aventis and Merck partnered together with their animal health branch. It was during this time that Merck acquired fenbendazole.

2005: Aventis merged with Sanofi-Synthélabo to become Sanofi-Aventis, which is now known simply as Sanofi, marking the full integration of Hoechst into one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies.

Fenbendazole: A Controversial Wonder Drug with a Murky Past

Recently, fenbendazole, a synthetic drug originally developed to treat parasitic infections in animals (that coincidentally was supposedly developed around the same time as ivermectin in the 1960s), has gained popularity in alternative medicine circles as a potential cancer treatment. Various influencers and self-proclaimed “freedom-fighting” doctors tout it as a miracle cure, claiming that it can effectively combat cancer, Moregellon’s disease, Lyme disease and other illnesses with minimal side effects.

Despite these bold assertions, fenbendazole has never undergone rigorous clinical testing in humans for cancer treatment, nor has it ever been publicly tested in humans at all for long-term safety or fertility issues. It is not approved for human use, which raises serious ethical and medical concerns about its promotion. The drug’s history and development cast a long shadow over its current use, drawing attention to broader questions about scientific ethics, the efficacy of the approval system, and the origins of pharmaceutical research.

In the 1940s, Merck conducted research on using vitamin B12 to synthesize benzimidazoles, focusing on 5,6-dimethylbenzimidazole, a byproduct of vitamin B12. This research led to the development of various benzimidazole derivatives with significant applications. In medicine, benzimidazoles such as mebendazole, albendazole, and fenbendazole (that all supposedly came onto the market in the 1970s) are used as anthelmintics to treat parasitic worm infections, while ketotifen serves as an antihistamine for allergies. Additionally, compounds like vindesine and nab-paclitaxel, which include benzimidazole components, are employed in cancer treatment. In agriculture, benzimidazoles like carbendazim and benomyl function as fungicides to protect crops from fungal diseases. Despite their usefulness, these compounds have raised concerns about their safety and environmental impact, including issues like fungal resistance and toxicity to non-target species.

Interestingly:

In the late 1970s, Nobel laureate Dr. William Campbell of Merck Research Laboratories (MRL) suggested the use of ivermectin (later named Mectizan) for river blindness (also called onchocerciasis) in humans. Following the breakthrough lab work by Dr. Campbell, another MRL researcher, Dr. Mohammed Aziz, championed the clinical development of Mectizan. Dr. Aziz led the collaboration with WHO in the early 1980s to design and implement field studies in West Africa that ultimately proved the effectiveness of the drug against river blindness. In 1987, Merck committed to donate Mectizan—as much as needed for as long as needed—for the control, and ultimately for the global elimination, of river blindness. In 1998, Merck expanded the donation of Mectizan to be co-administered with GSK’s donation of albendazole for the elimination of LF in African countries and Yemen where river blindness and LF co-exist. In Yemen and African countries where river blindness and LF are co-endemic, DEC is not considered a safe treatment due to its potential for severe ocular side effects. In these countries, Merck donates Mectizan to be co-administered with albendazole, donated by GSK, for LF elimination. A single annual dose of the two drugs has been found to effectively reduce microfilaremia for one full year after treatment. This regimen was designed to interrupt disease transmission after five rounds to a level that will result in elimination of the disease as a public health problem. Mectizan is effective against river blindness and LF because it kills the juvenile parasites (microfilariae) produced by the adult worm, thereby reducing and eventually suppressing the patient’s microfilarial load. Following a single-dose regimen, the microfilariae reduction is maintained for 12 months in river blindness- and/or LF-infected persons. The drug produces only mild, short-lived post-treatment effects in some individuals (e.g., itching, swollen lymph nodes, fever, etc.). This unique profile makes Mectizan well suited for annual, large-scale, mass treatment programs for the elimination of river blindness and LF. IDA or "Triple Therapy" Ivermectin, DEC, and Albendazole In 2017, in response to the new WHO-issued guidelines for “triple therapy”—ivermectin, diethylcabamazine (DEC), and albendazole—Merck further expanded its donation of Mectizan with up to 100 million treatments annually through 2025 to accelerate elimination of LF in countries where river blindness is not endemic. Known as “IDA,” the new strategy is implemented through the co-administration of ivermectin (Mectizan), DEC, and albendazole. GSK and Eisai are donating albendazole and DEC, respectively. The Mectizan Expert Committee published a set of guidelines designed to ensure fair and transparent allocation of this donation.

Common side effects of albendazole (doesn’t even include the side effects of the other two recommended meds with the recent Mectizan program) include:

Serious side effects of albendazole include:

The process of making fenbendazole (as well as mebendazole and albendazole) involves several chemical steps that start with petroleum-based compounds. One of the primary raw materials used is benzene, a common petrochemical derived from crude oil. Benzene is then chemically modified using various reactions to create intermediate compounds, such as certain amines, which are also derived from petroleum sources. These amines and other chemicals are combined and processed to form the final structure of fenbendazole. The use of petrochemicals, which are generally considered toxic in their raw forms, is necessary to create the complex molecular structure of fenbendazole.

While the end product is asserted to be safe for use in animals at regulated doses, the safety and efficacy of fenbendazole for humans remain uncertain. It has never been tested or approved for human use, raising serious questions about how companies can truly assure its safety. Without rigorous clinical trials and regulatory oversight, there’s no way to guarantee that fenbendazole is safe or effective for humans, despite its synthetic process and purported benefits. And incase you missed it earlier, there are warning label on this product that aren’t being labelled as the alternative form (which really shouldn’t be different if it is really the same drug). See that in the right hand corner. So…is it safe, or naw?

Anecdotal Evidence from Steve Beddingfield, Caroline Schmitz Williams, and Joe Tippens

Steve Beddingfield, Caroline Schmitz Williams, and Joe Tippens are individuals who have become prominent figures in the promotion of fenbendazole between 2010-today as a potential treatment for cancer and other diseases like Lyme and Morgellon Disease. Their stories have been widely circulated in alternative medicine communities, contributing to the drug's popularity as a so-called "miracle cure."

Steve Beddingfield's Claims

Steve Beddingfield, a microbiologist, is an advocate of Fenbendazole, promoting its use beyond cancer treatment to include diseases like Lyme disease and Morgellons disease. Beddingfield claims that Fenbendazole (along with other supposed therapeutics from his F.I.R.M. protocol) can eliminate these diseases by targeting certain parasites or pathogens that he purports are responsible for a wide range of health issues. In 2010, he was supposedly struggling with severe health problems, came across this overlooked drug, Fendbendazole. Suffering from cancer, Lyme disease, and Morgellon disease, Steve was in a desperate state. Due to his poor eyesight, he supposedly mistakenly took fenbendazole instead of ivermectin and allegedly saw a dramatic improvement in his health. This accident supposedly opened up the potential for fenbendazole in human health treatments.

His theories, however, are not supported by scientific research, and his assertions about the drug's effectiveness are based primarily on supposed personal experience and anecdotal reports from others. In other words, it’s totally sus. Why would these diseases that are purportedly caused by government agencies partnered with pharmaceutical and intelligence agencies be solved by taking a medication that has purportedly been created by these same agencies? Make it make sense please.

“The Firm Protocol developed by Steve Beddingfield.” Image from https://fenbendazolehelp.org/the-unheralded-pioneer-steve-beddingfields-journey-with-fenbendazole/

After claiming to have been healed, Steve Beddingfield started a series of Facebook groups from 2012 that still exist today, which drew in people supposedly dealing with Lyme disease or Morgellon disease. Despite numerous claims of miraculous recoveries from a wide range of illnesses, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurological disorders, the users remained oddly quiet about their experiences. It seemed those who supposedly benefited from fenbendazole preferred to keep their use hidden, likely because they were taking a drug intended for animals and not approved for use in humans. The trendy sounding term “Fenben” started circulating in these groups, symbolizing what seemed like a growing, totally secretive community around alternative healing with “tens of thousands of members”.

The whole setup sounds strangely orchestrated, almost like a well-crafted intelligence operation designed to manipulate people under the guise of alternative medicine honestly. Facebook is highly censored and one would think if this FenBen cancer miracle cure had any truth to it Facebook would more than likely censor or ban this alternative medicine topic. But how “alternative” is a synthetic pharmaceutical made by a big pharma company that was one part of crimes against humanity? Pretty interesting stuff indeed.

Caroline Schmitz Williams’ Saga

Caroline Schmitz Williams spins a story that, on the surface, seems like a tale of personal transformation and entrepreneurial success, but upon closer examination, it raises more questions than it answers. Born and raised in the Midwest, she claims to have grown up in Cleveland, Ohio, and St. Louis, Missouri. Her early life was supposedly marked by a passion for the arts, which led her to pursue a degree in Marketing at Miami University in the late 1980s. However, she soon shifted her focus to photography, a move she says was driven by a need for a more creative outlet. After graduating from the University of Missouri in 1992, Caroline began her career in commercial photography, working for Hermann Marketing in St. Louis. Her timing was fortuitous, as the company was acquired by Corporate Express Promotional Marketing in 1996, thrusting her into the world of photography.

Over the next decade, Caroline allegedly built a successful career, working with high-profile clients like 3M, Apple, and IBM. By 2003, a visit to South Florida prompted her to relocate, where she claims to have worked for Boca Raton Magazine before transitioning to a freelance career in high-end real estate photography. She settled in Boca Raton, marrying Todd Monroe Williams, a general contractor, and establishing a family life centered around their two sons.

But it’s the next chapter of her life that really sets off alarm bells. Caroline's narrative takes a dramatic turn as she recounts her supposed battles with multiple cancers, Lyme disease, rheumatoid arthritis, mold illness, and fungal infections. According to her, these experiences led her to discover fenbendazole, a veterinary drug used to treat parasitic infections in animals, which she claims miraculously cured her of all these conditions.

In 2016, she founded The Happy Healing Store, launching her into the alternative health scene as a promoter of fenbendazole as a cure-all for conditions like cancer, Morgellons, and Lyme disease.

By 2017, Caroline had trademarked the name “Fenben®” and began selling the first fenbendazole products marketed for alternative uses. She even developed patents for a bioavailable version of fenbendazole and a nasal delivery system for brain cancer treatment between 2018 and 2021. These milestones are presented as groundbreaking, making fenbendazole accessible for human medical applications—a claim that is dubious at best, given the lack of scientific evidence supporting such uses.

It's also worth noting that Happy Healing was at one point selling Liposomal Artemisinin on their site, and the product still appears on their Amazon store. This pharmaceutical was developed during Project 523, a top-secret Chinese operation supposedly aimed at creating a malaria treatment during the Vietnam War. It's suspicious that this drug was developed around the same time as ivermectin and fenbendazole, which raises questions about the official stories behind these medications. The true origins, developers, and purposes of these drugs are shrouded in mystery, and we may never really know the full truth. But it's curious that they all emerged around the same period—and just as curious that Happy Healing was selling this product too.

Fast forward to 2024, and Caroline now heads the Fenbendazole Foundation, an organization that is as opaque as her personal narrative. The foundation, which is required to file Form 990-PF, is clearly a private foundation, but details about its funding sources, structure, and operations are conspicuously absent.

Adding to the oddity, Caroline's base in Boca Raton, Florida, the same city where The Wellness Company is headquartered, though no official connection between the two is disclosed, fuels further speculation. With so many red flags—ranging from her improbable health claims to the lack of transparency in her business dealings—it’s hard not to question the authenticity of Caroline Schmitz Williams’ story. Is this the tale of a genuine survivor and entrepreneur, or is it just another carefully crafted narrative designed to exploit the vulnerable? The more one looks into it, the more it seems like a manufactured story wrapped in a veneer of legitimacy.

The Fenbendazole Foundation, established in December 2023, is shrouded in mystery with scant information available about its origins, funding sources, or operational specifics. Caroline Smitz Williams is listed as the Executive Director and founder. The site lacks transparency. Interestingly, their IRS foundation status indicates they are required to file Form 990-PF, Return of Private Foundation or Section 4947(a)(1) Trust Treated as Private Foundation, suggesting that they operate as a private foundation. So who knows what funding they have received and from who?

The official website, FenbendazoleHelp.org, an informational resource provided by the Fenbendazole Foundation, claims to provide informational resources related to Fenbendazole but explicitly states that its content is not meant to offer personal medical advice or replace professional opinions.

Despite this disclaimer, the site prominently features endorsements from alternative health influencers like Steve Beddingfield, Joe Tippens, and Caroline Schmitz Williams, who advocate for fenbendazole protocols asserted to cure cancer, Morgellons, and Lyme disease (and are giving medical advice and selling some sus products with no oversight).

This promotion of unverified treatments, coupled with a disclaimer that the site does not provide medical advice, raises concerns about the credibility and intentions behind the foundation’s information.

Rosalind Elion, a biologist who blogs at "Cancer Thinker," openly criticized Caroline Schmitz Williams and her FenBen business, Happy Healing in an article published online on July 14, 2022:

Infamous ”Happy” Healing marketing strategy Published July 14, 2022

Posted in Research Caroline Schmitz Williams Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Founder at Happy Healing Inc Zahrah Sita Unofficial Marketing Manager at Happy Healing Inc (encourages to buy Happy Healing products) It is a sad reality that some people take advantage of those who are ill, either for personal gain or to satisfy a sense of power. I decided to write this because, like many others, I was duped by Caroline Schmitz Williams’ advice to stop taking other biggest Fenben brands and switch to Happy Healing products instead. It was foolish of me to listen to her without verifying what she was claiming. The moment of realization came when I began to notice numerous posts where these analytical reports were posted. At first, they appeared convincing and it looked like Caroline cared about the cancer community, but then I began to wonder if they weren’t simply promotional efforts to outsell her rivals. Some people will go to extreme lengths to convince you to buy their product. They may falsify documents, or even make up a bogus story to try to change your mind. In some cases, they may even be willing to lie and distort the truth in order to make their product seem more appealing or even say something like this. Reality is that although Fenbendazole is proven to be effective it is not a magic pill. These tactics could be used to take advantage of customers who don’t know what’s going on. It’s important to do your own research and look into any claims made by people trying to sell you something. I did my due diligence and this is what I found out. First, what I noticed was that the reports were made by Caroline herself, and in the bottom part we can clearly see that the analysis has the Happy Healing name in it. How can it be unbiased when it was made by the founder of Happy Healing Caroline Schmitz Williams? How come the biggest brands have such a low percentage in comparison to Happy Healing? Fenben Lab – 7.05% Panacur – 5.05% Healthy drops – 0.75% Sanare Lab – 7.75% You can see the pattern: all of the Happy Healing’s major rivals have less than 8% of fenbendazole. However, the question is: what percentage will Happy Healing have? Your guess might be 20% or 40%, but they have exactly 100% purity, and it is obvious that Caroline Schmitz Williams herself issued all the reports. “Winner” – Happy Healing – 100.00% Another report where Caroline put her product “to the test”.

They truly believed they could fool everyone. She probably forgot to let Zahrah know that this document is confidential, the same as the other reports, ehh… Then Caroline realized that if people read it more closely they would start noticing that the report was issued for her name, so she asked Sheri Marie (we never know, it can be a made up name) to publish another report. For whatever reason, they chose to terrorize Fenben Lab, one of the most well-known brands on the market. The report says nothing about the fenbendazole brand they analysed, but Fenben Lab is mentioned once again in the post. Fake GMP claims Caroline claims that Happy Healing products are GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certified. One of the community members has contacted the alleged supplier, it was discovered that they had no relationship with the Happy Healing store whatsoever. Caroline is simply displaying a GMP certificate that does not even belong to the product she sells. Absurd nonsense. Conclusion Caroline Schmitz Williams from Happy Healing Inc must put an end to this absurd behaviour. Our primary goal is to eradicate cancer and discover the answers we seek and not to let certain people try to spread the misleading information on purpose to benefit from it. I highly recommend the following Facebook groups for information. Just so you can stay away from all the unnecessary advertisements and false facts.

It’s incredibly suspicious that companies like Happy Healing have been able to market fenbendazole for human use since 2017 without significant interference from regulatory agencies like the FDA. Despite the bold and unverified claims that fenbendazole can cure cancer, Morgellons disease, Lyme disease, and more, these companies have continued to operate with little to no consequences. There is also no transparency about where companies like Happy Healing are actually sourcing their products from. It is nowhere on the site.

Many consumers believe that these companies are making their own products, but this is actually rarely they case and they have to outsource their ingredients. This raises serious questions about the effectiveness and priorities of regulatory oversight. Is this practice being tacitly allowed by these supposed regulatory agencies, whose oversight seems increasingly toothless? The fact that fenbendazole is marketed as a “research chemical” or under other misleading labels while simultaneously being touted as a cure for serious diseases is a blatant regulatory loophole that has been exploited for years. If the oversight of these agencies is so easily circumvented, it begs the question: what is their real function?

Happy Healing Fen Ben the “research chemical” used for “laboratory research use only.” Image from https://thehappyhealingstore.com/product/happy-healing-fenben-tablets-750/

The silence from regulatory bodies becomes even more perplexing when compared to how they handle other potential cancer treatments. Historically, cancer cures or even treatments showing potential often face intense scrutiny, rigorous testing, and heavy regulation before reaching the market (or the researchers who have developed them have a sudden case of died mysteriously and suddenly). Yet, fenbendazole—a drug not approved for human use—has been freely promoted as a miracle solution with minimal interference. This discrepancy suggests a troubling inconsistency in regulatory enforcement. Why does fenbendazole get a pass when other potential treatments are scrutinized to the point of being stifled? Why are these people allowed to sell this? Could it be that fenbendazole doesn’t actually do anything beneficial? Is it really the alternative to the plethora of vaccines and other toxic substances the globalists with their depopulation agenda want us to take? It would not be too far fetched given the history of the pharmaceutical companies involved with the research and development of the drug.

The continued allowance of this marketing practice without substantial crackdowns indicates either a significant oversight failure or, more troublingly, an implicit approval from regulatory agencies. It’s almost as if these agencies are more focused on regulating and suppressing legitimate breakthroughs in cancer treatment than they are on cracking down on alternative and untested treatments that are not backed by solid scientific evidence. The situation hints at a broader problem: regulatory agencies may not always act in the best interest of public health but rather selectively enforce rules that protect certain interests over others.

In essence, the fact that fenbendazole has been marketed for human use with wild claims and minimal oversight since 2017 raises red flags. It suggests a failure of regulatory bodies to enforce their own standards consistently. Are these agencies truly protecting public health, or are they turning a blind eye when it suits them? The reality that they only seem to crack down on treatments that pose a genuine threat to the pharmaceutical industry’s control over cancer treatment options is troubling. Meanwhile, fenbendazole continues to be promoted without substantial evidence of its efficacy or safety in humans, leaving many to question whether it’s all just a façade, a placebo at best, or potentially dangerous at worst. The lack of action from regulatory bodies only deepens the mystery and feeds into the suspicion surrounding the alternative treatment industry.

Joe Tippens' Story

Joe Tippens, a businessman, claims that Fenbendazole played a crucial role in his recovery from small stage-4 cell lung cancer, a diagnosis he supposedly received in 2016. According to Tippens, after being given just three months to live, he began taking Fenbendazole after his veterinarian told him to take alongside an experimental cancer treatment and CBD. He credits the drug with shrinking his tumors and leading to his remission. Tippens has shared his story and his protocol on a blog and in various interviews, promoting Fenbendazole as a cheap and effective cancer treatment blowing up this supposed miracle cure in 2018. His anecdote has inspired many cancer patients to experiment with the drug despite the lack of clinical evidence. But how does anyone really know if any of his story is true at all? When others have been killed for providing cures for cancers, it is curious that Joe Tippens is allowed to recant his cancer curing tales of Fenbendazole. Pretty sus.

How can anyone be certain that these individuals are who they claim to be or that they have actually been diagnosed with the diseases they say they have had? There's no way to know for sure that this isn't just another intelligence agency operation, something that's been done throughout history to manipulate public perception or behavior. Just like Rosa Parks, who was a Freemason plant, she was an actor placed at the back of a bus in a faked and pre-planned scheme to alter public perceptions and behaviors, are the people merely actors or plants? Encouraging people to take this highly synthetic, petroleum-derived drug, originally developed by Hoechst AG—a pharmaceutical company with a dark history of experimenting on Holocaust victims with vaccines and medications—raises serious doubts about the credibility of anyone pushing it. Does this sound like something trustworthy or credible? It feels like a repeat of the DES tragedy where the medication was given to help stop miscarriages and prevent cancers when it actually increased the incidence of both.

It's quite strange that, despite the assertions from so-called alternative healthcare influencers like Steve Beddingfield, Caroline Schmidt Williams, and Joe Tippens, who claim to have discovered a miraculous "alternative" treatment, the Beat Cancer Foundation mentions extensively that Johns Hopkins (the same institution linked to Event 201) was conducting cancer research with this supposed miracle "cure" as far back as 2002. If this treatment truly worked and was known about back then, shouldn't it have saved the countless lives lost to cancer since? The whole situation seems rather suspicious, doesn’t it?

Fenbendazole: A Groundbreaking Alternative Cancer Treatment Exploring the Power of FenBen in Cancer Therapy Fenbendazole, often referred to as FenBen, is an anthelminthic medication initially developed to eliminate roundworms and pinworms in animals and humans. Although first introduced in 1961, it wasn't until 2002 that FenBen's potential as a cancer treatment was fortuitously discovered during a glioblastoma study at Johns Hopkins University. In the study, FenBen outperformed Mebendazole in GBM trials. Since then, numerous case reports have demonstrated FenBen's effectiveness in treating various cancers, including lung, kidney, liver, breast, prostate, melanoma, bone, ovary, colon, and brain tumors. Understanding the Mechanism of Fenbendazole in Cancer Treatment Induction of apoptosis: Fenbendazole interacts with β-tubulin, leading to cell cycle arrest and cytotoxicity. This interaction inhibits the polymerization of tubulin into microtubules in both helminths and human tumor cells. Inhibition of glucose uptake in cancer cells: Cancer cells have high glucose uptake, which can be seen in PET scans. Fenbendazole limits glucose uptake in cancer cells by decreasing the amount of GLUT transporters and the enzyme hexokinase, which helps tumors thrive. Reactivation of the p53 gene: Though still controversial, growing evidence suggests fenbendazole may increase the p53 gene, the most potent tumor suppressor in our bodies. Fenbendazole possesses unique characteristics that make it an exceptional anti-cancer strategy. Notably, cancer cells do not develop resistance to fenbendazole, as it is not a target for P-glycoproteins, the excretory drug efflux pumps. Furthermore, fenbendazole can sensitize tumors to radiotherapy, similarly to chemotherapy agents from the taxane group. FenBen's primary mechanism of action involves disrupting the microtubule system within cancer cells. Microtubules play a crucial role in cell division, and by targeting this system, FenBen effectively inhibits cancer cell growth. The drug also blocks glucose utilization, which is essential for cancer cells to survive and proliferate. Additionally, FenBen helps upregulate P53 tumor suppressor genes, further enhancing its anti-cancer properties. It prevents the formation of new blood vessels that supply tumors with essential nutrients, effectively starving cancerous growths. Remarkably, FenBen selectively targets cancer cells while sparing healthy ones. This selectivity, combined with minimal reported side effects, makes FenBen a promising alternative cancer treatment. Key Considerations for FenBen Usage While FenBen's potential in cancer treatment is evident, its current licensing for animal use only means oncologists cannot prescribe it for human cancer patients. Progressive Research and Future Outlook FenBen has shown promising results in studies involving glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), lymphoma, metastatic colorectal cancer, and prostate cancer. Researchers are actively investigating its potential as a viable alternative cancer treatment. As more studies emerge, the medical community may acknowledge FenBen's potential and work towards its approval for human cancer therapy. Fenbendazole Safety & Side Effects Fenbendazole belongs to the benzimidazole class of drugs, which also includes Mebendazole and Albendazole. These drugs have been deemed safe based on toxicology studies. However, no drug is without potential side effects. Although significant adverse reactions have not been widely reported with fenbendazole, some anecdotal evidence suggests the following: • Approximately 5 % of users may experience stomach discomfort or diarrhea when taking large doses of fenbendazole without breaks. • Individuals with severe liver or kidney failure may have lower rates of medication excretion, leading to accumulation of fenbendazole and potential side effects. In these cases, it is recommended to divide doses appropriately. • Prolonged use of large doses of fenbendazole can cause an asymptomatic increase in liver enzymes, as the substance is primarily metabolized in the liver. This increase is reversible with a brief pause from the medication. To maintain optimal liver health, it is suggested to take a break from fenbendazole at least once a week if the medication is used for extended periods (months or years). Additionally, taking daily supplements of 250 mg of Milk Thistle or 150 mg of Silymarin can support liver health. In conclusion, Fenbendazole's serendipitous discovery as a cancer treatment has paved the way for a novel and promising approach in combating various forms of cancer. With continued research and increased awareness, this drug may soon become an essential part of the oncologist's arsenal, offering hope to millions of cancer patients worldwide.

Corporate Transitions and Merck’s Acquisition

In the late 1990s, Hoechst AG’s pharmaceutical assets, including Fenbendazole, were absorbed into Aventist (now Sanofi) as part of a series of mergers. The drug was later acquired by Merck, continuing its presence in the market. Merck’s involvement with Fenbendazole illustrates a common pattern in the pharmaceutical industry, where the legacy of earlier, ethically questionable practices is often obscured by corporate rebranding and acquisitions.

Why the Transition Matters: Lack of Accountability

As this lengthy and verbose Substack has shown, the plehthora of corporate transitions, including Merck’s acquisition of fenbendazole in 1999, often obscure the historical and ethical issues associated with the drug’s development, making it difficult to address past “shortcomings” and improve current practices.

In 1974, Merck and 28 other drug manufacturers and distributors faced a $35 million lawsuit over DES. The 16 initial plaintiffs argued that they developed vaginal cancer and other health problems because their mothers had used DES. The lawsuit also contended that DES was made from Stilbene, a known carcinogen, and criticized the lack of valid evidence supporting its effectiveness. A year before the lawsuit, the FDA had banned DES hormones for use in cattle due to cancer-causing residues found in some animals' livers, but the ban was overturned after no public hearings were held. Following the plaintiffs' actions, the court mandated that the defendants inform other potential victims and set up early detection and treatment centers. This led to over 350 plaintiffs seeking damages totaling around $350 billion.

Hope ya’ll are enjoying the apocalypse brought to you by the many pharmaceutical companies and their public-private besties. Remember…all those big pharma developed products are and always will be big pharma products no matter is who hawking them or what crunchy looking alternative packaging they come in.