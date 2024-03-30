Bodhisattvas Betty
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Eye of the Pfizer
Brought to you by Corning Glass and BARDA
Mar 30
•
Me Stuff
32
Share this post
Eye of the Pfizer
mestuff.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
Crystal Ballers
Vial Visionaries: The Patent Prophets of the Department of Defense, BARDA, Bill Gates, Dr. Robert Langer, SiO2, and Corning
Mar 26
•
Me Stuff
10
Share this post
Crystal Ballers
mestuff.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Unveiling the Microcosm
Bechamp's Triumph Over Pasteur's Dogma
Mar 23
•
Me Stuff
5
Share this post
Unveiling the Microcosm
mestuff.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Flea Circus: Operation Big Itch
A Tale of Military Misadventures and Tiny Terrors
Mar 22
•
Me Stuff
2
Share this post
Flea Circus: Operation Big Itch
mestuff.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
California's License to Expedite
Where Refugees Get VIP Treatment and Abortion Providers Skip the Queue
Mar 21
•
Me Stuff
2
Share this post
California's License to Expedite
mestuff.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Be an Eagle not a Kamikaze Crazed Goose
How to Think for Yourself in a Landscape of Conformity and Group Think
Mar 18
•
Me Stuff
5
Share this post
Be an Eagle not a Kamikaze Crazed Goose
mestuff.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Cloudy with a Chance of Chemtrails: Unmasking the Conspiracy
Are respiratory illnesses simply chemtrails gone rogue?
Mar 12
•
Me Stuff
6
Share this post
Cloudy with a Chance of Chemtrails: Unmasking the Conspiracy
mestuff.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
February 2024
Vaccine$, Vaccine$, Vaccine$...
Was EBODAC the First Failed mRNA Vaccine Deployment Campaign?
Feb 23
•
Me Stuff
5
Share this post
Vaccine$, Vaccine$, Vaccine$...
mestuff.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Excuse me...
Can I speak to the manager?
Feb 8
•
Me Stuff
17
Share this post
Excuse me...
mestuff.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
January 2024
Parallel Entrepreneurship
Fighting big pharma by marketing and selling prescription medications from big pharma and a few other parallels that can't be overlooked
Jan 20
•
Me Stuff
9
Share this post
Parallel Entrepreneurship
mestuff.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
GLOBAL Rockstar Influencers
The many interesting facets of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and their networks
Jan 16
•
Me Stuff
54
Share this post
GLOBAL Rockstar Influencers
mestuff.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
39
Dark Psychology
Employing manipulation and other tactics to gain trust, support, and persuade human behavior
Jan 8
•
Me Stuff
5
Share this post
Dark Psychology
mestuff.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
© 2024 Me & Stuff
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts